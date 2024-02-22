The internet’s obsession with Taylor Swift’s outfits has never been stronger. Within moments of stepping on to the Golden Globes or Grammys red carpet this year, fans pounced on potential Easter Eggs hidden in Swift’s gowns. (Green Gucci sequins at the 2024 Golden Globes looked like a Reputation teaser; a black and white Schiaparelli Grammys outfit coordinated with the cover of her surprise upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.) Any time Swift has a casual street style moment, nearly everything she wears, from her “lucky” Guest in Residence sweater to her red Stella McCartney teddy coat , sells out instantly. (Coincidence? I don’t think so.)

As someone with so much star power, access, and, yes, budget, it’s safe to assume Swifties could never replicate her looks. But actually, fans can take a page out of Swift’s style book. One of the jewelry brands appearing again and again during her nascent Tortured Poets Department era is surprisingly affordable.

Over the past several months, while teasing her new album through outfits for date nights and GNOs, Swift has been repping Mazin Jewels , a female-founded jewelry brand with a wide selection of simple, yet high-wattage pieces. The lineup ranges from dainty huggie hoops to stackable gemstone rings and bedazzled layering necklaces . The best part? The jewelry brand truly is affordable, with most pieces ringing in at under $75.

Because I know just how much Swifties and general fashion girls want a piece of her closet, I tracked every single time Swift has been bejeweled in Mazin. Ahead, get a full breakdown of Swift’s favorite rings, earrings, and necklaces from the affordable jewelry brand , then shop additional pieces destined for a cameo in her street style.

Taylor Swift first wore Mazin Jewels back in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It would seem Swift's first foray with the brand occurred in October 2023 while attending a Saturday Night Live afterparty with boyfriend Travis Kelce. She selected Mazin’s Chain Link Necklace to go along with her Versace black corset and pants, Gant trench coat, and Aupen bag. Just like the lingerie-inspired top that would show up again in her Super Bowl outfit (and many others), Swift would end up re-wearing subtle variations of Mazin's jewelry to establish her new style era.

Swift's Mazin toggle necklace from an outing last October retails for just $70. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then for a dinner days later with newlywed pals Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, Swift accessorized her leather-blazer-corduroy-skirt combo with a Mazin Jewels chain necklace. The piece is set with a crystal-embellished toggle clasp‚ a detail aligned with the subtly vintage-inspired visuals for Swift's upcoming album.

She wore two pieces for a girl's night last November, including a Reputation-coded snake ring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift turned Mazin yet again for a girls' night out with Selena Gomez and fellow WAG ​​Brittany Mahomes . Fans know now that the singer has been teasing all-new music, but back in November, seeing Mazin’s Pave Snake Ring on her finger looked like confirmation of an imminent Reputation (Taylor's Version) release. (Snakes, for the uninitiated, are the era's unofficial mascot.) She stacked the Easter egg piece with the simple encrusted Open Rivet Ring , coordinating with her sleek Stella McCartney boots and plaid Miu Miu skirt.

For her 34th birthday dinner, Swift wore a shimmering tennis necklace by Mazin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans expected Swift’s 34th birthday party outfit to be nothing short of stunning: The Grammy winner is known to treat her birthday, falling on the date of her lucky number, 13, like a national holiday. She over-delivered and still managed to work in her favorite affordable jewelry label.

For the special occasion, Swift wore a Clio Peppiatt mini dress featuring stunning beaded embroidery of the night sky, plus sky-high Aquazzura platforms and an Anine Bing fur coat. To lean all the way into the shimmery Midnights-coded moment, Swift completed her outfit with Mazin’s Iced Baguette Tennis Chain Necklace.

Most recently, Swift wore Mazin hoops for a girls' night out in January—and they've already sold out. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most recently, in January, Swift wore Mazin on yet another girls' night out with Mahomes and Cara Delevingne. To pair with her black Alaïa mini dress, platform Louboutin boots, and signature red lip, Swift wore Mazin’s dainty Baguette Hoops . While that exact pair is sold out (no doubt in part due to Swift), there’s a very similar pair that Swifties can still get their hands on.

Shop More of Taylor Swift's Favorite Jewelry Brand: