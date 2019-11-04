Celine's First-Ever Fragrance Collection Is Finally Here

Leave it to luxury French fashion house Celine to create the coveted fragrance collection we've all been waiting on. Today is the official launch of the “Haute Parfumerie” collection, which has 11 scents and was painstakingly cultivated by Celine's creative director Hedi Slimane. Two of the 11 scents will be launching in 2020, but nine fall launches are here—and they represent French high perfumery at its finest.

Wear them as you please, of course, but eight of the scents are curated for daytime wear, and three are designed for the evening. There's a sentimental appeal at the heart of each fragrance; the names were chosen from Slimane's very own journal, which is comprised of vivid memories.

What's particularly important about the collection is its stance on gender neutrality. For over 20 years, Slimane has challenged the societal notion of gender closely associated with fashion and art, and notes that that "the faceted accords and compositions in the collection deliberately make no distinction or separation between traditional masculine and feminine notes," according to a statement from the brand. "They harmonize or blend together a continuous questioning of modernity and identities."

The memories of Slimane's evoked in the collection capture the essence of Parisian nightclubs and the nostalgic eras of the '60s and '70s. Notes of bergamot, neroli, rose, patchouli, vetiver, and more are floating around in each decadently designed bottle. Although the 11 scents are unique, each fragrance is thoughtfully connected with one singular powdery note to evoke Slimane's take on elegance and sophistication when it comes to scent. The high-fashion aesthetic of the brand translates through its prestige packaging, which is inspired by 17th century classicism and French glassmaking. The taut lines, black lacquer, transparent glass, and amber gold reflections make for a bottle that feels like a gorgeous collectible—like a Celine bag, but in fragrance form.

Along with the exciting launch, each scent will be sold at the brand's first haute parfumerie boutique, located in Paris (390 rue Saint-Honoré) and designed by Slimane. Reminiscent of the Celine Couture House, scents will be showcased in dedicated spaces accompanied by other curated collections of art. Think of it as a scent museum worth a visit on your next trip to Paris.

The collection is available to shop today on Celine.com and at the 650 Madison Avenue boutique in New York.

