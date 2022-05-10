Game On
The future looks bright for the beauty industry. According to consulting firm Grand View Research, the market for beauty and personal-care products is anticipated to reach $716.6 billion globally by 2025. And thanks to social media’s influence on consumer behavior, that number will only keep growing. But cosmetics are more than trendy ingredients in fancy packaging; they’re the doorway to cultural insights, and the building blocks of personal enhancement. At the heart of the industry sit professionals who are hyper-aware of innovation. The experts who constantly test (and re-test) product efficacy. The trendsetters reinventing the beauty wheel. Here, the top connoisseurs in the field share their game-changing finds from the past year.
The expert: Linda Sivrican
Perfumer, formulator, and founder of Capsule Parfumerie
Linda Sivrican’s heritage is fragrance. Her mother was a florist and Sivrican’s Vietnamese name, Thuy Huong, translates to gentle fragrance. The award-winning perfumer crafts small-batch, premium scents that continuously garner attention from industry experts and top publications
Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 + Patchouli
“This fragrance manages to highlight patchouli in a refined way without the rough edges. I find it incredible when a perfumer has the talent to do this. Molecule 01 + Patchouli is super minimalist and simple—great for layering. I love how they were able to take the musky, earthy, sexy aspects of patchouli and strip AĒSOP them down to make a very clean fragrance.”
Aesop Miraceti Eau de Parfum
“This fragrance is particularly fascinating because of the choice of chili leaf and maté, which feels like a new category—warm aromatic. You typically wouldn’t describe an aromatic fragrance as being warm. It feels very modern in this way.”
Commes de Garcons Marseille
“I found this fragrance very interesting because it’s a fresh, clean, and soapy scent juxtaposed with warmth and depth. This stark contrast creates intrigue and Comme des Garçons plays on this sense of mystery.”
Le Labo Thé Matcha 26
“Given Le Labo’s increased popularity, I’m impressed with how the brand continues to bring originality to all that they do. Thé Matcha is the latest example of that expression of ingenuity. I also found it interesting that they chose to release it in fall, being a lighter fragrance, when it feels more like a spring scent. Just another way that they’re going against the norm and not afraid to take risks.”
Jo Malone Orange Peel
“I like to incorporate a bitter element in my fragrances and Orange Peel does this well by utilizing tart and sweet ingredients. I find Orange Peel to have mass appeal by being simple yet mature. It’s the perfect fragrance for young folks who want to feel grown up as well as grown ups who’ve decided they want to act their age.”
The Experts:
Jenny Patinkin
Celebrity makeup artist and founder of Jenny Patinkin Eco-Luxe Beauty Tools
Patinkin is the author of Lazy Perfection: The Art of Looking Great Without Really Trying, and takes a streamlined, environmentally friendly approach to beauty. She regularly offers her beauty expertise on Good Morning America, The Today Show, and The Rachael Ray Show.
Porsche Cooper
Celebrity makeup artist
Cooper divides her time between New York, Los Angeles, and Paris, where she serves clients including Joan Smalls, Mary J. Blige, and Andra Day. Always taking an elevated approach to beauty, she also offers artistic vision to large beauty brands like Chanel, La Mer, and Estée Lauder.
Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
“I have never [before] used a tinted SPF that has [lots of] coverage and still manages to look like real skin. And it’s always a thrill when I can use face makeup that doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin.” —J.P.
Chanel Rouge Coco Baume Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm
“This balm combines everything I love in one product: a deeply hydrating oil that nourishes lips, buildable coverage in a variety of colors, and a subtle sheen for plump-looking lips. I love how the wearer can choose from a sheer, luminous finish, or layer for more intense color and opacity.” —P.C.
Fenty Icon Lipstick
“Long gone are the days of dealing with drying, caked-on lip colors for a matte pout. This iconic lipstick has truly changed the lip-color game with its nourishing hyaluronic-acid formula that glides on like the finest silk with a soft-matte finish. I used the Motha Luva shade on Mary J. Blige for the Super Bowl half-time show, and fell in love with its gorgeous coverage and fabulous staying power.” —P.C.
