The Best Paris Fashion Week S/S '27 Beauty Street Style Looks Are All About Dark Red Lips and Copper Hair

Showgoers brought their best hair and makeup looks to the City of Light.

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a collage of five stylish women outside at paris fashion week
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Fashion month is coming to a close, and as I write this direct from Paris, I can assure you that there has been plenty of glam inspiration to go around. From the glitter eye details at Dior S/S '27 (courtesy of makeup artist Peter Philips) to the sultry smokey eyes at Saint Laurent (by Dame Pat McGrath) the runways had no shortage of notable makeup and hair looks to swoon over. However, as I've been wandering the streets of Le Maris, along the Seine, and through the Champs-Élysées, it's clear that Parisians (whether local or attending this season's shows) know a thing or two about turning out a enviable beauty look. I mean, this is the global headquarters of fashion—did you expect anything less?

The classic red lip has received a welcome twist this season, with moodier burgundies and deep mauves taking center stage. Chin length bobs abound, despite the longer lengths that are popular in both New York and London at the moment, and vibrant shades of red are officially one of the season's hottest hair color trends. For more street style beauty inspiration direct from the City of Light, keep scrolling.

The Best Paris Fashion Week Beauty Street Style Looks

Burgundy 'N Bows

a white woman with blonde hair in a black dress with a black and white bag

I adore the contrast of a fierce burgundy lip with a girlish hair bow, with a perfectly highlighted half-up, half-down style.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Go for Bold

a black woman in a black dress with green eyeliner and silver earrings

Never mind that this style maven makes having no hair feel like the pinnacle of high fashion, but the pop of pale green on the lids is absolutely everything.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chopped Copper

a white woman with a red bob in a gray blazer and white shirt

I present, the perfect chin-length bob, this time in an incredibly chic stormy copper color.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Braided Crown

a black woman in a green dress with a braided hairstyle and silver hoops

Invest a bit of time with your braider and you'll be ready to flit between fashion shows like a true style icon.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bobbed Brunette

a white woman in a black sheer dress with a short black bob

Another perfect jawline-grazing bob! I love the added texture here, and the ultra shiny finish.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Platinum Pixie

a white woman in a white shirt and black skirt

Short hair, don't care! This perfectly toned platinum 'do is styled into the ideal textured pixie.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Oversized Braids

a white woman in a black and white top with braids

Braided pigtails have definitely become a fashion staple over the past few years. I'm partial to this loose, oversized pair.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Crimson Claws

a close up of a woman&#039;s hands with red nails holding a maroon bag with a gray jacket

Red nails will always have a front row seat at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Cinnamon Curls

a black woman with a red afro wearing a gray dress with a silver belt

Nothing hits like a voluminous afro, especially when the light catches in your cinnamon-red curls.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Claw It Back

an asian woman in a black and blue outfit wearing red hair in a white claw clip

The humble hair clip goes to fashion week, and honestly, it's never looked more chic.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Midnight Crop

an asian woman with a short black bob in a black puffer coat and black dress

An extra dark espresso brunette looks particularly glam when the hair just barely grazes the jawline.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Pinky Dreams

a black woman in a black shirt with pink hair

Of all the "alternative" hair colors out there, I'm partial to this cotton candy pink look.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bang Up Job

a black woman with curly bangs in a purple dress with a green bag

A simple updo paired with curly bangs makes for a seriously stylish PFW moment.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Matchy Matchy

a white woman in a white t shirt and sheer shirt with dark lipstick and deep purple hair

When your aubergine lip color looks this good, why not match it to your moody fall hair color?

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

C'est Chignon

a white woman in a black leather jacket carrying a black leather clutch with a bun in her hair

It wouldn't be Paris Fashion Week without a flawless slicked-back chignon.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Soft Volume

a white woman with a blonde blowout in a white top and black skirt

The French may be known for perfectly imperfect hair, but this bouncy blowout leaves a serious impression.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A la Almond

a white woman close up to her torso with a red sweater, blue shirt, gold belt and jeans

Short square nails may be trending for fall, but you can never go wrong with a nude polish on a long almond nail.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Pony, Please

a white woman in a gray short sleeve sweater and red and white necklace with her brown hair in a ponytail

Once again, the ponytail proves it's the go-to look for fashion's most stylish show-goers.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Marvelous Maroon

a white woman with red hair in a gray jacket with gold buttons wearing dark red lipstick

Minimal makeup paired with a dark red lip will always be one of my favorite looks to wear, and see on the streets of Paris.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

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Hannah Baxter
Hannah Baxter
Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.

She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.