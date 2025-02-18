Diptyque’s New Luxury Candle Duo Is a Time Machine to a ‘60s Parisian Jazz Club
Lit together, Narguilé and Genévrier create a moody, sexy ambiance.
Picture this: The lighting is dim. A glass of scotch sits in the corner. There’s a musky hint of tobacco from a nearby patron intently watching the saxophone player on stage. Usually, the acrid scent is too strong, but a hint of woodsy warmth from the oak table where you're sitting makes it feel cozy. It sounds like a sensory experience only found in a '60s Parisian jazz club—but it’s the precise scent you’ll find when you walk into my New York City apartment in the year 2025.
The moody, sexy smell I'm currently burning nonstop is made possible by Diptyque’s new Narguilé and Genévrier (Juniper) Small Candle Duo, which launched today, Feb. 19. It feels counterintuitive, but the luxury candle duo is designed to be lit in tandem. The smoky spice of Narguilé blends with the fruity, bitter, almost gin-like smell of Genévrier to create an aroma that’s equal parts seductive and intoxicating.
I’m normally a vanilla, sandalwood girl when it comes to home scent, but this candle duo has quickly become my go-to when I’m trying to curate a sexy mood. Bonus: the candles tell quite an alluring story.
For a bit of background, Diptyque’s original boutique at 34 Boulevard Saint Germain was propped up next to a legendary jazz club called Orphéon (yes, the same name as the iconic Diptyque fragrance). Eventually, Diptyque absorbed the property, and all that remains of the iconic club is a blue column that currently stands in the boutique in Paris. “It’s a lasting symbol of artistry that connects the past to the future,” the brand shares with Marie Claire.
This candle duo is really a ticket to celebrating the Diptyque origin story—and get a little sliver of vintage Paris nightlife wherever you live. It’s a limited-edition combo that's only available until April 16. "It feels improvisational in nature as the spice and smoke of Narguilé intertwine unexpectedly with the aromatic fruit from Genévrier. It’s this blending of an unexpected duo, similar to a live jazz performance, that brings you on an olfactory journey to a Parisian jazz club," Diptyque CMO Jessie Dawes exclusively tells Marie Claire. "When burned together, the warm, honeyed tobacco leaf and the bitterness of the juniper berries bring you to a cocktail bar or speakeasy atmosphere—a bit reminiscent of gin mingling with curls of smoke."
Prefer to honor the brand’s heritage with a five-star fragrance? You’re in luck. Orphéon Eau de Parfum, Diptyque’s global best-seller, is now available in an exclusive set complete with a fine oak wood case inspired by drink cabinets.
Shop the entire limited-edition collection below—and raise a glass of scotch to Diptyque.
Samantha Holender
