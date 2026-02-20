The second leg of fashion month has arrived with London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026 in full swing. What is arguably the funkiest and most artistic of the Big Four (in my opinion), the London shows are always a masterclass in how to have fun with your personal style, even when you're wearing a full look from Simone Rocha or Daniel Lee's Burberry. That playfulness, of course, extends to your beauty look as well—no outfit is complete without a killer hairstyle or an immaculate set of nail art —and the London street style crowd never disappoints.

This season is shaping up to be all about a statement-making hair color or sculpted set of braids. On-trend shades like raven brunette, dusty pink, and copper red are all making an appearance on the streets of London, with the bold bang craze hopping across the pond from New York. While I don't always recommend cutting your hair at home, if you're feeling a little scissor happy after seeing some of these street style beauty moments, I wouldn't blame you for taking your fringe into your own hands. And if you're searching for a fresh protective style for an upcoming beach vacation (I know I need to escape this relentless winter sooner rather than later) you'll find plenty of creative looks courtesy of London's fashion set.

Keep scrolling for the hottest street style beauty moments from London Fashion Week F/W 2026, and be prepared to book a few salon appointments by the time you're done.

Sleek Slick-Back

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a super sleek slick-back bun.

Burgundy Boss

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I saw this shade pop up a few times at New York Fashion Week, so it's clear that the rich red hair color is going to be one of the year's top trends.

Blushing Braids

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The only the that can distract me from this incredible hat is the stylish set of baby pink braids.

Bleach Party

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Sometimes it's not all about making your bleach blonde color look as natural as possible. Lean into the perfectly imperfect tones of your bleached hair to make a bold statement.

Fluffy Fringe

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Grab your round brush because a set of fluffy bangs is officially the year's hottest hairstyle trend.

Rapunzel Red

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I'm absolutely swooning over these XXL mermaid waves in this dusty copper hue. Consider it a reminder to use my hair growth oils more consistently.

Stylishly Sculpted

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

An elegant braided updo demands attention during the rush of fashion week shows.

Lovely Lob

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The lob is here to stay in 2026, but add a fresh twist with a trendy, brilliant red color.

Manic Bixie Dream

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Growing out a pixie cut? This show-goer proves that the in-between phase can still look chic with a cool-girl bixie.

Pop of Pink

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It wouldn't be London Fashion Week without an unexpected hair color or two. Bubble gum pink appears to be making the rounds for spring and likely summer as well.

Marvelous Mauve

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If you love a bold lipstick but you're craving something outside of classic red, take a cue from this street style star and reach for a luxe mauve.

Slinky Silk Press

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A glossy silk press is the quickest way to achieve "rich girl hair" and snap a few necks on the street while you're at it.