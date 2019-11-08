Actor, model, and activist Yara Shahidi just debuted a fabulous rainbow-unicorn look on Instagram that is unbelievably eye-catching (pun absolutely intended).

The two-toned brows and multicolored rainbow lines from lid to brow line are mesmerizing.

ICYMI, there's also a thing called unicorn armpits that I think you need to see.

Yara Shahidi has done it again, giving me so much makeup envy with an impossibly cool lewk that I for sure cannot pull off and yet desperately want to. Captioning the photo "🦄 How I’m moving today 🦄," Shahidi showed off a video with her gorgeous curly hair pulled up with crystal stick-ons dotted throughout (ugh so cute), with two-toned blue eyebrows and multidimensional eye colors from lid all the way to the brow line, looking like a fabulous rainbow. She kept the rest of her face neutral so as to let the eyes do the talking—and wow, is she successful, because now I'm digging through my makeup bag to find the exact shades of blue, green, yellow, and red she used.

She also tagged hairstylist Nikki Nelms, makeup artist Emily Cheng, and Erykah Badu, also known as a unicorn herself (whose song "Cleva" plays in the background—"This is how I look without makeup" are the lyrics, which is hilarious). Because Shahidi often goes for a fresh-faced and minimal look that complements her natural gorgeousness, it's even cooler for her to be doing something different.

Here's the post:

And here are screenshots for you to obsess over, should you want to copy the lewk:

Yara Shahidi Instagram

Yara Shahidi Instagram

And this is her usual minimal lewk, which is just as gorgeous, if less edgy:

Um, this is an amazing changeup for her, and I hope she keeps it.

