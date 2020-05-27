Native New Yorker Sofia Bryant, who recently starred in Netflix's series I Am Not Okay With This, has acting skills worth watching—check out her big screen turns in The Code and Good Life—and a skincare routine worth sharing, if you want the down-low on that flawless complexion of hers. Bryant, who self-identifies as a beauty maximalist when asked which bucket she falls into, joined us for the latest edition of Masked and Answered.

Her Instagram shows she's an experienced masker, who happens to take really cute pics with loved ones while masking:

In this episode, she's wearing Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque ($36). Bryant admits that she's been slacking on her skincare routine during quarantine and is in need of this cooling mask. Later on, the star also reveals she swears by this mask while traveling to avoid acne: "I usually get acne when I'm flying and on the plane because that recycled air just does not agree with my skin. So I use this on the plane—you're going to look crazy, but you're going to look good! I literally use this whenever I feel like something's coming up on my skin." Consider it her holy grail mask.



Her morning skincare routine starts with Glossier's Milky Jelly Cleanser ($18), which she likes because it doesn't strip her skin of natural oils and moisture. Then, she uses the "very gentle" Lumene Klassikko Refreshing Skin Toner ($30). She concludes her A.M. skin regimen with Kiehl's Daily Reviving Concentrate Serum ($50).

Bryant's beauty hack: swap your daily moisturizer with an overnight mask to keep your skin hydrated throughout the day. "I use this Cosrx Low pH BHA Overnight Mask when I'm going out for a long day," Bryant says. "It really sits nicely on my skin and doesn't leave any residue and absorbs super quickly. This is one of my favorite ways to take dullness out of my skin." Oh, and the weirdest thing she's ever done in the name of beauty? Put actual hummus on her face.

Bryant's nighttime routine also begins with Glossier's Milky Jelly Cleanser to remove makeup. She follows that up with natural, authentic African Black Soap, which is packed with vitamin E and has anti-microbial properties. "It's brown and grainy and has a bunch of good things for you [in it]," Bryant says. (You can shop a similar soap here.) Next, she applies the same Lumene Klassikko Refreshing Skin Toner and then the Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum ($48). Once that seeps into her skin, her last two steps are Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado ($32) and then the brand's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil ($75).

A few more of her beauty faves include SPF: "I'm passionate about this specific sunscreen," Bryant says. "It's the Glossier Invisible Shield ($25), which has a SPF of 35. What I really like about it is I can't sweat this off and it's invisible." She also takes TruGlow Nutrition Hair, Skin, and Nails Vitamins: "They're especially good for curly hair," she explains. "What I love about them is that they're vegetarian and gluten and dairy-free."

Watch Bryant's full video above for even more details on her skincare routine. Don't forget to subscribe to Marie Claire's YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest episodes of Masked and Answered and share your favorite mask in the comments.

