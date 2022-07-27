Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to beauty inspo, celebrities typically lead the charge. After all, they have the most talented glam squads at their beck and call. The makeup and hair looks are always next level, but it’s the nail looks that have stolen the spotlight this month. Be it chrome finishes, intricate designs, or Y2K-inspired acrylic sets, the nail scene has quite literally exploded. There’s no more muted polish on our Instagram feeds—it’s all color-blocked shades, neon hues, and nail stickers.

We’ve spent the better part of summer 2022 keeping an eye out for the best looks out there. And thanks to hours upon hours of scrolling through social media, we’ve been able to round up the most elaborate, stunning, gorgeous (all the things!) manis to grace the nails of our favorite celebs. From Kourtney Kardashian’s Louboutin-inspired set to Lizzo’s cheetah print design, here are the best celebrity manicures from the past few months. So prepare to screenshot, book your next nail appointment, and, without further ado, keep scrolling.

Lizzo’s Cheetah Print Set

The “Juice” singer committed to a theme—and we’re not mad about it. Her hot pink cheetah moment, courtesy of nail artist Eri Ishizu, is one for the books.

Shay Mitchell’s Louboutin Look

You can’t go wrong with red bottoms. And if you ask Mitchell, that motto carries over to manicures. Her nail artist Brittany Boyce painted the underside of the nail a rich red and kept the front side of the nail a milky nude.

Chrissy Teigen’s Elevated French

French manis are a classic (they’re honestly the OG nail art), but recently they’ve received a modern spin. It’s all about picking fun shades, playing with the shape of the tip, or, if your Chrissy Teigen, adding a little metallic accent.

(Image credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram )

Megan Thee Stallion’s Tattoo Nails

The singer might not have any tattoos on her body, but she’s getting her fix via some stellar nail art. She debuted her “classic tattoo nails” earlier this week. Between the butterfly designs, rhinestones, and graffiti-esque red roses, it’s safe to say she was channeling the early aughts.

Hailey Bieber’s Chrome Finish

This list obviously wouldn’t be complete without giving the Rhode Beauty founder a special shoutout. Her “glazed donut” manicure is everywhere. To get the look, all you have to do is rub chrome powder over a sheer polish—Funny Bunny is our fave.

Selena Gomez’s Neon Nails

If there’s one thing the Rare Beauty founder loves, it’s a bold nail. While she typically doesn’t go too crazy on the design front, she always picks an out-of-the-box shade. Over the past few weeks, nail artist Tom Bachik has painted her nails neon orange and neon green.

Jennifer Lopez’s Stark White Polish

White nails? For summer? You can’t go wrong. If you need convincing, just look to the J. Lo Beauty founder. She’s been rocking this simple yet chic hue for the duration of her honeymoon.

Lily Allen’s Lava Lamp Look

Bare with me while I profess my love for this manicure. Nail artist Juan Alvear made some magic happen with this set. It feels amazingly retro and modern all at once. And given the Barbiecore trend, I’m all for anything and everything pink.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Star-Struck Set

This is another French manicure remix. Nail artist Naomi Asuda added the daintiest star designs to Carpenter’s set.

Vanessa Hudgens’ Flame Design

If you want to go all out with her nail art, take a page out of Hudgens’ playbook. For the MTV Awards nail artist Zola Ganzorgit gave the actress an ombré base and chrome flame design. While we’re very into the silver tone, this look would also look amazing in an orange or red hue.