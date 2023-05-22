If you’re a constant-scroller on TikTok (guilty as charged!) or a peruser of Fashion Week coverage, you may have noticed no one is wearing “normal” eyeliner anymore. In the last year or so, it seems influencers, editors, and models have turned to artistic, abstract shapes for their eye makeup looks and we are here for it. Graphic eyeliner isn’t a new trend per se (winged eyeliner has been around for hundreds of years!), but we’ve definitely noticed how makeup artists have been pushing the boundaries with their shapes as of late. Just turn to the bold linear makeup at Rodarte’s Fall/Winter 2023 show or Taylor Swift’s crystal liner at the VMAs for recent examples.

The popular liner look is all about complementing your natural eye shape and, of course, letting your creativity shine. Pro makeup artist Andrea Samuels says as much, too. “Graphic liner is all about the endless possibilities of not only enhancing but re-shaping and decorating your eyes,” she tells Marie Claire. “There are limitless possibilities of the color, shape, simplicity, drama, and style you can choose for your graphic liner which is what makes it so fun.”

If the “limitless possibilities” of graphic liner sounds daunting, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve turned to Samuels and fellow makeup artist Lennie Billy (both of whom have Instagram feeds chock-full of colorful inspo) for the lowdown on nailing the look. From must-have products to a step-by-step guide, consider this your crash course on how to master graphic eyeliner.

Best Eyeliners for Graphic Eyeliner

First things first: You’ve got to have the right products in order to nail a graphic liner look. But between pencil liners, liquid formulas, and gels, how do you decide which one is right for you? Billy says it all boils down to the product you know how to work with. “Whether it’s a pen or a brush with a liquid product, it must be the one you feel comfortable,” she explains. For Billy, that means liquid eyeliners, pomades, or water-activated formulas since they are easy to use and easy to correct any mistakes.

That being said, you may find greater success if you opt for gel or liquid formulas as these are best at making sharp, precise lines. Plenty of liquid eyeliners come with precision felt tips, which Samuels explains are “similar to markers so you can sketch and draw the exact line you want and it’s also very easy to clean up.” Ahead, we’ve rounded up Billy and Samuels’ favorite eyeliners as well as a few editor-approved picks for you to get started on your own graphic eyeliner journey.

How to Apply Graphic Eyeliner

Now that you’ve got the right eyeliner in hand, it’s time to get to work. Follow these pro steps from Billy and Samuels to achieve the graphic eyeliner look of your dreams. We promise it’s not as hard as you may think.

Before you start drawing, choose the color(s) you want to create with. Maybe you want to make your brown eyes pop with a purple shade, or you can take after Samuels who chooses colors that complement her jewelry, skin tone, or outfit. Whatever shades you choose, just know that there’s no wrong option when it comes to graphic eyeliner. Start by cleaning your eyes so you can work with a blank canvas. Use a baby wipe, makeup wipe, or soap with water, then towel dry. Apply your favorite eyeshadow primer, if you prefer, and let set. Here’s when the fun begins! Whether you’re attempting floating lines or a fishtail look, you’ll want to look straight in the mirror without pulling your eyebrows up or down and start drawing your shape little by little, working your way from the outer corner towards the inner corner. Use short strokes to complete your shape, and if your hand is shaky, rest your elbow on a table or other stable surface. When your shape is complete, use a setting powder with a light brush and a setting spray to keep your graphic liner all in place.

More Tips and Tricks for Graphic Eyeliner

Start simple: If you're an eyeliner novice, Billy recommends mastering a very thin, short line first, before slowly moving on to thicker and longer lines once you feel comfortable.

Clean up mistakes: Makeup is supposed to be fun, so don't be afraid to make mistakes! Fixing a mishap is as easy as using a cotton swab and a little bit of micellar water to wipe it away.

Have fun: Lastly, but most importantly, have fun and get creative with your graphic look. "Makeup has no rules so you can bend and shape it however you like," assures Samuels. "Graphic liner is one of the fun ways you can go as simple or as bold as you want."

Inspiration

Curved Winged Eyeliner

Neon-Bright Winged Eyeliner

Geometric Eyeliner

Floating Eyeliner

Halo Winged Eyeliner

"Underliner"

Meet the Experts

