The 22 Best January 2023 Beauty Launches, According to Marie Claire Editors

I've never really been one for resolutions and such, but let’s switch things up this year, shall we? Let 2023 be the year the collective beauty community stops over exfoliating, removes every last lingering bit of foundation before bed, and decides to finally try something new and ~different~ in the makeup department. My hopes for us are high—and rightfully so. Skincare, haircare, and makeup brands far and wide have dropped some pretty revolutionary products to kick off the new year. The entire Marie Claire office has been thoroughly testing just-launched beauty goods, from innovative oil-meets-gel cleansers (shoutout EltaMD and Vintner's Daughter) to contours, lipsticks, and blow dryers. There’s a lot, to be quite honest.

But I, along with the rest of the Marie Claire editors, have pretty high standards. So even though our vanities are overflowing (like, it’s a problem), we’ve been able to whittle down all the new January beauty launches to the 22 front runners—and they’re really the best of the best. To see which ones are worth incorporating into your new-year-new-me beauty routine, scroll ahead.

The Best New Highlighter (opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter $48 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I have been a Beauty Light Wand devotee (Spotlight is the best) since the liquid highlighter dropped and I straight up refuse to ever remove it from my routine. But when Charlotte drops a new highlighter, I can’t avoid the temptation. I’m not normally a powder person, but this particular product blew me away. It’s creamy, not cakey, sparkly, but not to a disco-ball degree, and can double as an eyeshadow. If you’re really feeling extra (hi, yes, me) you can even layer it over a Beauty Light Wand.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Contour (opens in new tab) Tarte Cosmetics Sculpt Tape Contour $35 at Ulta (opens in new tab) "I'm not great at contouring, so I tend to avoid any contour product that I can't also use as a bronzer. But when Tarte debuted their new (and very viral) Sculpt Tape Contour product, I knew I had to give it a try. And after seeing it all over my For You Page, I was a little intrigued to see if it actually gave me a more chiseled appearance. It blends beautifully, has the perfect amount of pigment—as in, it adds color without looking orange or ashy—and looks virtually undetectable on the skin. Plus, I find that the color lasts all day." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

“I've been seeing this contour wand all over TikTok, so I had to snatch it up before it inevitably goes out of stock. And boy, did this little tube change the contour game for me. Getting that sculpted look only took one little dot, which means the tube will last you forever and blending literally took seconds with the accompanying brush (opens in new tab). I also love how the shade Soft Bronze isn't too warm for my pale skin tone.” Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

The Best New Cleanser EltaMD Oil-in-Gel Cleanser $34 at EltaMD (opens in new tab) “Fun fact: lathering your face with a facial wash for 10 minutes doesn’t mean it will be cleaner than completing a 40 or 50 second wash. In fact, the longer you cleanse, it increases the likelihood of irritation. I love that EltaMD Oil-in-Gel Cleanser is a three-phase formula that helps me complete a thorough cleanse in half the time. It starts as a gel, transforms to an oil application, then a milky emulsion with the addition of water to melt away dirt and grime without clogging pores. Plus, at 3.4 ounces, it’s great for travel.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Eye Cream (opens in new tab) Ilia Beauty Bright Start Activated Eye Cream $46 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I never really cared for my under eye area, but after seeing the benefits of my new AM face-icing routine, I decided it was time to add an *actual* product to my roundup. Ilia’s newly-launched Bright Start Activated eye cream combines a plant-based alternative to retinol (more delicate than traditional products) with caffeine, peptides, and avocado extract (like an espresso shot for your skin), and features cooling ceramic tip that has a glorious massaging effect.” — Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor

