These Are the Beauty Products I’ve Added to My Core Routine This Week

It takes a lot for a beauty product to make it into my vetted daily routine. After all, it’s my job to know which products are worth the investment and which ones can easily be passed up. Once a month, I like to give my beauty cabinet a little boost, and finding gems in a sea of beauty products is never an easy feat. This month, however, I didn’t have to search too hard.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale came at just the right time, and with the amount of coveted and cult products featured in the Beauty Exclusives section, there was no way I was leaving empty handed. I used the sale to finally try out the products my fellow editors swear by, including the MAC Eyeshadow palette, the Sisley Paris Rose Face Mask, and a few new beauty tools I’ve been meaning to give another go. I’ve rounded up my top picks from the sale below, just in case you want to add them to your cart, too.

La Mer The Concentrate Serum $220 at Nordstrom

Foreo Bear Facial Toning Device $142.35 at Nordstrom

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer Duo Was $132, Now $66 at Nordstrom