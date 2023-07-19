These Are the Beauty Products I’ve Added to My Core Routine This Week

It takes a lot for a beauty product to make it into my vetted daily routine. After all, it’s my job to know which products are worth the investment and which ones can easily be passed up. Once a month, I like to give my beauty cabinet a little boost, and finding gems in a sea of beauty products is never an easy feat. This month, however, I didn’t have to search too hard.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale came at just the right time, and with the amount of coveted and cult products featured in the Beauty Exclusives section, there was no way I was leaving empty handed. I used the sale to finally try out the products my fellow editors swear by, including the MAC Eyeshadow palette, the Sisley Paris Rose Face Mask, and a few new beauty tools I’ve been meaning to give another go. I’ve rounded up my top picks from the sale below, just in case you want to add them to your cart, too.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
