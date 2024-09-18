No Party Smells Better Than the 'Marie Claire' Fragrance Awards
The industry's top players all gathered for a toast to perfume.
My last few weeks smelled a little different than usual. One Monday in August, you may have mistaken my scent for a corporate, contemporary, well-dressed man. Another Wednesday, I was a walking bakery—albeit a highly elevated one. On the weekends, you would smell the spicy, sexy hints of musk and cardamom an entire minute before I entered the room.
Wearing this cocktail of scents was necessary to properly select the 40 winners for Marie Claire’s inaugural Fragrance Awards. With over 400 applicants across fragrance families, new launches, home, designer creations, and luxury classics, the final crop comprised the most exceptional scents the industry has to offer.
So, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, Marie Claire assembled everyone responsible for these award-winning fragrances on New York City’s Somewhere Nowhere rooftop. Noses, executives, and creatives came from Paris, Los Angeles, and, of course, Manhattan to celebrate the power of perfume.
The night kicked off at sunset. But rather than glancing at the usual city skyline, you’d see hands propping lucite trophies and glass fragrance bottles in front of the Empire State Building. (It’s quite the photo backdrop.)
Fragrance CEOs, including Francisco Costa, from Costa Brazil, Edgar Huber, from Nest, and Courtney Somer, from Lake and Skye, mingled with celebrity facialist Cynthia Rivas, fragrance expert and influencer Professor Perfume, and skincare founder and content creator Ella McFadin.
I did interrupt the chit-chatting for a short and sweet toast and to introduce our phenomenal entertainment for the evening.
Susanna Merrick, the founder of AuraWear, took up residence in a cozy corner to match guests’ auras to their ideal fragrance. With nearly an hour-long wait for an enlightening reading, I was lucky enough to learn that my type-A red aura would be calmed by a spray of Parfums de Marley’s sweety and tingly Perseus Eau de Parfum.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
If guests weren’t lucky enough to sneak in a reading (some lingered until 10 P.M. to grab some time with Susanna), they were able to enjoy DJ Alex Cooper’s excellent setlist (podcast host and influencer Ian Crumm brought his moves to our makeshift dance floor), get their photo snapped in front of Marie Claire’s step and repeat by photographer Daniel Square, or, quite literally, stop and smell the roses from Plant Shed NYC.
Once an exorbitant amount of cocktails, arancini, and cannolis had been consumed, trophies were hand-delivered to our Special Recognition Winners: Acne Studios X Frederic Malle, Bvlgari, Cartier, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana, Costa Brazil, Diptyque, Killian Paris, and YSL.
With the sun down and city lights on, guests nestled onto couches—drinks clinking—to discuss their favorite fragrance trends and crack open their gift bags, which included over $2,000 worth of products.
Because yes, when you put the biggest names in fragrance on a rooftop, they’re going celebrate scent.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
-
Heidi Klum Teases Yet Another Outrageous Costume for Halloween 2024
"Prosthetics need to be made, fittings have to be had."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
We're Catching On to Blake Lively's Favorite High-Low Formula
She wore it twice in two days.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Olivia Wilde Says You Can Wear Pink and Be Taken Seriously
Power dressing isn't all black suiting.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Diptyque's Newest Collection Redefines the Fantasy Fragrance Trend
They'll cast a spell on anyone who wears them.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Scent Lab's First Perfumes Are Making the Body Mist Trend Personal
Introducing Scent Lab's first fragrances: six light mists to blend into your own "potion."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Beauty Editors Review Charlotte Tilbury's Mood-Enhancing Perfumes—and Have Mixed Feelings
'Marie Claire' editors tried all six of Charlotte Tilbury's debut scents.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
How to Make Your Perfume Last Longer, According to Fragrance Experts
Smell you later.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
This Valentino Perfume Is the Best Fragrance of 2024, According to Beauty Experts
It's a layerable, floral fragrance.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Diptyque’s Summer Collection Turns a Dreamy Mediterranean Vacation Into a Fragrance
Diptyque's much-anticipated drop is available to shop now.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Fendi's First Fragrances Are Designed for Fashion Obsessives
It's finally available to shop.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Bella Hadid's Ôrebella Fragrances Are Here—This Is What a Beauty Editor Really Thinks
All three scents just arrived at Ulta.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated