The Prettiest Royal Beauty Moments Ever

Royals are constantly attending public events, so they (and their hair and makeup artists) know exactly what works for them. No matter the country or generation, royal beauty looks lean classic and striking, from a young Queen Elizabeth all the way to modern-day royals like Princess Kate and Meghan Markle.

Whether for a royal wedding or a casual engagement, the royal beauty moments on this list are sophisticated and timeless—matched only by the iconic jewelry and breathtaking clothes worn with them.

Princess Diana, 1981

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In her early days of royal life (then-Prince Charles was still her fiancé, and they're in Tetbury, Gloucestershire), Diana had simple, youthful hair and makeup that was stylish but minimal: her signature bob, side-sweeping fringe, and minimal lipstick and dark eyeshadow.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At this visit to President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at Palacio de Belem in Portugal in 2017, Queen Maxima looks warm-weather appropriate (in a very chic way, naturally). She likes a classic, minimal look, so this is actually a touch brighter for her—and it's lovely.

The Empress of Iran, Farah Pahlavi, 1962

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Farah Pahlavi, the third wife of the late Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, had been married for three years at this point. The sweeping, towering updo, side-swept bangs, and gentle nude makeup matches her glamorous white skirt suit to perfection.

Queen Mother, 1920s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This portrait of the young Queen Mother is estimated to have been taken when she was in her 20s. While we know the British royal in her later years at events with her daughter, Queen Elizabeth, this simple '20s hairdo was a testament to how regal she always was.

Queen Letizia, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Queen Letizia is attending the opening of The Spanish Art Gallery in 2022. When she decided go gray (like a lot of other royals and celebrities who forewent hair dye during the pandemic) it surprised people—but I think it looks stunning on her.

Princess Anne Marie of Greece, 1964

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Queen of Greece is here seen at her wedding to King Constantine II. The blunt bob is quite '60s; you obviously can't see it in this photo, but her lipstick is a bright pink-red. It's actually quite a vivid royal wedding look that likely made her more visible to onlookers.

Wallis Simpson, 1937

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wallis Simpson was married to Prince Edward, Duke of Windsor, in 1937, which led to his abdication. While much media attention focused on her prior divorces, the press also focused on her striking looks. Her classic waves and bold eyebrows, seen in this portrait, were part of her signature aesthetic.

Elisabetta Maria Rosboch von Wolkenstein, 2014

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The future Princess Elisabetta is here at her 2014 wedding to Prince Amedeo. It's a beautiful, classic, minimal makeup look, with petal pink on lips and cheeks and practically no makeup everywhere else—which I find extremely refreshing in its simplicity.

Princess Sofia of Sweden, 2015

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At their wedding, Princess Sofia and husband Prince Carl Philip of Sweden looked absolutely over the moon. The nuptials were in 2015, and this look was in keeping with what would become Sofia's signature style: soft, romantic hair, glossy lips, and a touch of eyeshadow.

Princess Margaret, 1940s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Given that Princess Margaret was born in 1930, she's probably a teen here. She had a youthful, romantic style, with a slightly edgier hairdo than sister Elizabeth and a preference for a bright pink-red lipstick that showed off her striking features.

Princess Diana, 1985

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured here at the British Embassy in Washington, DC, Princess Diana looks every inch the royal (complete with the Queen Mary tiara). Her deep pink blush shows off her natural flush, and it actually looks like she might have a touch of blue eyeliner on her lids.

Queen Elizabeth, c.1958

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, the late Queen Elizabeth poses for a portrait at her home in Buckingham Palace in the late 1950s. Her coronation would have only been a few years earlier, and she looks appropriately regal here with pink-red lipstick that matches the beading in her dress.

Queen Letizia, 2004

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The future Queen Letizia got married in a detailed, architectural, extremely expensive wedding dress—so, probably unsurprisingly, she kept her makeup classic and neutral so as to not compete with the gown. Simple eyeliner, simple pink makeup: sometimes there's no need to improve on a paragon.

Kate Middleton, 2011

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Did you know that, for Kate Middleton's wedding to Prince William in 2011, she reportedly did her own makeup? She did work with Bobbi Brown makeup artist Hannah Martin ahead of time, though, so this simple classic look with dark eyeliner looks like a pro did it.

Princess Lalla Salma Of Morocco, 2002

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending a Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco in 2002 (the same year she married Mohammed VI of Morocco), Princess Lalla Salma matches her eye makeup to her rich auburn hair, then adds some contrast with a brighter lip and blush. It's really striking.

