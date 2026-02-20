The Best London Fashion Week Beauty Street Style Looks to Add to Your Mood Board
There's no shortage of inspiration in the UK.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
The second leg of fashion month has arrived with London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026 in full swing. What is arguably the funkiest and most artistic of the Big Four (in my opinion), the London shows are always a masterclass in how to have fun with your personal style, even when you're wearing a full look from Simone Rocha or Daniel Lee's Burberry. That playfulness, of course, extends to your beauty look as well—no outfit is complete without a killer hairstyle or an immaculate set of nail art —and the London street style crowd never disappoints.
This season is shaping up to be all about a statement-making hair color or sculpted set of braids. On-trend shades like raven brunette, dusty pink, and copper red are all making an appearance on the streets of London, with the bold bang craze hopping across the pond from New York. While I don't always recommend cutting your hair at home, if you're feeling a little scissor happy after seeing some of these street style beauty moments, I wouldn't blame you for taking your fringe into your own hands. And if you're searching for a fresh protective style for an upcoming beach vacation (I know I need to escape this relentless winter sooner rather than later) you'll find plenty of creative looks courtesy of London's fashion set.
Keep scrolling for the hottest street style beauty moments from London Fashion Week F/W 2026, and be prepared to book a few salon appointments by the time you're done.
Sleek Slick-Back
When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a super sleek slick-back bun.
Burgundy Boss
I saw this shade pop up a few times at New York Fashion Week, so it's clear that the rich red hair color is going to be one of the year's top trends.
Blushing Braids
The only the that can distract me from this incredible hat is the stylish set of baby pink braids.
Bleach Party
Sometimes it's not all about making your bleach blonde color look as natural as possible. Lean into the perfectly imperfect tones of your bleached hair to make a bold statement.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Fluffy Fringe
Grab your round brush because a set of fluffy bangs is officially the year's hottest hairstyle trend.
Rapunzel Red
I'm absolutely swooning over these XXL mermaid waves in this dusty copper hue. Consider it a reminder to use my hair growth oils more consistently.
Stylishly Sculpted
An elegant braided updo demands attention during the rush of fashion week shows.
Lovely Lob
The lob is here to stay in 2026, but add a fresh twist with a trendy, brilliant red color.
Manic Bixie Dream
Growing out a pixie cut? This show-goer proves that the in-between phase can still look chic with a cool-girl bixie.
Pop of Pink
It wouldn't be London Fashion Week without an unexpected hair color or two. Bubble gum pink appears to be making the rounds for spring and likely summer as well.
Marvelous Mauve
If you love a bold lipstick but you're craving something outside of classic red, take a cue from this street style star and reach for a luxe mauve.
Slinky Silk Press
A glossy silk press is the quickest way to achieve "rich girl hair" and snap a few necks on the street while you're at it.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.