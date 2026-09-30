Princess Kate’s Ponytail Makes A Case For The Death Of The Slick Back

On Princess Kate’s recent outing for a community lunch, she skipped her usual glossy waves in favor of a bouncy ponytail. The style was unfussy and elegant, but noticeably not sleek. Princess Kate has rarely opted for a sleek, tight hairstyle, but this latest ponytail feels like another nail in the coffin for the slick back trend.
“For the past few years, the slick back bun has been the staple updo of basically every stylish woman on the planet,” Marie Claire’s Beauty Director Hannah Baxter recently wrote, as she acknowledged that the hair trends are shifting to softer, looser, and occasionally disheveled styles. Princess Kate’s ponytail had some soft volume at the crown, with soft, loose, almost messy waves in the tail.
“I'd wager a guess that a slick back bun will always remain a mainstay in the hairstyling repertoire,” Baxter writes, explaining how the hairstyling landscape is shifting. “I am encouraged to try out some different options for the foreseeable future, especially since I'm desperately trying to minimize hair loss at the moment (the tension of a slick back can lead to traction alopecia!).”
Many stylish women have raised concerns about the negative impacts of a slick back, including hair loss, tension headaches, and a general discomfort from the harsh hairstyle. ”A slick back bun is a polished and sleek hairstyle that involves pulling all the hair back and securing it into a bun at the nape or back of the head,’ Paula Pop, co-founder of GLAMHAIR Studio, told Country and Townhouse. “This style is usually achieved with products like gel or something similar to make the hair shiny and smooth.”
“The use of heavy products and tight styles can lead to hair breakage, particularly around the hairline,” Paula said. “It can be a bit uncomfortable on the scalp too, and you might find you feel a bit headachy from ongoing tension on the roots. Wearing a slick back bun every now and then is totally fine—as long as you’re careful with how you do it.”
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour,Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.