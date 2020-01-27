image
The Grammys Is Full of Screenshot-Worthy Nail Art

If you like your nails extra and you know it, clap your hands.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

At the 2020 Grammys, full-on glam surely did not stop at hair and makeup. Below the neck, nails got all the works. And I'm not talking basic nail art. I'm talking designer-inspired, *incredibly* extra, super-sized and sparkly stiletto nails that stole the show. Lots of diamonds and crystals were involved. Manicures were more or less works of art on the red carpet. Thankfully, cameras captured these screenshot-worthy nail looks from all angles, so we can take a closer look at these eye-catching designs. Superstars like Lizzo, Rosalía, Billie Eilish, and more served major mani envy.

Lizzo

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesGetty Images

Celebrity manicurist Eri Ishizu is the master behind Lizzo's crystallized nails. If you look closely, her swirly glitter design is shaped in the number "8" to symbolize her eight (!!!) Grammy nominations. Slight flex, but we love to see it. Ishizu used Christian Louboutin's Nail Color The Nudes in Madame Est Nue and in Goldissima to create Lizzo's dripping-in-diamonds design.

Rosalía

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS
Getty ImagesGetty Images
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS
Getty ImagesGetty Images

Somehow, Spanish-born singer and songwriter Rosalía found a way for her nails to compete with that gorgeous ring of hers. Her nail art literally looks like money. Clearly, her diamond-encrusted talons can keep up. She's proof that flashy nails are so much more fun on the red carpet.

Billie Eilish

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet
Getty Images Getty Images

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW
Getty ImagesGetty Images

Eilish was Gucci'd out down to her nails. The 18-year-old singer stuck to her black and green theme, from her hair to her extra-long nails, which she wore with finger-less gloves because duh. Manicurist Emi Kudo is the woman behind this hand-painted Gucci design.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Getty ImagesGetty Images

Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Getty ImagesGetty Images

Can we please discuss how Billy Porter literally nailed (had to) this metallic manicure that matches his lipstick perfectly? A moment. Manicurist Vanessa McCullough wrote in her Instagram caption: "I used CND Vinylux in After Hours for the perfect silver shimmer and finished each tip with Swarovski crystals."

Alright, now go ahead and schedule that manicure you've been wanting—and don't go for the safe color you've been wearing forever.

