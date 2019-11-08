Street Style In Berlin
Today's Top Stories
1
Cool-Girl Beanies That Even Your Boss Will Like
image
2
Now You Can Smell Exactly Like a Kardashian Sister
image
3
How This Rapper-Turned-Politician Does It All
image
4
These Strapless Bras Are Worth the Money. Promise
image
5
Sephora's Major Beauty Insider Event Is Here

Yara Shahidi's Unicorn Makeup Is a Gorgeous New Change for Her

image
By Katherine J Igoe
2019 ComplexCon Long Beach - Day 1
Michael TranGetty Images
  • Actor, model, and activist Yara Shahidi just debuted a fabulous rainbow-unicorn look on Instagram that is unbelievably eye-catching (pun absolutely intended).
    • The two-toned brows and multicolored rainbow lines from lid to brow line are mesmerizing.

        Yara Shahidi has done it again, giving me so much makeup envy with an impossibly cool lewk that I for sure cannot pull off and yet desperately want to. Captioning the photo "🦄 How I’m moving today 🦄," Shahidi showed off a video with her gorgeous curly hair pulled up with crystal stick-ons dotted throughout (ugh so cute), with two-toned blue eyebrows and multidimensional eye colors from lid all the way to the brow line, looking like a fabulous rainbow. She kept the rest of her face neutral so as to let the eyes do the talking—and wow, is she successful, because now I'm digging through my makeup bag to find the exact shades of blue, green, yellow, and red she used.

        She also tagged hairstylist Nikki Nelms, makeup artist Emily Cheng, and Erykah Badu, also known as a unicorn herself (whose song "Cleva" plays in the background—"This is how I look without makeup" are the lyrics, which is hilarious). Because Shahidi often goes for a fresh-faced and minimal look that complements her natural gorgeousness, it's even cooler for her to be doing something different.

        Here's the post:

        View this post on Instagram

        🦄 How I’m moving today 🦄

        A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

        And here are screenshots for you to obsess over, should you want to copy the lewk:

        image
        Yara ShahidiInstagram
        image
        Yara ShahidiInstagram

        And this is her usual minimal lewk, which is just as gorgeous, if less edgy:

        View this post on Instagram

        I see you ❤️

        A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

        Um, this is an amazing changeup for her, and I hope she keeps it.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Yara Shahidi Is the Quintessential Cool Girl
        image
        Yara Shahidi Stars in a New Video for Tory Burch

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Fresh Ideas for Eye Makeup
        image Eyeshadow Shades for Green-Eyed Girls
        image These Are the Most Natural-Looking Lashes Ever
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Fenty Beauty Is Releasing a New Brow Product
        image The Eyeshadow Palettes Beauty Editors Swear By
        image How to Apply Liquid Eyeliner Like a Pro
        image The 7 Best At-Home Eyebrow Tints for Beginners
        image The 8 Prettiest Nude Palettes for All Skin Tones
        image A Ranking of the 7 Best Eyebrow Gels
        image Why This "Floating" Eyeliner Trick Is Going Viral
        image 7 Best, Celebrity-Approved False Lashes