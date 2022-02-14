While some beauty products are worth splurging on in 2022, mascara is not necessarily one of them. It's a well-known fact among beauty editors and lovers alike that drugstore mascaras are equal to—if not better than—many of the other, pricier options on the market. To prove that fact to even the staunchest makeup skeptic out there, we rounded up all of the best drugstore mascaras for you to peruse. You can save your money and still get the best lashes of your life, and what's better than that?

This list includes the best picks that you can buy right now, no matter what your preferred lash look may be. Are you looking for massively voluminous lashes to show off on your next night out? What about the best-ever lengthening mascara that will give you sky-high lashes? Or, are you more of a natural-look-lover who just wants a bit of definition before you run out the door in the morning? Don't worry, this list probably includes your next favorite pick, I promise.

Keep reading to shop options from all the most in-demand drugstore brands like L'Oreal Paris, Revlon, and Maybelline alongside a viral newcomer from essence that is taking the internet by storm right now. Every single product on this list retails for under $15 (many of them go for under $10), and some will even get to your front door is less than a day if you order them right now and that retails for just five bucks, Here's to having the prettiest lashes on your next Zoom meeting in 2022. No one will have to know that you spent basically no money to achieve them.

The Fluffy-Lash Pick L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara $11.99 at Target This mascara promises fluffy, fluttery lashes without smudging or flaking. It has garnered over 51,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with some users claiming that it's the best mascara that they've ever tried.

The Viral Pick essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $4.99 at Amazon $4.99 at Target $4.99 at Ulta Beauty This $5 pick from essence is going viral online right now thanks to its mega-black and voluminous finish. With over 150,000 five-star reviews under its belt, it's safe to say that this affordable option is a must-buy.

The Mega Dramatic Pick Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara $6.78 at Amazon $6.78 at Walmart $9.95 at iHerb The rubberized curved brush on this option from Maybelline features 10 layers of bristles fans out your lashes for a dramatic finished look.

The Natural Lengthening Option Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara $9.59 at Target If you prefer a clean, lengthened look when it comes to your lashes, try this pick from Neutrogena. It comes in two shades—Black and Black Brown—so you can opt for an even more natural finish.

The O.G Maybelline Great Lash Mascara $4.07 at Amazon $4.77 at Walmart $7.65 at iHerb Speaking of great mascaras that stand the test of time, we have this from Maybelline. The pink and green tube is iconic in 2022, and the quality holds up even after years in the game.

The TikTok Favorite Maybelline Volum' Express Colossal Curl Bounce Washable Mascara $7.99 at Target $7.99 at Target $9.99 at Ulta Beauty When you search for "Drugstore Mascaras" on TikTok, a review of this pick is one of the first videos to pop up. One of the top videos reviewing it has earned over 320,000 views—and it stands up to the hype. The curved brush gives you major curl, while the thicker brush leads to tons of volume.

The Newcomer Revlon So Fierce! Eyes Wide Open Masca $6.40 at Amazon Don't count out Revlon when it comes to drugstore mascaras. This new launch from the brand is infused with hemp seed oil to condition your lashes while delivering weightless volume and length.

The All-in-One Maybelline Sky High Mascara $8.98 at Amazon $8.99 at Target $9.09 at Ulta Beauty If you're looking for a drugstore mascara that gives you volume and definition at the same time, the Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara is for you. It's designed to give you volume and length from every angle.

The Classic Pick L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara $9.24 at Amazon $9.29 at Amazon $11.89 at Target We just had to include the L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara on this list. There's no other product that does length like this one does.

The All-Around Good Pick CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara $9.99 at Ulta It's time for you to revisit this option from CoverGirl. Yes, years have gone by, but beauty lovers still have such a soft spot in their hearts for this bright orange tube.