Hailey Bieber Layers Blueberry Knits and Leggings for a Post-Baby Spa Day

New mom Hailey Bieber is enjoying some solo self-care weeks after welcoming her first child into the world.

Earlier this week, the proud parent was spotted arriving at a spa wearing a chic postpartum look, featuring a blueberry blue sweater paired with comfortable-looking black leggings and affordable Nike Air Max Shoes for under $100.

While the brand of leggings and sweater worn by the model was not known at the time of publication, there are plenty of similar (and affordable!) options for anyone from brand new moms to the fashionistas among us to choose from.

The spa outing marked the second time this week Bieber was spotted enjoying some baby-free time. Earlier, she was photographed enjoying dinner alongside her BFF Kylie Jenner while sporting this year's pants-free trend. For the outing, Bieber wore another comfortable-looking, oversized tan Prada Canvas Jacket paired with red Jil Sander Slippers.

The new mom accessorized with a stylish Saint Laurent bag.

Hailey Bieber (Image credit: Backgrid)

Luxe Sculpt Rib Dolman Sleeve Sweater $59.50 at Nordstrom

Nike Air Max 95 Shoes $99.97 at Nike

The model and her husband Justin Bieber welcomed their first son, Jack Blues Bieber, three weeks ago on Aug. 22.

The proud dad and pop star announced the arrival of his first child with a simple-yet-sweet Instagram post , featuring a photograph of the new addition's tiny newborn foot (so cute!) and his wife's hand holding those adorable little toes.

"WELCOME HOME," the singer captioned the post, before sharing his son's name. "JACK BLUES BIEBER."

According to People , their son's name holds a special meaning, as both Justin, his father Jeremy Bieber, as well as his siblings Jazmyn and Jaxon have "JB" names—a Bieber family tradition that has spanned generations and is now continuing with Hailey and Justin's son.

Hailey Bieber wears a barn jacket and sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the two public outings, it's clear that the new mom's postpartum fashion is something of a continuation of her chic maternity style.

Her pant-free look, for example, was somewhat similar to her barely-there, boundary-pushing catsuit. Back in June, the then mom-to-be was spotted in New York City wearing a see-through Alessandra Rich lace jumpsuit with Saint Laurent Zoe Slingback Pumps and an ankle-length all-black trench coat.