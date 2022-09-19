Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I'll spare you the sweater-weather-pumkin-spice-latte talk and get straight to the point: The leaves are changing, and so are our beauty routines. Colder weather necessitates the need for thicker moisturizers, new fragrances, deeper nail polish shades—and that’s just the start. Through extensive testing, the Marie Claire team has narrowed down all the new launches for the month (there were a lot) to a select few that stood out from the pack. A few people fell head-over-heels for a new mascara; others, including yours truly, overhauled their body care routines with shower oils, lotions, and scrubs.

That’s just the start of this beauty tangent. Brands came through across categories, delivering soon-to-be cult favorites ranging from skincare and makeup to devices and tools. Here, we’re writing little love letters to our newly discovered favorites. Shop the best new beauty launches for September, ahead.

The Best New Shower Oil (opens in new tab) Lux Unfiltered No 16 Opulent Shower Oil $30 at Lux Unfiltered (opens in new tab) “Out of all the products I’ve tried this month, this one is hands-down my favorite. The tuberose smell makes me feel like my shower is a spa and the oil-to-gentle-foam formula doubles as my shaving cream. Plus, it’s so insanely hydrating thanks to the inclusion of jojoba, avocado, and grape seed oil that I don’t even need to moisturize afterwards.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Fragrance (opens in new tab) Dior J’Adore Eau de Parfum $118 at Dior (opens in new tab) $51 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $86.69 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) "Dior launched a new edition of J’adore that’s the brand’s first-ever water-based and alcohol-free fragrance. Sounds a tad unbelievable, but hear us out. The fragrance is created using nano-emulsion, a process that allows two immiscible liquids to be blended (in this case water and perfume concentrate) by dispersing the oily phase in the watery phase at a very high pressure. The end result? A fragrance that’s alcohol-free, contains no chemical solubilizers, and is as concentrated as an eau de parfum. Oh, and yes, it smells even better than the original iteration." — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Eyeshadow (opens in new tab) Chanel Les 4 Ombre Tweed $88 at Chanel (opens in new tab) "This Nordstrom-exclusive limited-edition Chanel palette features the same tweed design as Chanel's iconic jackets, and the shades are perfect for fall." — Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy

The Best New Skin Tint (opens in new tab) Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint $42 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I’ve been a die-hard Summer Fridays fan since the brand’s Jet Lag Mask days, and their newer launches never cease to amaze me. Case in point? Their new skin tint, which has become my go-to for days when I don’t want a full face of foundation. It gives minimal coverage, but still leaves my skin with a gorgeous glow. I also have a ton of redness (thank you very much, rosacea) and the tiger grass inclusion instantly helps calm down my tone.” — SH

The Best New Nail Polish (opens in new tab) Supreme®/PAT McGRATH LABS Nail Polish at Pat McGrath (opens in new tab) "I am in no way cool enough for these Pat McGrath x Supreme nail polishes, which comes in three colors—red, white, and black—but until I get there, I'll be painting my nails with one of these effortlessly cool bottles." — JH

The Best New Beauty Accessory (opens in new tab) Mo Mi Beauty Case $24 at Mo Mi (opens in new tab) "Can I tell you a little secret? This vegan accessory is designed to carry a gua sha comb , but a little birdie told me it’s also great for credit cards. Add your bestie's initials in gold foil and cross her name off your holiday list three months early." — DC

The Best New Hair Primer Arkive Headcare The Prologue Hair Primer $16 at Arkive (opens in new tab) “Hairstylist Adam Reed previously launched his haircare, well, headcare, line in the UK, but it just landed in the US. I’ve been diligently testing the range for the past few weeks and have become codependent on this hair primer. Not only does it smell deliciously fresh (think: vetiver meets rhubarb), but it also gives my hair a silky shine—and layer of heat protection.” — SH

The Best New Mascara (opens in new tab) Tower28 MakeWaves Lengthening + Curling Clean Mascara $20 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "You may have seen ads for this new mascara from cult-favorite clean makeup brand Tower28 all over Instagram and TikTok, and let me tell you right now — they’re all true. I have HIGH expectations when it comes to my mascara: It needs to be lengthening, ultra voluminizing, and very, very dark. This formula somehow nails all three of those things, so I don’t think I could recommend it more." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Brow Product (opens in new tab) Lawless Hold Up Soft Set Creamy Eyebrow Wax $21 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “Vegan eyebrow waxes typically fall on the greasy side, but Lawless’ new launch broke the mold; it has the dreamiest texture and finish. The tinted wax gives the perfect brushed-up hold (it lasts all day, FYI) and a subtle tint that gives me a fuller look and fills in sparse sections.” — SH

