If you need me, I'll be playing the Swan Lake soundtrack and hot-gluing rhinestones into my hair, because glittery hair embellishments were everywhere on the Golden Globes red carpet this year. The ballet-inspired adornments were seen on everyone from Rooney Mara to Lucy Boynton, and proved that even though your New Year's Eve party is now a distant dream, glittering hair is here to stay in 2020.

Exhibit A: Mara, who wore two Black Swan-style hairpieces on either side of a tight bun with a side parting.

VALERIE MACON Getty Images

The super-defined eyebrows and delicate dress straps are also giving me ballerina vibes.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC Getty Images

Exhibit B: Lucy Boynton, who wore a sparkly hairpiece on the right side of her head:

Steve Granitz Getty Images

The adornment matched her bold silver gown and glittering gold-and-black eye makeup.

Frazer Harrison Getty Images

Exhibit C: Thomasin McKenzie, who starred in Leave No Trace and is in the upcoming Top Gun film. This subtle, shimmering look—a smattering of tiny rhinestones—is my favorite of the bunch.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC Getty Images

It's very subtle—you can really only see it from the back.

VALERIE MACON Getty Images

You can shop some of our favorite hair embellishments, below.

