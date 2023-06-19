I’ve been in summer mode since Memorial Day weekend, but the season technically starts this month, so it’s time to *officially* cue the easy, breezy beauty routines. From here on out, I’ll only be using skincare that makes me look effortlessly glowy, makeup that’s multi-purpose, and revolutionary haircare that’ll somehow, someway protect me from the humidity. Good news: Some of my favorite beauty brands have launched brand-new hair, makeup, and skincare products designed specifically for summer.

There are hydrating serums and gorgeous lip balms, creamy blushes that can be worn with or without foundation, body wipes for all your traveling needs, and hair serums that actually keep out frizz-inducing moisture. I have my favorites—and I plan on telling you about every single one of ‘em. But, I’m not alone; the rest of the Marie Claire team also discovered new go-tos. To find out what beauty products we’re obsessing over this June, read ahead.

The Best New Serum Dr. Dennis Gross DermInfusions Fill + Repair Serum With Hyaluronic Acid $75 at Sephora “I have a fine line or two on my forehead, but I’m not quite ready to hop on the botox or filler train, which is why I quite literally jumped for joy when Dr. Dennis Gross released his new DermInfusions serum. It’s formulated with four different hyaluronic acid weights and four peptide proteins so the plumping effect is pretty immediate. Within just a few minutes the creases on my forehead are invisible and my skin looks firmer—and healthier. Niacinamide and redness-reducing ectoin are also in the formula, which is a huge plus for my rosacea-prone skin.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Lip Sleeping Mask Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Pink Lemonade Swirl $25 at Sephora “Like the rest of the lip-having world, I'm obsessed with Laneige's lip mask. So I'm pumped about the newest addition to its mask lineup—Mango, along with the limited-edition Pink Lemonade Swirl. Buttery, summery, and sweet, these are perfect for all your outdoor adventures this summer.” — Jenny Hollander, Content Strategy Director

The Best New Waste-Free Mascara Lush Naked Mascara $14 at Lush “I'm always up for minimizing the amount of waste I generate, so I've long been a fan of Lush, the sustainable beauty brand whose ingredients are good for your body and for the planet. This month, they've released a unique package-free, waste-free mascara that's just as effective and easy to use as your run-of-the-mill mascara. To use, simply hold the pigment of your choice (it comes in four shades), rub the included reusable brush in the pigment, and brush the pigment through your lashes the way you normally would.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Lip Gloss Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Lip Gloss Balm $22 at Sephora “I've tried my fair share of lip treatments over the years and this one is a new favorite. With just a teeny, tiny amount of product, lips feel intensely moisturized and it wears much longer than the average gloss. I also love the glossy look it leaves without any of the dreaded tackiness or stickiness you get from other lip glosses. For the price, you get a ton of product too, so this pot is going to last you a while. Come wintertime, this balm is for sure going to be my go-to for combating dry lips.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

The Best New Blush Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil Visit Site “If I could only have one makeup product for the duration of summer, I promise you it’s this one. The pigment adds the perfect amount of life back to my complexion and the creamy formula is insanely easy to apply. I’ve been dabbing on some product with my fingers or using a stippling brush when I’m in the mood for a more intense color payoff. The finish is on the sheerer side, but unlike some others, it actually stays on the skin all day long. You can’t go wrong with any of the shades, but I will say that Pinch Me Pink and Just Peachy are my personal favorites.” – Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Cleansing Wipe Luna Daily The Original Everywhere Spray-To-Wipe $16 at Sephora “On a recent trip to Europe, this stuff was a huge lifesaver! After sitting on a plane for over seven hours, I was understandably feeling gross but had a jam-packed schedule ahead of me (read: no time to shower). Thankfully I had this packed in my carry-on and was able to refresh myself in the airport bathroom. You just need one or two sprays on a few sheets of toilet paper and you instantly have a cleansing wipe ready to go. Trust me, this is a must-have on long-haul flights and extra-busy days.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

The Best New Lip Treatment Tata Harper Lip Creme $42 at Tata Harper “I’m a die-hard Tata Harper Superkind Collection fan, but her Lip Creme launch has me thinking she’s coming for my makeup collection. It’s more pigmented than your run-of-the-mill lip balm and quite frankly, a lot more hydrating, so it has essentially replaced my entire lip routine. It was designed with 23 bioactive ingredients that work synergistically to attract moisture to the lips and lock it in. I’ve been swiping the shade Blasé on repeat, and I swear my lips have never been more hydrated.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Sunscreen Chanel UV Essentiel Complete UV Protection Sunscreen $60 at Chanel “I'm forever on the hunt for a sunscreen that sits happily under my makeup, protects me from all kinds of sun at any time of day, and doesn't need constant reapplication. So I'm very excited for Chanel's new sunscreen, which is research-backed and promises to protect against UVA and UVB rays, pollution, and oxidation, in addition to nourishing the skin.” — Jenny Hollander, Content Strategy Director

