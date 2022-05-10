The future looks bright for the beauty industry. According to consulting firm Grand View Research, the market for beauty and personal-care products is anticipated to reach $716.6 billion globally by 2025. And thanks to social media’s influence on consumer behavior, that number will only keep growing. But cosmetics are more than trendy ingredients in fancy packaging; they’re the doorway to cultural insights, and the building blocks of personal enhancement. At the heart of the industry sit professionals who are hyper-aware of innovation. The experts who constantly test (and re-test) product efficacy. The trendsetters reinventing the beauty wheel. Here, the top connoisseurs in the field share their game-changing finds from the past year.

The expert: Linda Sivrican

Perfumer, formulator, and founder of Capsule Parfumerie

Linda Sivrican’s heritage is fragrance. Her mother was a florist and Sivrican’s Vietnamese name, Thuy Huong, translates to gentle fragrance. The award-winning perfumer crafts small-batch, premium scents that continuously garner attention from industry experts and top publications

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 + Patchouli “This fragrance manages to highlight patchouli in a refined way without the rough edges. I find it incredible when a perfumer has the talent to do this. Molecule 01 + Patchouli is super minimalist and simple—great for layering. I love how they were able to take the musky, earthy, sexy aspects of patchouli and strip AĒSOP them down to make a very clean fragrance.” $135 at Lucky Scent Aesop Miraceti Eau de Parfum “This fragrance is particularly fascinating because of the choice of chili leaf and maté, which feels like a new category—warm aromatic. You typically wouldn’t describe an aromatic fragrance as being warm. It feels very modern in this way.” $195 at Skinstore Commes de Garcons Marseille “I found this fragrance very interesting because it’s a fresh, clean, and soapy scent juxtaposed with warmth and depth. This stark contrast creates intrigue and Comme des Garçons plays on this sense of mystery.” $105 at Dover Street Market Le Labo Thé Matcha 26 “Given Le Labo’s increased popularity, I’m impressed with how the brand continues to bring originality to all that they do. Thé Matcha is the latest example of that expression of ingenuity. I also found it interesting that they chose to release it in fall, being a lighter fragrance, when it feels more like a spring scent. Just another way that they’re going against the norm and not afraid to take risks.” Check Amazon $198 at Le Labo Jo Malone Orange Peel “I like to incorporate a bitter element in my fragrances and Orange Peel does this well by utilizing tart and sweet ingredients. I find Orange Peel to have mass appeal by being simple yet mature. It’s the perfect fragrance for young folks who want to feel grown up as well as grown ups who’ve decided they want to act their age.” $74 at Jo Malone

The Experts:

Jenny Patinkin

Celebrity makeup artist and founder of Jenny Patinkin Eco-Luxe Beauty Tools

Patinkin is the author of Lazy Perfection: The Art of Looking Great Without Really Trying, and takes a streamlined, environmentally friendly approach to beauty. She regularly offers her beauty expertise on Good Morning America, The Today Show, and The Rachael Ray Show.

Porsche Cooper

Celebrity makeup artist

Cooper divides her time between New York, Los Angeles, and Paris, where she serves clients including Joan Smalls, Mary J. Blige, and Andra Day. Always taking an elevated approach to beauty, she also offers artistic vision to large beauty brands like Chanel, La Mer, and Estée Lauder.

Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation “I have never [before] used a tinted SPF that has [lots of] coverage and still manages to look like real skin. And it’s always a thrill when I can use face makeup that doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin.” —J.P. $30 at Sephora Chanel Rouge Coco Baume Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm “This balm combines everything I love in one product: a deeply hydrating oil that nourishes lips, buildable coverage in a variety of colors, and a subtle sheen for plump-looking lips. I love how the wearer can choose from a sheer, luminous finish, or layer for more intense color and opacity.” —P.C. $42 at Ulta Fenty Icon Lipstick “Long gone are the days of dealing with drying, caked-on lip colors for a matte pout. This iconic lipstick has truly changed the lip-color game with its nourishing hyaluronic-acid formula that glides on like the finest silk with a soft-matte finish. I used the Motha Luva shade on Mary J. Blige for the Super Bowl half-time show, and fell in love with its gorgeous coverage and fabulous staying power.” —P.C. $20 at Sephora Caliray Beauty Come Hell or High Water Volumizing Tubing Mascara “I’ve seen plenty of lengthening tubing formulas, but this is the first time I have seen a volumizing version. It’s perfect for anyone who tends to get smudgy or flaky because it doesn’t budge until you take it off.” —J.P $24 at Sephora Ashunta Sheriff Beauty Black Diamond Makeup Sponge “The diamond-shaped edge allows users to blend products in harder-to-reach areas like the under-eye, side of nose, and corners of the mouth. It’s especially useful for baking, setting, and blending powder around the contours of the face.” —P.C. $8 at Ashunta Sheriff Beauty Jones Road Beauty The Brow Pencil “As someone with ashy brows, I am always on the hunt for a pencil that won’t make them look red or that doesn’t have a warm undertone. The soft brown and ash colors are both good for me, depending on my mood (and my hair outgrowth).” —J.P. $22 at Jones Road

