Jada Pinkett Smith: One of my all-time favorite actresses, a woman I've loved since her star roles in '90s films Set it Off and The Nutty Professor. She's wife to Will Smith, mom to two of Hollywood's resident cool kids, and a successful businesswoman who has managed to maintain amazing skin, a ripped bod, and fierce style. She's 47, and it's clear that Jada Pinkett Smith has a hell of a spark and the secret when it comes to aging.

Smith isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom, and has donned some very dope hairstyles in her day. Her signature short cut, which she wears tapered on the sides in a deep chocolate brown or honey highlighted hue, just got a new color. The actress just went back to a golden blonde hair color yesterday, and people are stanning her new shade, including me.

Smith captioned her photo: "When that Sandy blonde drip you use to rock in the 90's still goes hard✨." I'm so here for Smith's sandy blonde drip. Her natural curls are flourishing too. Her comments are full of fans dying over her new hair color. Just a few weeks ago during her Red Table Talk with Jordyn Woods, which is Smith's web television show, her hair was a deep brown shade with light highlights.

Here's the sandy blonde '90s shade Smith is referring to. She was 23 in this photo, and it's crazy because 20 years later she looks exactly the same.

Since we've acknowledged the blonde, can we please move on to THIS SKIN, THOUGH?! She's barely wearing any makeup in her Insta photo and her glow is practically blinding. Let us pray that we, too, will have poreless, radiant skin when we're nearing 50.

So yeah, this article is also a Jada Pinkett Smith Skin Appreciation tribute. Please stare in amazement with me.

The lesson here: at every phase of your life, you have the power to constantly reinvent yourself because beauty knows no limits. And take care of your skin, kids!

