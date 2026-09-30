Fashion month is coming to a close, and as I write this direct from Paris, I can assure you that there has been plenty of glam inspiration to go around. From the glitter eye details at Dior S/S '27 (courtesy of makeup artist Peter Philips) to the sultry smokey eyes at Saint Laurent (by Dame Pat McGrath) the runways had no shortage of notable makeup and hair looks to swoon over. However, as I've been wandering the streets of Le Maris, along the Seine, and through the Champs-Élysées, it's clear that Parisians (whether local or attending this season's shows) know a thing or two about turning out a enviable beauty look. I mean, this is the global headquarters of fashion—did you expect anything less?
The classic red lip has received a welcome twist this season, with moodier burgundies and deep mauves taking center stage. Chin length bobs abound, despite the longer lengths that are popular in both New York and London at the moment, and vibrant shades of red are officially one of the season's hottest hair color trends. For more street style beauty inspiration direct from the City of Light, keep scrolling.
The Best Paris Fashion Week Beauty Street Style Looks
Burgundy 'N Bows
Go for Bold
Chopped Copper
Braided Crown
Bobbed Brunette
Platinum Pixie
Oversized Braids
Crimson Claws
Cinnamon Curls
Claw It Back
Midnight Crop
Pinky Dreams
Bang Up Job
Matchy Matchy
C'est Chignon
Soft Volume
A la Almond
Pony, Please
Marvelous Maroon
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Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.