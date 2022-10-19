Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

October is a big month for beauty. Not only do hair, makeup, fragrance, and skincare brands push out some of their biggest launches for the whole freaking year, but October also means that Halloween capsules are here, limited-edition kits supporting Breast Cancer Awareness are on sale, and, somehow someway, holiday gifts are making their grand entrance. We’ve swatched shadows, we’ve exfoliated, and we’ve spritzed eau de parfums ad nauseam over the past few weeks. The grand consensus? This month saw some pretty amazing new beauty launches.

Unlike months past (we’ve also shared our favorites from September, August, July—so on and so forth), this month our editors found that the beauty products were more focused on skin health, relaxation, and restoration. Personally, I developed a very strong affection for a handful of new, moody fragrances. The rest of the Marie Claire team? Their new beauty loves ran the gamut, from body exfoliators and red lipsticks to luxe foundations. Here, we’ve all taken the opportunity to write little love letters to the new launches that took over our routines.

The Best New October Beauty Launches

The Best New Fragrance Véronique Gabai OUD Elixir Eau de Parfum $300 at Veronique Gabai (opens in new tab) "I naturally gravitate towards warmer, more welcoming fragrances, so Fall is kind of like my perfume Superbowl. I’ve tried dozens of new scents, but this moody Oud one has come out on top. Its notes are primarily rich and sensual at first spray, but the longer it lingers on my skin, lighter notes like rose and saffron start to make their presence known. Since I started wearing this complex, can’t-quite-put-your-finger-on-it fragrance, I’ve been getting stopped on the street—no exaggeration. And don’t even get me started on the staying power…” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Body Scrub (opens in new tab) Alo Beauty Renew & Glow Body Polish $42 at Alo (opens in new tab) "This body scrub is next level when it comes to handling my winter skin. Is it officially cold out yet? No. Am I trying to keep my skin in check in the interim? Yes. The jar is also massive so I'm going to stock up on it all season long.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-commerce Writer

The Best New Foundation (opens in new tab) Clé de Peau Beauté The Foundation SPF 22 $270 at Saks (opens in new tab) “This remastered Clé de Peau Beauté (translation: the Key to Skin's Beauty) The Foundation is at the top of my beauty wish list for October. The brand says that it took three years to reformulate their even-more-luxurious foundation with skin-loving ingredients, and did I mention it has SPF?” — Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy

The Best New Fine Line Treatment (opens in new tab) SiO Beauty Mid-BrowLift Glabellar Lines Treatment $30 at SiO (opens in new tab) “I'm a firm believer in being proactive when it comes to anti-aging, and SiO is one of my go-to brands. These mid-brow patches are perfect for people who have worry lines from furrowing their brows frequently, intensifying hydration in order to smooth out the skin. I notice an immediate difference in my skin's glow and health when I use them, and they feel so luxurious when on. Plus, they're reusable, minimizing your beauty waste!” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Powder (opens in new tab) Christian Louboutin Teint Fetiche La Poudre $75 at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) "I am an oily girl—and I say it with no shame! Despite my best efforts, by early afternoon, my concealer and foundation begins to puddle in a way that—in short—is not cute. As such, I’ve curated an arsenal of products to keep on deck for when oil-o-clock strikes and this Christian Louboutin powder has become my MVP. It offers the heavy-duty mattifying finish I need while still feeling lightweight.” — Emma Childs, Style Editor

The Best New Blush Summer Fridays Lip and Cheek Sticks $28 at Summer Fridays (opens in new tab) “I love a good double-duty product, and these Summer Fridays Lip and Cheek Sticks are up there with the best. They go on smooth and sheer, are light and dewy instead of sticky, and are formulated with hyaluronic acid for a little midday skin boost.” — JH

The Best New Cleansing Balm (opens in new tab) Clinique Day of the Dead Limited-Edition Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm $36 at Macys (opens in new tab) “Hispanic Heritage Month may be drawing to a close, but it's always a good time to support Latinx creators. This month, Clinique is partnering with Mexican illustrator Melizza Zuniga to create this beautiful packaging for their cult-favorite Take the Day Off cleansing balm. The design honors the Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday in which people honor and remember loved ones who have passed, which makes it the perfect addition to one's spooky season beauty routine. But act fast: This limited edition packaging won't be available for long!” — GU

The Best New Fragrance for a Night Out (opens in new tab) Jimmy Choo, I Want Choo Forever $95 at Ulta (opens in new tab) “Perfumes can smell a smidge different on everyone—it’s all about how your skin oxidizes the notes. My skin typically emphasizes sweeter notes, which can be risky. I love a hint of vanilla, but never want to smell like a walking cupcake store. This Jimmy Choo fragrance has nailed the perfect balance. Notes of tonka bean and vanilla satisfy the sweet note without becoming too overwhelming. How, you ask? I suspect it has a little something to do with the inclusion of bitter almond oil, a hint of amber, and a touch of gourmand.” — SH

