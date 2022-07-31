Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ariana Grande has been gracing us with new launches from R.E.M. Beauty like clockwork. Chapter 1 gave us the matte liquid eyeshadow, Chapter 2 blessed us with the *most* precise eyeliner marker, and Chapter 3 sparked our current love affair with the unbelievably glossy cheek and lip stain. And now that Chapter 4: Out of Body has officially launched on Ulta.com and in select Ulta stores, it’s time to discover some new must-haves. And who better to guide us along our shopping journey than Ari herself?

Of course, she’s equally obsessed with each and every product in the line. But the complexion products from her brand’s latest drop have a special place in her heart. “The R.E.M. team and I have been working on this launch for so long. I actually wore the concealer in secret throughout the filming of The Voice," Grande exclusively told Marie Claire. "I can’t wait for everyone to be able to visit Ulta Beauty to try this incredible skincare-infused formula for themselves!"

Here, the “7 Rings” singer is breaking down exactly what she loves the most about her new launches.

Shop Ariana's Must-Haves

Sweetener Concealer "I'm so, so proud of the lineup of 60 shades, especially the pure black and white artistry shades. They give you the ultimate personalization option," says Grande. "For example, you can blend fair 1 (the pure white shade) with your perfect shade from the range, or with your existing concealer. It gives you an extra pop of brightness and can highlight a specific area of your face. I love how multi-tasking this product is." $24 at r.e.m. beauty (opens in new tab)

Lunar Magic Blurring Primer "You also have to try the lunar magic blurring primer—it’s a similar technology to our best-selling under-eye balm," Grande tells us. "It will give you the best base or, for no-makeup days, use it alone for smooth and fresh looking skin." Her pro hack? "Keep it in the fridge with your under-eye balm for the ultimate refreshing ‘wake up’ in the morning!” $30 at r.e.m. beauty (opens in new tab)

Shop the Rest of Chapter 4

Dreamcloud Blender This is the perfect complement to the Sweetener Concealer. It has a cloud-like texture and every angle you could ever want. There are flat edges for the eye contour and rounded portions for applying bronzer and blush. It's latex-free and compatible with liquid, cream, and powder products. $15 at r.e.m. beauty (opens in new tab)