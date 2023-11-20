French Girl Beauty Is Having a Moment This Month

November is an extra-special time for the beauty industry. The holidays are rapidly approaching, which brings an onslaught of special-edition shades, stocking stuffers, and gift sets that are available for a limited-time only. The silver lining: You can typically scoop up the newness your heart desires at a steep discount thanks to the Black-Friday-Cyber-Monday mania. Sets from DIBS, Glossier, and SSENSE have already caught our editors’ eyes.

There’s also standalone brands that have picked this month to drop their biggest, most innovative launches of the year. It just so happens that a handful of them have a Parisian influence. Olivier Midy for example, which found its history in French Pharmacy culture, launched a truly transformative cleanser and essence. Violette FR dropped a limited-edition holiday shade, and Caudalie, a go-to French skincare brand, released the perfect gift set. I've already scooped up one of each.

To see what other new beauty launches our editors are loving this November—and get a jump start on your holiday shopping—scroll ahead.

Olivier Midy Le Systeme Midy $424 at Olivier Midy “I was recently introduced to Olivier Midy, a luxury skincare brand born out of a famous French Pharmacy. To say I’m extremely impressed with the entire line would be an understatement. The naturally-sourced, highly active ingredients are incredibly efficacious, leaving my skin feeling hydrated and looking bright. The brand is famous for their face oil (it’s incredible), but the newly launched Lait Midy, an oil-to-milk cleanser, is my personal favorite. It completely takes off all my makeup and leaves my skin feeling soft and supple.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

SkinByVee Gua Sha Cryo Sticks $175 at Skin by Vee “After reading the Wim Hof Method I explored the benefits of cold therapy for health and how it can extend to beauty. Celebrity facialist Vee Mistry created her own version of the Gua Sha Cryo Sticks, which I keep in my freezer for hours before use. The cold stainless steel surfaces help soothe skin, and encourage blood flow. A few quick glides across your forehead, jawline and around your eyes can reduce inflammation and puffiness, and you'll notice an instant healthy glow before ever putting on makeup.” — Tanya Klich, Senior Editor

Cloudless Eye Pigment $85 at Kindred Black While Kindred Black's plastic-free slow beauty products are worth a spot on your shelf simply for how gorgeous they look, the brand's lovely skincare only improves the situation (I'm a big fan of their Hebe Night Oil). Now, with the launch of their loose powder Eye Pigments, you can pretty up your makeup bag, too. All three pearlescent hues are lovely, but I'm particularly drawn to Cloudless, a soft blue that will do just the trick when I want a wash of color on icy midwest winter days.” — Sophia Vilensky, Freelance Beauty Writer

Premier Cru 3-Piece Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set $204 Value $129 at Nordstrom "Caudalie’s Premier Cru line has long been on my beauty wish list, and this gift set includes a few of the best options from the range for you to try out for $129 before you invest in a full-size version of any of them. The products are designed to fight the eight key signs of aging an to plump and firm the skin over time. The set includes a 1.6 oz jar of the Premier Cru Skin Barrier Rich Moisturizer with Bio-Ceramides, a .3. oz tester size of the Premier Cru Anti-Aging Serum with Niacinamide and Hyaluronic Acid, and a .17 oz-size of the Premier Cru Anti-Aging Eye Cream for Fine Lines and Wrinkles.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

Elizabeth Arden Retinol and HPR Ceramide Rapid Skin Renewing Water Cream 50ml $92 at Dermstore “As beauty lovers, we've all heard about the notorious side effects of retinol, but we also know just how important the ingredient is in our skincare. In the past, I've chosen retinol alternatives and have gotten little to no results, so I tentatively decided to up the ante with this new cream. After about three weeks of use, I'm happy to report I've had no negative side effects. In fact, my skin feels smoother and softer than ever thanks to this moisturizer's formula full of retinol, peptides, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid. I've only been using this twice a week and have noticed a big difference in my pores and texture, so I can't wait to see how my skin improves in the next few weeks as I increase use.” — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate E-Commerce Editor

Easo Vert Fruto Oscuro Eau de Parfum $185 at Eauso Vert “I’m a huge fan of anything patchouli-scented, so I was delighted to learn about Easo Vert’s new launch, Fruto Oscuro. The fragrance’s name means dark fruit, and combines a balanced woody, fruity scent profile with the earthy, famously incense-like smell of patchouli. It’s the perfect scent for fall and winter, and can easily be worn for any occasion, from a day at the office to a night grabbing drinks with friends.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

