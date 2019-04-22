Katy Perry changes her hair like clockwork—another day, another Perry hair switch-up is on the horizon. She's been a fan of bold beauty looks since she first stepped into the spotlight, and can probably list every color of the rainbow as one of her former hair colors. She's far more adventurous than most, and never stays with one look for too long. Although she's been sticking to her platinum pixie, which is her signature style, for most of 2019, over the weekend she debuted a brand-new look that is quite...tame for the singer.

Perry uploaded a mirror selfie with celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton, wearing long, blonde hair styled with tousled waves. And she looks AMAZING.

She's no stranger to wigs and extensions, and I'm guessing this style is definitely a wig. But the dark roots that fade into a warm, honey blonde hue looks so natural and gorgeous on her. Appleton re-posted the pic with the caption: "They call me handy." Perry's photo racked up over 2 million likes. A witty Instagrammer commented: "THIS WAS HANDS DOWN ONE OF HER BEST LOOKS I CANNOT," a remark that was a crowd-favorite, gaining over 100 likes. TBH, I couldn't agree more—something about the simplicity of this style fits Perry so well.

This is the first time in a long time Perry has sported long blonde hair. It's unclear what exactly this look was for, but in typical Perry fashion, it did not last long at all. Shortly after, she transformed into this for an appearance on ABC's American Idol.

Bye, blonde Perry, and hello, Ursula.