“Through a mix of genetics and unhealthy sleeping habits (I'm working on it, I promise), I find myself constantly saddled with dark under-eye bags. Thus, I've become an eye cream aficionado, and grow excited when I see clinically tested, makeup friendly options like this product from Ilia Beauty. It contains ingredients like sea fennel extract and caffeine to brighten and smooth the under-eye area, and its application process involves switching to the cooling side of the product's novel dual-tip wand.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Face Mask (opens in new tab) Medik8 H.E.O. Mask $68 at Medik8 (opens in new tab) “I recently went on a ski trip with my family, where I needed to step up my skincare game (thanks to cold weather outdoors, followed by blasted indoor central heating, and long travels). This involved moisturizing treatments before bed, to allow the skin to recover while sleeping. For lips, I had to apply Cerave Healing Ointment, and for the rest of my face I tried out the new H.E.O Mask (opens in new tab) by Medik8 ($68). H.E.O. stands for what the brand calls the three key ingredients: Humectants, Emollients, Occlusives. The two-step overnight mask involves two types of moisturizers that focus on intense hydration and supporting the skin’s barrier. After cleansing apply about a half teaspoon of the step 1 bottle on face and neck, allow it to settle and absorb before applying the step 2. Leave on overnight and expect smooth and supple skin the next morning, especially after consistent use.” — Tanya Klich, Senior Editor

The Best New Eyeshadow (opens in new tab) Twenty Twenty Beauty Visionary Eyeshadow Sticks $24 at Twenty Twenty (opens in new tab) “I'm pretty helpless when it comes to eyeshadow--it's just something I've never been able to get right. I also have such dry eyes that no amount of eye cream ever really helps. So when I came across twenty/twenty's new eye shadow sticks, I knew I had to try them out. These ophthalmologist-developed shadows are chock-full of moisturizing ingredients and they are safe for sensitive eyes. I especially love the shade Private Eye for a one-and-done smokey eye.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