The Best New Body Product (opens in new tab) Tula Skincare Banana Pudding Cleaning Body Exfoliator $36 at Ulta (opens in new tab) “I’m just as in love with this exfoliator as I am with Magnolia’s Banana Pudding, and that’s saying something. The limited-edition launch smells just like the desert (read: mouth-watering) and works like a charm. It leverages the exfoliating powers of lemon peel and banana to get rid of dead skin cells and leave skin brighter, smoother, and softer.” — SH

The Best New Body Cream (opens in new tab) Evolvetogether Hydrating Body Cream $48 at Evolvetogether (opens in new tab) "Skincare brands that nail the sustainability factor, aren’t always the best. Sure the packaging is biodegradable, reusable, and even recyclable, but the actual product can be subpar. Thankfully, that’s not the case with evolvetogther. Everything the brand creates—from face masks, to biodegradable storage bags, to lip balms—is not only high quality but also offers top notch performance. This month they debuted a non-sticky, fast-absorbing body cream that smells like a modern, sophisticated rose (squeal!). There’s also hints of oud, patchouli, and mandarin that are a total dream. How’s that for a gender-inclusive daily essential?" — DC

The Best New Body Wash (opens in new tab) BYREDO De Los Santos Body Wash $55 at Byredo (opens in new tab) "Byredo doesn’t miss; it's the real deal. All of the brand scents are fabulous, but De Los Santos is a fan favorite and we can see why. Its top notes of clary sage and mirabelle are so charming, and it’s long lasting, meaning by the end of the day you’ll still catch subtle whiffs. Our point is, if you’re a De Los Santos fan you’ll adore the rich, fragrant lather of this must-have." — DC

The Best New Sleep Mask (opens in new tab) Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask $79 at CurrentBody (opens in new tab) “You’ve seen the viral TikTok face taping technique, right? Yea, same—but I’m not prepared to tape my face every night before bed to get the skin-tightening, wrinkle-fighting results. What I will do though is use this silk eye mask. It’s designed with strategically placed silicone dots to relax your muscles and make fine lines around the eyes look less noticeable. Don’t knock it till you try it—it works.” — SH

The Best New Volumizing Mascara (opens in new tab) Chanel Noir Allure Mascara $42 at Bloomingdales (opens in new tab) "News flash: Much like most of the world, I don't have time to sit in front of a mirror layering my mascara. I wish I did, but the reality is, I don’t. That’s why I opt for pigmented mascaras that give me volume and length with just one swipe. I love that this one glides on like a gel paint and the one click mechanism in the packaging makes me look super chic while applying. I may not have time for a difficult application, but there’s always time for simple elegance. " — DC

The Best New Lipstick (opens in new tab) Gucci Rouge de Beaute Brilliant in Lucy Dark Orange $45 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I’ve been on the hunt for an orange lippie for a long time. More often than not, they feel too dark and harsh or clash tremendously with my cool undertones. This new Gucci shade however is wish-come-true perfect. The hue is gorgeous (think: If coral and deep mauve had a baby) and the texture is dreamy. It feels thin like a lip oil, but still gives a decent color payoff.” — SH

The Best New Facial Exfoliator (opens in new tab) Dr. Brandt Renewing Age Defying Face Exfoliator $29 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I typically avoid physical exfoliants out of fear, but I have absolutely no qualms when it comes to this baby. It marries biodegradable micro-granules with chemical exfoliants like lactic and glycolic acid to resurface skin texture and get rid of rough patches, which are all the more common in colder weather.” — SH

The Best New Emulsion (opens in new tab) L’Occitane Immortelle Precious Enriched Emulsion $80 at L'Occitane (opens in new tab) “I’ve been a longtime fan of L’Occitane’s body care, and after their most recent launch, I’m a skincare convert. This emulsion promises to defend the skin from environmental aggressors like pollution, while simultaneously plumping and smoothing the skin. An added bonus? The bottle looks gorgeous on a vanity.” — SH