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At their official engagement in 2017, Meghan Markle looks delighted to be on Prince Harry's arm. Giving new meaning to "start as you mean to go on," she's going for a no-makeup makeup look that highlights her features and makes use of her natural beauty without being too bold.

Queen Rania of Jordan, 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At a gala dinner in 1999 at the Royal Palace in Madrid to honor her husband King Abdallah, Queen Rania of Jordan is getting in on some of the makeup trends of the decade: light eyeshadow, mauve lip, and defined eyeliner. I really love it, especially because it matches the dress.

Princess Diana, 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This, taken during a 1996 trip to Chicago, is just before Diana officially divorced from then-Prince Charles. Her style is freer and more expressive; her hair is shorter, and her makeup is less intense. It's more reminiscent of her makeup before she was married.

Kate Middleton, 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here Kate is at the Tusk Conservation Awards, re-wearing one of her most iconic gowns (it's teal Jenny Packham). As such, she keeps her hair and makeup simple, with a deep but not intense cat eye and some dusty rose eyeshadow. As far as her royal event beauty goes, this is one of her best.

Alessandra de Osma

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At her wedding to Prince Christian of Hanover, Alessandra de Osma goes with a minimal hair and makeup look (her headpiece and dress are both extremely ornate, so it makes sense). This is probably the perfect kind of no-makeup makeup: she looks like she has almost nothing on her face.

Queen Elizabeth, 1955

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here to attend a royal performance of the classic Hitchcock film To Catch A Thief at the Odeon Cinema, Queen Elizabeth gives us youthful but chic royal style: an ornate and glossy updo, complete with crown, and her signature dark lip as a touch of glamour.

Princess Anne, 1971

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The young Princess Anne is on a trip to Africa in this 1971 photo. What I've always loved about her style is that it's often relaxed, even when she's at a formal event; her hair isn't particularly "done" but cascades beautifully down her shoulders in an unfussy way.

Princess Sofia, 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Nobel Prize Banquet in 2018, Princess Sofia breaks out the glamour (not to mention some serious jewelry). She brings some drama with her eye makeup and keeps her lips in a neutral color—which is actually a nice contrast from the red dress.

Meghan Markle, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, Meghan looks healthy and well; she and Harry had stepped back as senior royals at this point, and she looks a lot like she did when she first became engaged to Harry—with a soft and romantic look.

Princess Margaret, 1956

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This, dated as Princess Margaret's 26th birthday, shows off the royal's evolving and maturing style. With her hair shorter and her makeup neutral, she looks adult, if a bit serious (this was not long after she was forced to end her relationship with Peter Townsend).

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Princess Sirivannavari attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018-2019 in 2018. This look is stunning, with the pretty blue eyeshadow matching the blue in her dress, and the simple hair and makeup as a striking contrast to the more daring dress and jewelry.

Grace, Princess of Monaco, 1955/6

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reportedly, this is the Schwarzenbach silk dinner dress Grace Kelly wore on her first date with Prince Rainier III of Monaco, who (at the time the photo was taken) was her fiancé. While it's hard to tell in black and white, Kelly often wore a bright lip and matching blush. And that hairpiece is divine.

Pippa Middleton, 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've always appreciated Pippa Middleton's styling, and the hair and makeup she wore at her wedding were exceptional. (It's actually not all that different from her sister's wedding style in 2011, although I happen to like the updo and softer eyeshadow here.)

Kate Middleton, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate pulled out all the stops at the 2021 Bond film No Time to Die premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Like many of her best gowns, this is Jenny Packham, and she opts for a chic updo and dark brown eyeshadow to give the look a little romance.

Queen Rania of Jordan, 2004

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Wedding Of Crown Prince Felipe & Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano (later King Felipe and Queen Letizia) in 2004, Queen Rania kept her hair soft and romantic with matching brown eyeshadow and petal pink lips. Her collared shirt and skirt was the perfect chic and unfussy wedding guest outfit, and this look is considered one of her best.

Grace, Princess of Monaco, 1956

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Grace Kelly's royal wedding in 1956, she wore her trademark bright lipstick and blush worn high on her cheekbones, as well as a curly updo underneath her veil. She was only 26 at the time, but this look would set the bar high for royals (and royal weddings) for decades to come.

Meghan Markle, 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Meghan Markle first appeared at her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, we all collectively realized it was the gold standard for wedding makeup (or any makeup for that matter). Makeup artist Daniel Martin said he knew it was important to not cover her skin, including her freckles, and to ensure that her natural beauty shone through.