The Best New Moisturizer (opens in new tab) Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Moisturizer $56 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I've always enjoyed Biossance products for their ability to moisturize my skin (especially during these harsh winter months) without making me break out. Plus, I've been on quite a Vitamin C kick recently (it's been a game-changer), and I'm a huge fan of fermented skincare. For these reasons, I'm particularly excited for this new Biossance moisturizer, which boasts Vitamin C, fermented lemon peel, and squalane—a match made in heaven for my combination skin.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Blush (opens in new tab) Too Faced Cloud Crush Brush $29 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “This blush made its hush-hush debut at Alice & Olivia’s Fall 2022 fashion show and I’ve had my eye on it ever since. It’s not particularly matte or glowy, rather it has a soft-focus blurring effect that almost resembles a cheek stain. It’s super smooth and velvety, insanely buildable, and has a gorgeous assortment of shades. I’m partial to Head in the Clouds, a peachy-pink, but Watermelon Rain also has a special place in my heart.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Lipstick (opens in new tab) Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Lipstick $45 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) “For the moments when applying makeup feels like a chore, apply Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet lipsticks for an instant boost of confidence. The matte shades (20 to be exact) are lightweight, flexible, and as comfortable as your favorite lipgloss.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Retinol (opens in new tab) Summer Fridays Midnight Retinol Renewal Serum $69 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “My love for retinoids goes deep. I’ve waxed poetic about the topic ad nauseam and subject everyone who doesn’t use one to a lengthy sermon about the vitamin A derivative’s many benefits. While a prescription strength retinoid is going to be more intense, I’ve been recommending this gentler option to anyone who can’t tolerate the medical-grade stuff. It’s very gentle, but still delivers visible benefits. Fine lines look smoother, skin feels softer, and texture is visibly evened with consistent use. Just make sure you use this for a good few weeks before expecting to see the full breadth of the product’s results.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Lip Balm (opens in new tab) Alder New York Lip Balms $10 at Alder (opens in new tab) “Queer- and woman-owned business Alder New York champions genderless skincare, with their subtle, classic scents and minimalist packaging, and this month they're diving into lipcare. The launch arrives just in time to save everyone's lips from growing chapped in the harsh cold weather, and the balms themselves come in four soothing options derived from natural essential oils: vanilla kush, citron, eucalyptus mint, and, of course, scent-free.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Hyaluronic Acid Serum YonKa Paris Hydra+ Hydration Booster $70 at Yonka (opens in new tab) “The winter is not optimal for dry skin—I’m talking flakes, irritation, rough patches. The only thing that’s been getting me through the past few weeks has been this hydration booster from Yon-Ka Paris. It has a slew of moisture-boosting ingredients including, but not limited to, black currant extract and vegetal glycerin. It feels extremely lightweight and leaves a gorgeous glow behind. While you can put it straight on your face, I like to mix a few drops in with my moisturizer.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Hot Tool (opens in new tab) Pattern Blow Dryer $189 at Pattern Beauty (opens in new tab) “I’m not dishing a bunch of hyperbole when I tell you Pattern Beauty is legit. All of its products—shampoo, mouse, conditioner, curl gel—make my textured hair smooth, soft, and frankly, irresistible. And, much to my delight, the hair dryer is just as divine. Iit comes with four attachments: a diffuser, wide tooth comb, brush, and concentrator nozzle. The hair dryer also provides three heat, two speed settings, and a lock-in cool shot button, allowing up to six customized airflow and heat settings for any curl type. Long story short, I'm gunning for the bounciest blowout award. “ — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Foundation (opens in new tab) Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Liquid Foundation $42 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “Just about every single one of Mario Dedivanovik’s products have gone viral, and trust me: It’s only a matter of time before his foundation is sold out everywhere. It’s that good. The coverage is great, the finish is gorgeously glowy, and the staying power can’t be beat. A little does go a long way, so I strongly suggest pumping product onto your hand first. Personally, I like to apply it with a beauty blender, but you can 100 percent use a brush, too. It’s very blendable and buildable.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Hand Cream (opens in new tab) Elorea Joy Hand Wash & Lotion $40 at Elora (opens in new tab) “I love AAPI-owned brand Elorea, whose delicate scents are meant to evoke the founder's Korean heritage. Because I've always found their perfumes divine, I'm overjoyed that I can now indulge in those scents multiple times a day when I'm washing and moisturizing my hands. Indeed, cold and flu season means that I'm constantly heading to the sink to wash, then scrambling to moisturize my hands so that the winter doesn't wreak havoc on my skin. It's a tiresome, neurotic-feeling routine, but having luxurious products like these makes it something to look forward to.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Body Oil (opens in new tab) Sol de Janiero Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil $52 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I’m a body oil die hard. There’s something about applying the silky texture of an oil as opposed to a moisturizer before bed that feels extra spa-like and sensorial. Currently, I’m obsessed with this option from Sol de Janiero. It has the same intoxicating scent as the OG Bum Bum cream, but with loads of additional benefits. With a caffeine complex and algae extract infused into the formula, the oil is able to firm skin and decrease puffiness.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Detox Serum (opens in new tab) Saint Jane Superflower Detox Serum $80 at Credo (opens in new tab) “This lightweight serum is marketed as green juice for your skin, packed with natural ingredients and nutrients, including luxurious-smelling active flower concentrates. Plus, it promises to shield skin from pollution and environmental toxins--something that's much needed for city dwellers like me.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Body Wash Philip B. Forever Shine Body Wash $70 at Philip B (opens in new tab) “Can we agree that washing your body with a sophisticated, spirit-lifting wash is a form of self-care? Now that we’re on the same page, you’ll love that this wash is formulated with botanical ingredients that work to eliminate dry skin, while the warm oud scent lingers long after your skin is hydrated.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Face Oil (opens in new tab) Tata Harper Bio Shield Face Oil $165 at Bluemercury (opens in new tab) “In the same way that my skin gets a little dry during the winter, it also tends to look duller than usual. Usually, I reach for Tata Harper’s Resurfacing Mask when I’m in a pitch—and while I’ll always and forever love it—their new face oil has quickly climbed to the top of my glow-restoring favorites. With vitamins, adoptogens, ceramides, and fatty acids, the silky formula instantly brings life back into my skin.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Vitamin C Serum (opens in new tab) Andalou Brightening Dark Spot Corrector $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) “Vitamin C has become something of a winter holy grail for me—I have never ever been so glowy!—and I’ve recently looked into multi-functional products that target both my winter dullness and frustrating acne marks. Andalou’s Brightening Dark Spot Corrector combines vitamin C with ingredients like pomegranate stem cells and caffeine to reduce dark spots while bringing life back into my complexion.” — Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor