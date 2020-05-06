You've seen Hannah Brown on ABC’s The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Dancing With the Stars, and more. Now, you get to see the former former Miss Alabama USA sitting in her childhood bedroom at her parents' house, with a face mask on, talking about skincare in the latest episode of Masked and Answered.

The 25-year-old is willing to invest in her skincare and is more of a minimalist, less is more kind of lady when it comes to products. She knows what she loves, and that includes Glossier's Moisturizing Moon Mask ($22) for its ultra hydrating and skin-boosting benefits, which she's wearing in this episode. She's also a fan of Skyn Iceland's Hydro Cool Brightening Face Mask ($35), which is full of antioxidants and botanical extracts to clarify and brighten the skin.

Besides her g0-to masks, her product lineup is pretty impressive as well. "These Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels ($18) are the best thing ever," Brown says. "My eyes can look really tired when it's been a long day, and these are like automatic fillers under your eyes. At night, she applies lavender essential oils on her neck and wrists, then drops a few of these CBD droplets from Pineapple Express ($69) under her tongue to relax. For her skin, she loves using Simple Cleansing Wipes ($5) and moisturizing with Skinceuticals Hydrating B5 Gel ($83). To treat her lips before bed, she uses Hourglass' Lip Oil ($49).

She also opens up about past skin struggles: "I feel the most beautiful when I have clear skin and I can feel confident walking around being my most natural, true self," Brown shares. "I know what It's like to have really bad skin, and I had that time in my life where I felt like I was wearing a mask and it was truly one of the hardest things that I've gone through personally for my self-confidence. Now, I just try to be really grateful for when I do have those moments when my skin is clear."

Although she's serious about her skincare, hair is also something she keeps top of mind. "I don't really do much to my hair anymore," she explains. "I've actually let it completely grow out to my natural hair color because I went through this really terrible stage where I had bleach blonde hair—it was bad, guys."

If you're wondering how this TV star unwinds, a relaxing bath is her beauty ritual of choice. "When I'm home in Alabama, my mom and dad have this great tub that overlooks our land," she shares. "I just sit in the tub and soak. I love when I take a moment to light a few candles and chill out by myself. I'll Put on some Norah Jones and just let myself relax." For wellness, she likes to box and dance it out when she's stressed and she tries to eat as healthy as possible.

Watch Brown's full video above for more details on her skincare routine.





