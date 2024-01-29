If there’s one lesson that the rest of the world can glean from makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, it’s how to stay focused. Jenner has spent the vast majority of her life in the spotlight, having been only 10 years old when Keeping Up with the Kardashians originally aired in 2007. Since then, she has grown up on screen and through the lenses of relentless paparazzi, her high-profile relationships and even her body changes broadcasted for the world to see and, too often, ridicule. Most recently, trolls have descended upon Jenner for aging—something that happens to everyone.

And yet, as always, Jenner has managed to take the high road, focusing instead on her children, her blossoming relationship, and her makeup empire. Over the past two days, she’s posted children Stormi and Aire Webster on her personal Instagram account, while on her professional account for Kylie Cosmetics, she’s delved into the stunning, on-trend lip looks she’s worn while attending haute couture shows at Paris Fashion Week.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has posted a tutorial on how to achieve her iconic ombré lip looks. She previously solidified the return of the 90s brown lip via TikTok, lining her lips with a deep brown shade, filling them in with a lighter peach, and going over them with a clear gloss. Her most recent tutorial, which outlines what she wore this weekend , is similar: First, Jenner lined her lips with the Kylie Cosmetics Precision Pout Liner in Cocoa (once again, we love a brown lip!). Allowing the lining to subtle feather off toward the inner parts of her lips, she then went over everything in the Underestimated shade of her brand’s Gloss Drip. Finally, she used other products from her line for the rest of her face, too, including the Kylash Mascara, the Power Plush foundation and concealer, and The Bronze Eyeshadow Palette.

It seems fitting that, of all the shades, Jenner used her gloss in the “Underestimated” hue. Onlookers seem to constantly underestimate the the super-celebrity, criticizing everything from her business acumen to her parenting skills to her appearance. Still, the beauty mogul charges forward, refusing to deign to acknowledge the hate. Here’s to continuing to rise above the haters.

