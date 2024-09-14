Hailey Bieber Layers Blueberry Knits and Leggings for a Post-Baby Spa Day
The new mom enjoyed some solo self-care time in style.
New mom Hailey Bieber is enjoying some solo self-care weeks after welcoming her first child into the world.
Earlier this week, the proud parent was spotted arriving at a spa wearing a chic postpartum look, featuring a blueberry blue sweater paired with comfortable-looking black leggings and affordable Nike Air Max Shoes for under $100.
While the brand of leggings and sweater worn by the model was not known at the time of publication, there are plenty of similar (and affordable!) options for anyone from brand new moms to the fashionistas among us to choose from.
The spa outing marked the second time this week Bieber was spotted enjoying some baby-free time. Earlier, she was photographed enjoying dinner alongside her BFF Kylie Jenner while sporting this year's pants-free trend. For the outing, Bieber wore another comfortable-looking, oversized tan Prada Canvas Jacket paired with red Jil Sander Slippers.
The new mom accessorized with a stylish Saint Laurent bag.
The model and her husband Justin Bieber welcomed their first son, Jack Blues Bieber, three weeks ago on Aug. 22.
The proud dad and pop star announced the arrival of his first child with a simple-yet-sweet Instagram post, featuring a photograph of the new addition's tiny newborn foot (so cute!) and his wife's hand holding those adorable little toes.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"WELCOME HOME," the singer captioned the post, before sharing his son's name. "JACK BLUES BIEBER."
According to People, their son's name holds a special meaning, as both Justin, his father Jeremy Bieber, as well as his siblings Jazmyn and Jaxon have "JB" names—a Bieber family tradition that has spanned generations and is now continuing with Hailey and Justin's son.
After the two public outings, it's clear that the new mom's postpartum fashion is something of a continuation of her chic maternity style.
Her pant-free look, for example, was somewhat similar to her barely-there, boundary-pushing catsuit. Back in June, the then mom-to-be was spotted in New York City wearing a see-through Alessandra Rich lace jumpsuit with Saint Laurent Zoe Slingback Pumps and an ankle-length all-black trench coat.
To accessorize her barely-there maternity look, Bieber wore a Ferragamo Wanda mini leather tote bag and Gucci Hailey sunglasses.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Princess Kate's Brother James Middleton Says the Late Queen Elizabeth Filled a "Granny-Sized Void" in His Life
"It still feels surreal, the fact that I was there with the Queen: I look back on it with amazement."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Law Roach Equates Picking a Favorite Zendaya Look to "Calling Out Your Favorite Child"
It's like Sophie's choice!
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Friend Says Prince Harry is "Pretty Damn Normal, All Things Considered"
“I’ve heard a lot of fairly negative things said about him, character assassinations that bear no resemblance to the man I’ve come to count as a friend."
By Danielle Campoamor Published