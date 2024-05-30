If you're longing to step foot on a far-flung, sandy beach right now, you don't quite need your passport to get there. Diptyque, the luxury French perfume and candle brand, has you covered with the next best thing to a plane bound for Capri or Positano: its new summer collection.
Inspired by sun-drenched romances on the shores of the Mediterranean, the new line is here to upgrade your summer perfume rotation and have you considering some time out of the office while you're at it. Available to shop today, May 30, on Diptyque's website, the lineup includes an array of best-selling scents, limited-edition offerings, and a few luxury candles sprinkled in.
Everything centers around the brand's Ilio fragrance, a light scent tinged with beachy floral notes and unexpectedly fruity ones, such as prickly pear. The collection also includes two travel-friendly firsts for Diptyque: a new face and body mist.
A lemongrass-scented Citronnelle candle—in two sizes!—adds a zingy citrus note to the range. You can also shop a new set of mini-sized candles comprised of the aforementioned Citronnelle alongside two of Diptyque's fan-favorite scents, Cyprès (cypress) and Figuier (fig tree). Every piece is available in vibrant, limited-edition packaging with sketches designed by French artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet.
Now, you won’t have to book a trip to bring a touch of Italian summer into your home—simply burn one of these freshly-scented candles. Keep reading to shop every piece from the new collection before it (inevitably) sells out.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
