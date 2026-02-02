Bye Bye, Bobs—Long Hair Is Officially Back, According to the Grammys
Music's hottest red carpet has spoken.
It’s official: the era of the bob is actually coming to an end. On Feb. 1, practically all of Hollywood descended upon the Crypto.com Arena for the 68th annual Grammy Awards, where a select group of Hollywood’s biggest musical artists will take home one of the coveted gramophone trophies. While this award show is, in a nutshell, a celebration of the auditory arts, my eyes are focused on an entirely different display of creativity: the hairstyles.
While the Grammys red carpet is only just starting to heat up, there are enough arrivals to make one thing crystal clear tonight: Hollywood is over the bob. Left and right, celebrities like Kehlani, Zara Larsson, and even Tyla have all revealed some stunning hairstyles tonight, and they’re all sporting some serious length.
Kehlani, one of tonight’s early winners, opted for jet black waves, which she paired with a simple side part, allowing her gorgeous soft glam makeup to take center stage. Larsson followed suit, pairing her blonde strands with a sparkling green gown. Singer Coco Jones arrived on the carpet with a long bob, with the ends of her hair resting just below her shoulders, bucking the short length of the traditional haircut, while retaining the sharp edge that it has become known for. Even Sabrina Carpenter is letting her layers frame her face, revealing that her shorter-looking hairstyle is actually her long hair tucked into a low, elegantly messy ponytail.
While I personally will be continuing my short hair era for the foreseeable future, if you’re ready to get some length back, keep scrolling for some timely hairstyle inspiration from tonight’s festivities. Plus, keep up with the best beauty looks from the award show throughout the night via Marie Claire’s beauty live blog.
Long Hair Styling Essentials
Celebrity hairstylist John Novotny, used this exact tool to get Zara Larsson's mermaid waves.
That enviable shine each star's hairstyle has? A good hair oil is the key.
