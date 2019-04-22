image
Today's Top Stories
1
Go Green With Your Beauty Routine
image
2
Shop Meghan Markle's Favorite Maternity Line
UCLA Women's Gymnastics, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Jan 2019
3
Katelyn Ohashi Takes a Bow
image
4
The Best Music of 2019—So Far
Max Mara - Backstage - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
5
The 15 Best Beauty Products From Nordstrom's Sale

Katy Perry Got Long, Blonde Hair and Looks Like a Completely Different Person

New hair, who dis.

image
By Maya Allen
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Katy Perry changes her hair like clockwork—another day, another Perry hair switch-up is on the horizon. She's been a fan of bold beauty looks since she first stepped into the spotlight, and can probably list every color of the rainbow as one of her former hair colors. She's far more adventurous than most, and never stays with one look for too long. Although she's been sticking to her platinum pixie, which is her signature style, for most of 2019, over the weekend she debuted a brand-new look that is quite...tame for the singer.

Perry uploaded a mirror selfie with celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton, wearing long, blonde hair styled with tousled waves. And she looks AMAZING.

She's no stranger to wigs and extensions, and I'm guessing this style is definitely a wig. But the dark roots that fade into a warm, honey blonde hue looks so natural and gorgeous on her. Appleton re-posted the pic with the caption: "They call me handy." Perry's photo racked up over 2 million likes. A witty Instagrammer commented: "THIS WAS HANDS DOWN ONE OF HER BEST LOOKS I CANNOT," a remark that was a crowd-favorite, gaining over 100 likes. TBH, I couldn't agree more—something about the simplicity of this style fits Perry so well.

This is the first time in a long time Perry has sported long blonde hair. It's unclear what exactly this look was for, but in typical Perry fashion, it did not last long at all. Shortly after, she transformed into this for an appearance on ABC's American Idol.

image
Getty Images

Bye, blonde Perry, and hello, Ursula.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty
Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 21 Jun 2018 Kylie Jenner's Adorned Braid for Coachella
image 8 Best At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
'I Feel Pretty' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Apr 2018 Emily Ratajkowski Looks Unreal With Pink Hair
image Go Green With Your Beauty Routine
image 5 Things to Start Shopping for Summer
Max Mara - Backstage - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
The 15 Best Beauty Products From Nordstrom's Sale
image The Best Natural Hair Products of 2019
Glamour Reel Moments 2010 Eva Mendes Just Got Gorgeous Strawberry Highlights
image How CBD Can Save Your Skin
Gabrielle's Angel Foundation For Cancer Research Hosts Angel Ball 2016 - Arrivals Khloé Kardashian Changed Her Hair Color AGAIN