The Best New Cleansing Device (opens in new tab) Foreo Luna 4 2-in-1 Smart Facial Cleansing & Firming Device $279 at Foreo (opens in new tab) “Never, ever in a million years did I think I would be using a deep cleaning device. My skin is sensitive to the max and any kind of additional exfoliation is typically something I pass on. But after some serious persuasion from the brand’s development team, I decided to try this tool, which just so happens to be specifically designed for sensitive skin. Despite my hesitance at the get-go, this handy little tool seriously upgraded my routine. It’s gotten rid of all my dry and rough dead skin patches, helped my serums sink into the skin that much more, and most importantly, hasn’t disrupted my skin barrier.” — SH

The Best New Press Ons Hip Chic Nailed It $11 at Fred Meyer (opens in new tab) “Gel manicures are my vice. I’ve gotten my nails done every two weeks on the dot since I was 16 years old. Dedication aside, I’m honestly not a big fan of sitting in the salon. Enter Hip Chic. The press-ons are not only so cute (they come in both solids and fun Halloween-appropriate patterns), but each pack is accompanied by a mini UV lamp that cures the press-on to ensure long-wear.” — SH

The Best New Cozy Fragrance (opens in new tab) Byredo Eyes Closed Eau de Parfum $200 at Byredo (opens in new tab) “I perpetually want to be in cozy pajamas by the fireplace. Can you blame me? Well, thanks to this new scent, I achieve the same rest-and-relaxation vibe at all times. This fragrance is basically the perfume version of a snuggie. The cinnamon and cardamom notes are addictive, the patchouli is grounding, and the ginger adds a hint of spice. I promise, you’ll be wearing this fragrance for Fall and beyond.” — SH

The Best New Serum (opens in new tab) PCA SKIN Resurfacing Serum $98 at Dermstore (opens in new tab) “Exfoliating when the temperatures drop puts me—and I imagine most people—in a precarious situation. There’s more dry and rough patches that need to be buffed out, but, because my skin is inherently drier, I’m kind of, sort of, terrified of acids. PCA SKIN’s new launch though is, to quote Hannah Montana, the best of both worlds. A patented glycolic acid complex and lactic acid will take care of gentle exfoliation, while ingredients such as squalane, glycerin, and licorice root extract calm and soothe the skin." — SH

The Best New Lipstick (opens in new tab) Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte Lipstick $32 at Macys (opens in new tab) “There’s truly nothing I hate more than when my hair sticks to my lipgloss. So when the wind picks up, matte lipstick is the only viable option. Recently, I’m obsessed with this Lancôme lippie. It’s matte, yet very hydrating (thank you, ceramides), stays on all day, and doesn’t smudge or bleed. There’s a handful of pink and red shades to choose from, but I’ve been gravitating towards French Touch, a warm orange red that feels perfect for the season.” — SH

The Best New Face Tint (opens in new tab) Chantecaille Sheer Glow Rose Face Tint $77 at Dermstore (opens in new tab) “Calling my I-refuse-to-wear-foundation people! Don’t sleep on Chantecaille’s newest launch. It’s a hydrating primer meets highlighter meets tint that’s magic in a bottle. Worn solo, it’s going to disguise redness and leave a gorgeous glow. It can also be worn under foundation and serve as a blurring primer. My personal favorite hack however is to do a solid layer underneath makeup and then lightly dab some product over foundation—wherever I want a little more glow.” — SH

The Best New Hair Product I.C.O.N. Power Peptides Molecular Hair Treatment $96 at Icon (opens in new tab) “If you’ve been reading these monthly new launch roundups, you’re well aware that I’m on a hair health journey. And I’ve just about tried every product that promises longer, stronger hair. This is the newest addition to my haircare routine. With just a few uses, I’ve already noticed a major difference. My split ends look less, well, split. My hair feels stronger, and my shine is finally back. Just remember to use the product in place of conditioner. Using both might weigh down your hair.” — SH

The Best New Eyeshadow Palette (opens in new tab) Urban Decay Naked x Robin Eisenberg Eyeshadow Palette $54 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “Fact: You can never have too many Naked Palettes. The next addition to your always-expanding collection should without a doubt be this alien-inspired option. With a mix of matte and shimmer shades ranging from deep blue to baby pink, this palette is fun. The bold opportunities that lay inside are a reflection of the gorgeous artwork on the outer packaging. And, of course, the shadows are highly pigmented, creamy, and easily blendable.” — SH

The Best New Gift Set (opens in new tab) Grande Cosmetics Ready, Set, Jet Set $69 at Ulta (opens in new tab) “I know the holidays are far out, but Grande Lash just dropped their holiday gift sets—and they deserve a moment of applause. My favorite from the bunch is this Ulta-exclusive, which is one of the best beauty deals I’ve seen in my life. A full size GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum costs $68. And, for just $69, you get a full size GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum plus a Mini Size GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, Mini Size GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara with Castor Oil, Mini Size GrandeLIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper, and a Travel Size GrandePOUT Plumping Lip Mask. I’ll be buying one for myself to have and to hold, and a handful for the holiday season.” — SH

The Best New Toner (opens in new tab) Womaness Brighten Up 2-in-1 Exfoliating Toner $25 at Womaness (opens in new tab) “While this entire skincare line is specifically formulated with menopausal skin concerns in mind, the product range is great for everyone. Case in point? Their new toner, which has given my skin new life. It’s increased my glow ten-fold, made my pores look smaller, and helped fade my post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation so much faster.” — SH