Ariana Grande has been gracing us with new launches from R.E.M. Beauty like clockwork. Chapter 1 gave us the matte liquid eyeshadow, Chapter 2 blessed us with the *most* precise eyeliner marker, and Chapter 3 sparked our current love affair with the unbelievably glossy cheek and lip stain. And now that Chapter 4: Out of Body has officially launched on Ulta.com and in select Ulta stores, it’s time to discover some new must-haves. And who better to guide us along our shopping journey than Ari herself?
Of course, she’s equally obsessed with each and every product in the line. But the complexion products from her brand’s latest drop have a special place in her heart. “The R.E.M. team and I have been working on this launch for so long. I actually wore the concealer in secret throughout the filming of The Voice," Grande exclusively told Marie Claire. "I can’t wait for everyone to be able to visit Ulta Beauty to try this incredible skincare-infused formula for themselves!"
Here, the “7 Rings” singer is breaking down exactly what she loves the most about her new launches.
Shop Ariana's Must-Haves
Sweetener Concealer
"I'm so, so proud of the lineup of 60 shades, especially the pure black and white artistry shades. They give you the ultimate personalization option," says Grande. "For example, you can blend fair 1 (the pure white shade) with your perfect shade from the range, or with your existing concealer. It gives you an extra pop of brightness and can highlight a specific area of your face. I love how multi-tasking this product is."
Lunar Magic Blurring Primer
"You also have to try the lunar magic blurring primer—it’s a similar technology to our best-selling under-eye balm," Grande tells us. "It will give you the best base or, for no-makeup days, use it alone for smooth and fresh looking skin." Her pro hack? "Keep it in the fridge with your under-eye balm for the ultimate refreshing ‘wake up’ in the morning!”
Shop the Rest of Chapter 4
Dreamcloud Blender
This is the perfect complement to the Sweetener Concealer. It has a cloud-like texture and every angle you could ever want. There are flat edges for the eye contour and rounded portions for applying bronzer and blush. It's latex-free and compatible with liquid, cream, and powder products.
Satin Sheets Blotting Papers
If you have oily skin in general or just get a little shiny in the summer, these blotting papers need to be in your makeup bag. They absorb oil, banish shine, and are fortified with charcoal to detox the skin.