Caliray Beauty Come Hell or High Water Volumizing Tubing Mascara
“I’ve seen plenty of lengthening tubing formulas, but this is the first time I have seen a volumizing version. It’s perfect for anyone who tends to get smudgy or flaky because it doesn’t budge until you take it off.” —J.P
Ashunta Sheriff Beauty Black Diamond Makeup Sponge
“The diamond-shaped edge allows users to blend products in harder-to-reach areas like the under-eye, side of nose, and corners of the mouth. It’s especially useful for baking, setting, and blending powder around the contours of the face.” —P.C.
The expert : Jessie Cheung, M.D.
Board-certified dermatologist with practices in Chicago and New York City
Dr. Cheung is the founder of Cheung Aesthetics & Wellness. Her practice focuses on the future of regenerative medicine, and she specializes in cosmetic procedures like hormone replacement therapy and stem cell technology for hair, skin, and sexual rejuvenation.
Dove Body Wash Reusable Bottle + Concentrate Refills
“Dermatologists love this body wash, and now it’s in packaging that is good for Mother Earth. It’s so refreshing to see a big brand set the standard!”
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub,
“Many of us forget to treat the skin on our body, but ExfoliKate Body makes it easy to do in three minutes. Apply when you first get in the shower (with the water turned off) and rinse after three minutes. It instantly reveals soft, glowing skin and enhances the absorption of your body lotion.”
iS Clinical Active Peel System
“This brand features active ingredients that are safe on the most sensitive skin, and this two-step peel system provides controlled exfoliation, while hydrating and rejuvenating with botanical acids and peptides. The pads are packaged individually, so you don’t have to worry about them drying out—great for travel.”
Mara Sea Kale Sunscreen Sérum
“This serum offers non-nano zinc oxide for broad-spectrum protection in a lightweight oil serum for rapid absorption without any chalky white residue. It hydrates and calms skin with multiple oils derived from both land and sea plants.”
The expert : Queenie Nguyen
Celebrity and editorial nail stylist
Queenie Nguyen is a Los Angeles-based manicurist who specializes in natural nails and contemporary nail art. Her fashion-forward looks have surfaced in campaigns for Dior and Prada, and she has worked with a host of celebrities including Halsey and Emma Roberts. She’s also done fashion campaigns for Aldo and Piaget.
Paume Hand Care Essentials Bundle,
“Our hands are so dry these days because of excessive handwashing, so hand care is extremely important. I love the exfoliating handwash that contains biodegradable microbeads that gently polish the skin as it cleans. The plant-based emollients deliver long-lasting hydration to the skin.”
Mineral Fusion Premium Vegan NailCare
“The newly formulated nail polishes are great alternatives for gel-polish lovers. The bioceramic technology, which strengthens nails over time, is especially good to use as a treatment post-gel polish removal.”
Orly Nail Polish
“Orly polishes are vegan, and cruelty free. The best part is each shade is a one-step process with no base or top coat needed. The wide polish brush makes application extremely easy and provides excellent coverage.”
Tweezerman Mini Cuticle Nipper
“This mini nipper is sharp enough to trim excess cuticles and hangnails without pulling skin. And it’s easy for non-beauty professionals to use at home and travel with. The stainless steel is durable and easy to clean.”
The Expert : Dominick Pucciarello
Celebrity hairstylist
Dominick Pucciarello is a New Yorkbased hairstylist who received training under top hairstylists Italo Gregorio and Serge Normant. He has a notable portfolio of celebrity clients, including Olivia Culpo, Katharine McPhee Foster, and Alessandra Ambrosio.
Lunata Cordless Styler Pro
“This flat iron is cordless, which really makes a difference when working on set, but it also has such great technology; it reaches 450°F in one minute and offers 60 minutes of cordless styling. It doesn’t hurt that it’s gorgeous too.”
Carter + Jane ScalpFix
“This dry shampoo alternative is great because it includes natural ingredients, such as rosemary floral water, which the brand makes by hand. ScalpFix doesn’t create issues on the scalp; it actually soothes it, while also giving the hair body.”
Kérestase Soleil Huile Sirène Hair Oil Mist
“When styling, it’s common sense to use a heat protectant, but it is important to protect from the sun, too. This hair oil offers UV filters, coconut oil, and vitamin E to keep your hair healthy. Spray on damp or dry hair to help curls air-dry beautifully.”
This story appears in the May 2022 issue of Marie Claire.
Deena Campbell is the Beauty Director of Marie Claire where she oversees all beauty and health content on all platforms.
