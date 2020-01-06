image
Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Hair Embellishments Lit Up the Golden Globes Red Carpet

image
By Jenny Hollander
NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Arrivals
Kevork Djansezian/NBCGetty Images

If you need me, I'll be playing the Swan Lake soundtrack and hot-gluing rhinestones into my hair, because glittery hair embellishments were everywhere on the Golden Globes red carpet this year. The ballet-inspired adornments were seen on everyone from Rooney Mara to Lucy Boynton, and proved that even though your New Year's Eve party is now a distant dream, glittering hair is here to stay in 2020.

Exhibit A: Mara, who wore two Black Swan-style hairpieces on either side of a tight bun with a side parting.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS
VALERIE MACONGetty Images

The super-defined eyebrows and delicate dress straps are also giving me ballerina vibes.

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Arrivals
Kevork Djansezian/NBCGetty Images

Exhibit B: Lucy Boynton, who wore a sparkly hairpiece on the right side of her head:

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images

The adornment matched her bold silver gown and glittering gold-and-black eye makeup.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

Exhibit C: Thomasin McKenzie, who starred in Leave No Trace and is in the upcoming Top Gun film. This subtle, shimmering look—a smattering of tiny rhinestones—is my favorite of the bunch.

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Arrivals
Kevork Djansezian/NBCGetty Images

It's very subtle—you can really only see it from the back.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS
VALERIE MACONGetty Images

You can shop some of our favorite hair embellishments, below.

Glittering Hair Embellishments We Love

Butterfly Flower Hairclip
Butterfly Flower Hairclip
David Charles saksfifthavenue.com
$47.00
SHOP IT
Crystal 3-Piece
Crystal 3-Piece
Something Navy nordstrom.com
$14.98
SHOP IT
Celia Swarovski Crystal Barrette
Celia Swarovski Crystal Barrette
L. Erickson saksfifthavenue.com
$192.00
SHOP IT
Isadora Crystal Hair Clip
Isadora Crystal Hair Clip
Brides & Hairpins nordstrom.com
$180.00
SHOP IT

