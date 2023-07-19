These Are the Beauty Products I’ve Added to My Core Routine This Week

Thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

By Humaa Hussain
It takes a lot for a beauty product to make it into my vetted daily routine. After all, it’s my job to know which products are worth the investment and which ones can easily be passed up. Once a month, I like to give my beauty cabinet a little boost, and finding gems in a sea of beauty products is never an easy feat. This month, however, I didn’t have to search too hard. 

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale came at just the right time, and with the amount of coveted and cult products featured in the Beauty Exclusives section, there was no way I was leaving empty handed. I used the sale to finally try out the products my fellow editors swear by, including the MAC Eyeshadow palette, the Sisley Paris Rose Face Mask, and a few new beauty tools I’ve been meaning to give another go. I’ve rounded up my top picks from the sale below, just in case you want to add them to your cart, too. 

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado Set

Bobbi Brown Mini Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Duo

MAC In Hindsight Eye Set

Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder & Brush Set

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb 3-Piece Perfume Gift Set

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream

La Mer The Concentrate Serum

Foreo Bear Facial Toning Device

Sisley Paris All Eyes On Sisley Set

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer Duo

Estée Lauder Youth Generating Power Skincare Set

Jo Malone London Jumbo English Pear & Freesia Body & Hand Wash

NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device & Serum Set

Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