Petal Bouche Duo $46 at Violette “Violette FR just launched a bunch of bundles for buyers to try their iconic makeup. In particular, if you’ve never tried the award-winning lipsticks, they’re incredibly rich and layerable—and intensely long-lasting. This set lets you pick two, from their original, a bright red (Amour Fou), their second offering, a daring and deep fuchsia (Coeur Infidele), and their third, a deep and luscious burgundy (Cerise Desir, which just launched in late October). Cerise is by far my favorite, and I’ll be wearing it all throughout the holidays.” — Katherine Igoe, Contributing Syndications Editor

Future Solution LX Legendary Enmei Ultimate Brilliance Eye Cream, 0.54 oz. $330 at Neiman Marcus “If there ever was a do-it-all eye cream, it’s this one. The product’s clinical trials prove that it tackles every under-eye concern under the sun, including (but by no means limited to) dark circles, loss of volume, puffiness, and fine lines. And trust me: It delivers. How? It’s the handy work of an artful blend of ingredients. Japanese herbs, pearl shell extract, and silk are forged together to create an ultra-luxe application experience.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Cyklar Body Cream $58 at Cyklar “You may know Claudia Sulewski from the Youtube scene, but her next venture is appropriately enough in the beauty space. She took her appreciation for simple formulas and sustainable packaging and created Cyklar. Her foray into the space comes by way of a unisex, deliciously-scented body cream formulated with nourishing ingredients like niacinamide and prickly pear. The formula is just as nourishing as it is fast drying. Plus, once you make your way through the jar (you will), you can repurpose the sleek glass container.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

IGK Please Hold Flexible Hairspray $32 at IGK “Hairspray is one beauty category that needs continual improvement when it comes to how it affects our environment. IGK’s latest launches are the latest efforts to improve hairspray, formulated with unique, environmentally conscious propellants with ultra-low global warming impact. Please Hold offers a flexible finish with 72-hour frizz control, while Hold Up delivers an even stronger finish with 72-hour hold. Infused with camellia oil, a light spray from both formulas deliver high-shine.” — Tanya Klich, Senior Editor

Colorescience Barrier Pro Essential Moisturizer $74 at Colorescience “Oily skin still needs a moisturizer—there’s no way around it. That said, it can be difficult to find a hydrating formula that doesn’t leave skin extra greasy. So difficult in fact, that Colorescience has been receiving requests from loyal customers and dermatologists to formulate the perfect product for years. This month, they decided to deliver, giving customers the perfect oil-free, deepling nourishing, mattifying moisturizer packed with hyaluronic acid. It has a nice grip when it dries down too, making it a great oil-absorbing base for makeup application.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Complete Body Hero Collection $85 at Glossier "While maybe not a gift set in the strictest sense of the term, Glossier offers a discount of 9 percent when you shop all of their Body Hero collection at once. The Daily Oil Wash is one of the only in-shower body products that I will continue to re-purchase because it feels and smells far more luxurious than the $20 price tag might suggest.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

BOUDOIR RENAISSANCE 223 $1,215 at Krigler “Krigler is one of the best fragrance brands out there. I wear their Mediterranean Peach 15 on repeat during the warmer months, but now that the weather is getting cooler I’ll be in need of a cozier scent. Cut to: Boudoir Renaissance. It’s a mix of woody notes, oud, and patchouli that work together to create a spicy, alluring, and moody blend. While oud is normally overpowering, it only makes up a hint of this multi-layered fragrance.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Melach 33 Nourishing Eye Cream $62 at Melach33 “Eye cream is hands down one of the most important products in my skincare routine—the sensitive skin in the area is incredibly dry, inherently thin, and the first to show signs of aging. That in mind, I choose my formulas very carefully. This month, I can’t get enough of Melach 33’s reformulated option. It uses the powerful minerals naturally found in the Dead Sea and combines them with hyaluronic acid, peptides, and antioxidants including pomegranate.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

SSENSE Exclusive Holiday 2023 Beauty Bag $215 at SSENSE While I normally go to SSENSE’s site for all of my favorite fashion goodies, this beauty set caught my eye because of how many amazing products are included in it for $215. Highlights include the Augustine’s Bader Rich Cream and the Le Labo Deluxe Sample Pack. It all comes beautifully packaged in a lovely brown tote that you can carry day-to-day, as well. For reference, some of the products in this bag retail for over $100.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

GlowTour Duo $38 at DIBS Beauty “If you’re a DIBS Desert Island Duo fan, you’re going to love TikTok creator Jenna Palek’s extra-glowy edition. It has the same incredible pigment payoff and blendability of the OG, with a shimmering edge that makes skin look extra dewy. It’s finger-friendly, but you can also apply it with a brush. Either way, you’ll look flawless.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor