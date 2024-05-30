Diptyque’s Summer Collection Turns a Dreamy Mediterranean Vacation Into a Fragrance

Julia Marzovilla
If you're longing to step foot on a far-flung, sandy beach right now, you don't quite need your passport to get there. Diptyque, the luxury French perfume and candle brand, has you covered with the next best thing to a plane bound for Capri or Positano: its new summer collection.

Inspired by sun-drenched romances on the shores of the Mediterranean, the new line is here to upgrade your summer perfume rotation and have you considering some time out of the office while you're at it. Available to shop today, May 30, on Diptyque's website, the lineup includes an array of best-selling scents, limited-edition offerings, and a few luxury candles sprinkled in.

Everything centers around the brand's Ilio fragrance, a light scent tinged with beachy floral notes and unexpectedly fruity ones, such as prickly pear. The collection also includes two travel-friendly firsts for Diptyque: a new face and body mist.

Diptyque summer collection fragrances laid out on a towel

A look at Diptyque's vibrant new summer collection.

(Image credit: Diptyque)

A lemongrass-scented Citronnelle candle—in two sizes!—adds a zingy citrus note to the range. You can also shop a new set of mini-sized candles comprised of the aforementioned Citronnelle alongside two of Diptyque's fan-favorite scents, Cyprès (cypress) and Figuier (fig tree). Every piece is available in vibrant, limited-edition packaging with sketches designed by French artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet.

Now, you won’t have to book a trip to bring a touch of Italian summer into your home—simply burn one of these freshly-scented candles. Keep reading to shop every piece from the new collection before it (inevitably) sells out.

Diptyque Summer Essentials Set

Diptyque Lemongrass and Geranium Summer Body Spray With Essential Oils
Diptyque Ilio Eau de Toilette
Diptyque Ilio Hair Mist

Diptyque Ilio Face and Body Mist
Diptyque Set of 3 Small Candles (Citronnelle, Cyprès and Figuier)

Diptyque Citronnelle Classic Candle

Diptyque Citronnelle Extra Large Candle

Diptyque Blue Ribbed Candle Holder for Classic Candles

Diptyque Traveling Lantern for Classic and Medium Candles