The Best New Candle GlassHouse Fragrances Jubilant Haze Lychee Lime Fizz Candle $55 at Bloomingdales “This is a limited-edition launch, so I highly recommend acting fast if you want your home to smell like summer. It’s a blend of lime, lychee, vanilla, and rhubarb that smells fresh and zesty. The candle itself is made of the highest quality non-toxic soy wax, so the scent is intense and has a lasting smell. As far as the bottle is concerned? It’s tinted green glass that makes for the perfect statement—or gift if you’re a guest in someone’s home.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Makeup Brush DIBS Beauty Every(Body) Brush for the Face and Body $28 at DIBS “I’m big on body shimmers in the summer, and this is the best brush for the job. I’ve tested it with both liquid and powder formulas and have found the soft brush hair and unique curve to be the ideal applicator. Product goes on smooth, not streaky, and looks even across my legs, chest, and arms. If body glitter isn’t your thing, you can also use this brush to blend out contours, bronzers, or even blushes on your face.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New LED Device CurrentBody Skin LED Hair Growth Device $859 at CurrentBody “After being told I have alopecia last year, I’ll try anything and everything that promises hair regrowth. The latest product to catch my eye? This FDA-approved CurrentBody Skin LED Hair Growth Device, which delivers low level light therapy treatments to the scalp in an effort to accelerate hair regrowth and reverse the effects of pattern hair loss. Just pop the helmet on your head for 10 minutes a day over the course of 16 weeks, and you should start to see a difference. The best part (aside from the hair growth of it all): You can play music through the built-in wireless headphones.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Environmentally-Conscious Kit JunkTheory The Starter Kit $142 at Junk Theory “The efficacy and ingredients packed inside JunkTheory’s cleanser, moisturizer, and overnight treatment deserve five stars—but it’s the brand’s innovative outlook on skincare packaging that put them over the top. With a mission to eliminate toxic packaging in one fell swoop, the founders housed their products in aluminum containers with nearly zero plastic used from start to finish. The material is lightweight, easy to transport, and has a higher recycling rate than glass and, obviously, plastic.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Matte Lipstick LELO Stylo Lipstick $39 at Lelo “As a writer of sexual wellness, I'm a big fan of luxury sex toy brand LELO, which makes a number of high-tech, luxurious sex toys that are inclusive of all genders. Now, as a continuation of their mission to make all people feel comfortable and confident, the brand is stepping into the world of beauty by releasing two lip products: a creamy matte stylo lipstick and a long-lasting liquid lipstick. While I'm a fan of both, I'm especially excited for the former, which is made to feel creamy on skin while looking perfectly matte. It's also blended with herb-infused butter so that you can take care of your lip health while boasting long-lasting, hyper-pigmented color.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best Humidity Proof Hair Product ColorWow Hair Extra Strength Dream Coat $32 at Sephora “Humidity is my enemy in the summer. The second I step into sticky air my hair gets large—not cute. But leave it to the genius chemists at ColorWow and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton to create a product that promises to solve the all-consuming hair-humidity dilemma. The new *extra strength* edition of the DreamCoat formula neutralizes humidity’s effect for up to four shampoos. It has waterproof technology that keeps frizz out—and it works. If you don’t believe me, try it for yourself.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Lipstick Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Airbrush Lip Blur $35 at Charlotte Tilbury “Take it from Charlotte Tilbury herself, this new launch is like a “cushion cloud hug” for your lips. It’s a matte-meets-moisture liquid formula with a blurring effect. I’m not normally a matte or liquid lipstick fan (I stick to gloss), but this has truly been a game-changer for me. The pigment completely smooths out any little lip lines and leaves my lips feeling hydrated throughout the day. I’ve been applying a small dot of product to the center of my lower lip and diffusing the formula with my finger, but you can also go for a bolder vibe.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Sunscreen Stick Shiseido x WSL Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ & Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ $30 at Shiseido “Shiseido’s stunning Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion isn’t anything new—but the limited edition collaboration with a give back mission is. The beauty brand teamed up with the World Surf League to create a sunscreen stick that will donate a portion of its proceeds toward environmental efforts designed to inspire, educate, and empower people to protect the oceans. Together, the duo has worked to clean up beaches, restore coral, and spread the word on sun-safe habits. So scoop one up and do your part for the ocean.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Mascara Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Volumizer Mascara $25 at Thrive Causemetics “I simply don’t have the patience (or skill) to apply false lashes. But sometimes I want a little extra oomph before heading out to a big event or dinner. Enter: Thrive Causemetics newest mascara innovation. It has a mousse-like texture that builds intense volume and fullness in the blackest black you can find. It’s also formulated with a Power Peptide Lash Booster to preserve the health and strength of your natural lashes, so they can grow thicker, denser, and longer over time.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor