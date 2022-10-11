Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There are two types of people in the world—those who use a manual toothbrush and those who prefer electric toothbrushes . Or, maybe you’re in the small population of those who use both. Wherever you fall, we're not judging. In fact, The American Dental Association (ADA) says that both electric and manual toothbrushes are adequate for removing plaque.

But admittedly, there’s something about an electric toothbrush that leaves us feeling like we have a healthier mouth . Let’s be frank—is there anything more satisfying than electronically removing the germy film that adheres to your teeth? Maybe it’s the oscillating heads that win us over, or perhaps it's the multiple modes that customize the brushing experience. Whatever it is, we’re sold.

And we have you covered if you’re looking to grab one at a deep discount. Head to Amazon Prime's Early Access event from October 11-12 to enjoy steep markdowns on your favorite electric toothbrushes. Ahead, the best electric toothbrushes from Amazon on sale right now.

The Best Electric Toothbrushes on Amazon

Best Electric Toothbrush for Position Detection (opens in new tab) Oral-B Smart Limited Electric Toothbrush $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Need help remembering when to switch quadrants when brushing? Yeah, we hear you. We love that the multicolor SmartRing on this pink-colored device provides coaching on brushing time, reminding you to change positions. And, it features five brushing modes so you can customize your brushing experience based on your specific needs.

Pros: Handles easily; 30 second timers for each quadrant. Cons: Doesn’t stay charged for more than 4 days; strong force not ideal for sensitive teeth.

Best Long Lasting Electric Toothbrush (opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It’s one thing to have an electric toothbrush that cleans, but it’s another to have one that cleans and whitens. This gentle yet effective brush whitens teeth in just one week when compared to a manual toothbrush. It has a pressure sensor that protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure for those moments you get a bit carried away. Best of all is the phenomenal battery life. On paper, it says you can use it for two weeks without a recharge, but we squeezed out at least three weeks.

Pros: Chargeable travel case; cool color. Cons: Vibrations for clean and gum care modes are similar.

Best Tried and True Electric Toothbrush (opens in new tab) Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity $92 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Oral-B Smartseries Electric Toothbrush has all the standard bells and whistles of a battery powered toothbrush: bluetooth communication, over-brushing notifications, sleek design, and a fair price. But beyond that, it’s compatible with a variety of replacement heads, so you don't have to worry about going without while waiting for the restock.

Pros: Pressure Sensor lights up to alert you when you are brushing too hard; connects with your smartphone to give you real-time feedback. Cons: A bit noisy.

The millennial favorite Electric Toothbrush (opens in new tab) hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit $60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you’ve tried the popular electric toothbrushes, but are in need of something slightly cooler, this one's for you. For starters, it’s available in black, blue, purple and teal and the sleek, small head reaches all the tough spots. It also comes with an extra refill brush head so you don't have to bug Alexa to order you another for quite some time. Buy it now and save up to 40 percent.

Pros: Smart sensors track the frequency, duration, and coverage of your brushing style. Cons: Bulky charger.

Best Affordable Electric Toothbrush AquaSonic Vibe Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $49.99 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom Rack (opens in new tab) Bulky, dated toothbrushes? We don't know her thanks to the AquaSonic Duo. The sleek, ergonomic waterproof style makes you (and your partner) feel as if your operating the Mercedes-Benz of electric toothbrushes for a fraction of the price. Thanks to it's fast wireless charging, three distinct brushing modes and and handles chic enough to leave on your counter, you're guaranteed to spend longer times in the bathroom.

Pros: Comes with 10 brush heads; great for families. Cons: Takes up sizable counter space; heads are difficult to remove.