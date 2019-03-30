Hanna
Meghan Markle Once Gushed About Buying Bioré Cleansing Cloths in Bulk

image
Getty Images
  • She might be the Duchess of Sussex, but Meghan Markle's beauty routine may still be surprisingly inexpensive. In an old interview with beauty blog Beauty Banter, Meghan revealed an obsession with Bioré cleansing cloths.
    • The affordable skincare product is available in drugstores and on Amazon for less than $8. Back in the day, Meghan confessed she loved these face wipes so much that she bought them in bulk.
      • The former actress kept the beauty go-to in her car and her nightstand for "horrible lazy nights" when the "thought of getting up to actually wash your face seems unbearable."

        Want that Meghan Markle glow? The secret, apparently, lies in a simple $8 drugstore beauty product that the Duchess of Sussex used to buy in bulk.

        In a recently unearthed interview with Beauty Banter, Meghan confessed to an obsession with Bioré Cleansing Cloths:

        "They’re great to keep in the car and on your nightstand when you have those horribly lazy nights that the thought of getting up to actually wash your face seems unbearable."

        The cleansing cloths are hypoallergenic and dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested, meaning that even those with sensitive skin can get a duchess-inspired glow. Bioré also makes the cloths from 100 percent renewable resources, which has to be part of why Meghan, an avowed environmentalist, loves them.

        You can buy them yourself on Amazon for just $7.49 for a pack of 60 wipes.

        image
        Amazon

        Bioré Daily Deep Pore Cleansing Cloths, $7.49

        SHOP IT

        Now that she's royal, of course, maybe Meghan splurges and buys her Bioré wipes one pack at a time.

