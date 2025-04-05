Sarah Creal’s Just Like Paradise Cream Bronzer Solves Complexion Concerns at Every Age
Both my 56-year-old mom and I are equally obsessed.
My mom is what you would call a beauty product hoarder. She has approximately 100 lipglosses and 50 foundations, and don’t even get me started on her eyeshadow collection. That said, it’s not uncommon for her to give me a beauty recommendation. She’s turned me onto dark circle erasing concealers, smoothing primers, and even eyeliners. But we rarely agree on bronzers—until Sarah Creal’s Just Like Paradise Cream Bronzer made its way into our routines.
Here’s the deal: I struggle to find a formula that flatters my skin tone. I’m incredibly pale and insanely cool-toned, so most bronzers end up making me look tired, sunken, and ruddy (not the vibe). Mindy, on the other hand, is what I would call a stickler for texture. “I used to love powders, but when my skin got older, it also became drier,” she tells me. “I had to switch everything over to a cream base—otherwise it won’t blend out on my skin.”
But Sarah Creal, a brand designed specifically for women over 40, managed to create a bronzer that solves every makeup concern—regardless of age. Available today and retailing for $50, the matte, cream bronzer prides itself on being mistake-proof, easy to blend, and incredibly hydrating. The secret sauce, so to say, is a trio of deeply moisturizing ingredients.
Click open the easy-to-unlock orange container, and you’ll find a compact filled with okra extract, which assists with moisture retention, mushroom extract, which boosts elasticity, and a proprietary Skinlastic peptide complex, which makes skin strong and resilient.
I found that the best technique was to apply the product with my brush in just a few swirls, followed by circular, upward circle motions along my cheekbones, bridge of my nose, and forehead. The formula left no harsh lines whatsoever, and shade 1 (a light, golden bronze) left me looking like I had a mid-summer tan. The best part? There was no oxidation.
Mindy, for her part, gives it a “double thumbs up,” primarily because of the blendability. “It really goes on so smoothly. I can’t get over it. It’s very workable, and while I thought the colors looked really cool-toned in the jar, they’re actually pretty neutral. It’s definitely going in my daily rotation.”
If you, too, want to see what the Sarah Creal hype is about, shop ahead.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