The expert : Jessie Cheung, M.D.

Board-certified dermatologist with practices in Chicago and New York City

Dr. Cheung is the founder of Cheung Aesthetics & Wellness. Her practice focuses on the future of regenerative medicine, and she specializes in cosmetic procedures like hormone replacement therapy and stem cell technology for hair, skin, and sexual rejuvenation.

Dove Body Wash Reusable Bottle + Concentrate Refills “Dermatologists love this body wash, and now it’s in packaging that is good for Mother Earth. It’s so refreshing to see a big brand set the standard!” $10 at Target Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub, “Many of us forget to treat the skin on our body, but ExfoliKate Body makes it easy to do in three minutes. Apply when you first get in the shower (with the water turned off) and rinse after three minutes. It instantly reveals soft, glowing skin and enhances the absorption of your body lotion.” $56 at Sephora

iS Clinical Active Peel System “This brand features active ingredients that are safe on the most sensitive skin, and this two-step peel system provides controlled exfoliation, while hydrating and rejuvenating with botanical acids and peptides. The pads are packaged individually, so you don’t have to worry about them drying out—great for travel.” $88 at Dermstore

Mara Sea Kale Sunscreen Sérum “This serum offers non-nano zinc oxide for broad-spectrum protection in a lightweight oil serum for rapid absorption without any chalky white residue. It hydrates and calms skin with multiple oils derived from both land and sea plants.” $52 at Mara Isdin Isdinceutics Vital Eyes, "Vital Eyes is the counterpart to Isdin’s night serum, Melatonik. These products harness your body’s circadian rhythm to detox and repair skin. The cooling ceramic applicator aids decongestion to refresh the eye area.” $102 at Isdin

The expert : Queenie Nguyen

Celebrity and editorial nail stylist

Queenie Nguyen is a Los Angeles-based manicurist who specializes in natural nails and contemporary nail art. Her fashion-forward looks have surfaced in campaigns for Dior and Prada, and she has worked with a host of celebrities including Halsey and Emma Roberts. She’s also done fashion campaigns for Aldo and Piaget.

Paume Hand Care Essentials Bundle, “Our hands are so dry these days because of excessive handwashing, so hand care is extremely important. I love the exfoliating handwash that contains biodegradable microbeads that gently polish the skin as it cleans. The plant-based emollients deliver long-lasting hydration to the skin.” $56 at My Paume Mineral Fusion Premium Vegan NailCare “The newly formulated nail polishes are great alternatives for gel-polish lovers. The bioceramic technology, which strengthens nails over time, is especially good to use as a treatment post-gel polish removal.” $10 at Mineral Fusion Orly Nail Polish “Orly polishes are vegan, and cruelty free. The best part is each shade is a one-step process with no base or top coat needed. The wide polish brush makes application extremely easy and provides excellent coverage.” $10 at Orly Beauty Tweezerman Mini Cuticle Nipper “This mini nipper is sharp enough to trim excess cuticles and hangnails without pulling skin. And it’s easy for non-beauty professionals to use at home and travel with. The stainless steel is durable and easy to clean.” $13 at Ulta Mani Me Gel Decals “The company collaborates with different nail artists to create new gel decal designs every few months. These gel decals are easy to apply, can be customized to fit your nail bed, and last up to 10 days.” $25 at Mani Me

The Expert : Dominick Pucciarello

Celebrity hairstylist

Dominick Pucciarello is a New Yorkbased hairstylist who received training under top hairstylists Italo Gregorio and Serge Normant. He has a notable portfolio of celebrity clients, including Olivia Culpo, Katharine McPhee Foster, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

