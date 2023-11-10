Of all of the skincare brands out there, few are as universally loved as SkinCeuticals. From their cult-favorite face serums to their range of retinol creams, editors, celebrities, and dermatologists alike all sing praises for the medical-grade brand. Simply put, few other brands are doing skincare the way SkinCeuticals does skincare.

For starters, the brand is truly backed by science, meaning every product has been extensively researched and clinically tested to ensure next-level results. Another trait I personally love about SkinCeuticals is their commitment to transparency. For each product listed on their site, you can read up on the science behind its key ingredients and a full ingredient list so you know exactly what you're putting on your face. And you can bet a vast majority of their products are free of parabens, fragrances, alcohol, and dyes while all of their products use pharmaceutical-grade ingredients.

Another major win for the brand: Their massive inventory of products. Whether you're dealing with acne, dryness, or signs of aging, SkinCeuticals has a collection of products to help you. To ease you into their vast array of products, we've rounded up our team's absolute favorites along with top-rated picks for you to try. On this list, you'll find top-notch moisturizers, eye creams, cleansers, and a bunch of serums that guarantee results. And if you need further enticement to try out this brand, you can score a deluxe sample of their viral C E Ferulic serum on all orders with the code VITAMINC from now until November 11.

C E Ferulic Serum $182 at SkinCeuticals "I'll be honest, I didn't want to believe the hype around the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum. My only issue now is that I wish I would have used it sooner. When I tell you that my skin transformed after only a few uses, I mean it. I had (what I thought were) deeply-rooted scars from previous breakouts and slight discoloration from time spent in the sun and this powerful little product made them look less noticeable before doing away with some of them altogether. I apply five drops in the morning underneath my daily moisturizer and SPF. Aside from all the good-for-skin benefits, it also gives my skin a serious glow. I worry about when this runs out because I don't know how my skin will function without it." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor Pros: Firming; Boosts skin's radiance; Great for all skin types; Reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles; Protects against free radicals. Cons: Some reviewers note a strong smell.

Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 Cream $150 at SkinCeuticals The options for a moisturizer are near endless but this one comes out on top, especially if your primary skin concern is anti-aging. What makes this moisturizer so special is its formula chock-full of lipids. In case you don't know why that's a big deal, here's a little science lesson: Lipids are natural fats like cholesterol, fatty acids, and ceramides found in the upper layers of skin that work as a protective, elastic barrier. As we age, our lipid production decreases, showing signs of aging like dullness and roughness. This rich cream helps to reverse that by replenishing these essential lipids, in effect improving skin's texture, tone, radiance, and elasticity, not to mention it leaves skin feeling supple and soft. Pros: Great for all skin types; Fast-absorbing; Improves skin texture; Boosts skin's radiance; Improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Cons: Contains fragrance.

Retinol 0.3 Cream $78 at SkinCeuticals "I like SkinCeuticals' retinol for a couple reasons. I have very sensitive skin and rosacea, but this is powerful without being too inflammatory. It also contains calming ingredients (including bisabolol) to make it even easier on my skin. A lot of retinol creams and serums also use a lecithin that I’m allergic to—not this one! If I ever wanted to upgrade to their Retinol 1.0, I would feel good about doing it, but this is the gentle formula that I turn to every night." — Katherine J. Igoe, Contributing Writer Pros: Great for retinol beginners; Improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles; Formulated to minimize irritation commonly associated with the use of retinol creams. Cons: May still be too strong for some skin types.

Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier $110 at SkinCeuticals $110 at dermstore $110 at skinstore "My winter skincare routine is all about maximizing hydration, preserving my skin barrier, and minimizing dry patches. The solution, year after year, is without a doubt SkinCeutical's HA Intensifier. It has multiple HA weights, so the hydration goes deep into the skin and moisturizes on all levels. The texture is a bit tacky, but it dries down fairly quickly and leaves my skin feeling and looking much more supple." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor Pros: Deeply hydrating; Firming; Great for all skin types; Improves skin texture. Cons: Texture is a bit tacky.

A.G.E Advanced Eye for Dark Circles $116 at SkinCeuticals The skin around your eyes is the most thin and delicate on your face, which unfortunately means that area is one of the first to show signs of aging. Like all SkinCeuticals products, this cream is rooted in science to tackle every single concern you may have around your eyes. More specifically, this eye cream targets signs of aging like wrinkles and dark circles caused by advanced glycation end-products or A.G.E.s. These A.G.E.s come from the naturally occurring protein-binding process called glycation and cause collagen and elastin to break down over time, resulting in aging skin. It may sound like a lot, so know this cream uses a potent blend of the brand's Proxylane (a synthetic moisturizing ingredient), wild fruit flavonoids, and glycyrrhetinic acid to address 10(!!) signs of aging including crow's feet, dark circles, skin tone, dryness, and more. Pros: Depuffs; Firming; Deeply hydrating; Improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles; Improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles; Boosts skin's radiance. Cons: Takes a longer time to see results.

Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 $42 at SkinCeuticals $42 at dermstore $42 at skinstore We all know just how important sunscreen is in our daily routines. Well, SkinCeuticals has made the sunscreen you'll actually want to wear every single day. With a lightweight fluid texture, this sunscreen uses 100 percent mineral filters to reflect sun rays away from the skin, providing broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection. The best part about this sunscreen, other than the fact that it feels weightless on the skin and has an SPF of 50, is its finish. It contains adapting translucent color spheres to blur and naturally enhance any skin tone without leaving a white cast. Skin is left protected and looking more even and radiant, making this sunscreen a prime choice for wearing under makeup. Pros: Boosts skin's radiance; Great for all skin types and tones; High SPF; Lightweight. Cons: Watery formula makes it hard to apply.

Silymarin CF Serum $182 at SkinCeuticals The recently launched Silymarin CF is the holy grail vitamin C serum for anyone with oily and acne-prone skin. Like the brand's cult-favorite C E Ferulic serum, this contains 15 percent l-ascorbic acid (vitamin C) and 0.5 percent ferulic acid, however, the addition of a few acne-fighting ingredients makes a huge difference. With 0.5 percent silymarin from the milk thistle plant and 0.5 percent salicylic acid, this serum reduces oil and prevents breakouts all while providing the same protection from free radicals as a vitamin C serum. All in all, this serum fights acne, refines skin texture, minimizes pores, reduces oiliness, and improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles all in one fell swoop. Pros: Improves skin texture; Reduces blemishes; Improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles; Protects against free radicals. Cons: Takes a longer time to see results.

Resveratrol B E Serum $168 at SkinCeuticals If you're a die-hard fan of SkinCeuticals' C E serum, incorporating this Resveratrol B E into your routine will take your results to another level. Think of it as the nighttime version of your vitamin C serum. Formulated with potent doses of the antioxidants resveratrol, baicalin, and vitamin E, this serum works to rebuild your skin's natural repair process while calming the skin and neutralizing free radicals. If used in conjunction with a morning antioxidant serum, this serum will ensure your skin is protected around the clock so you wake up with glowy skin. Over time, you'll notice your skin looks brighter, smoother, and firmer. Pros: Firming; Boosts skin's radiance; Protects against free radicals. Cons: Caused some reviewers negative reactions.

Blemish + Age Defense Serum $106 at SkinCeuticals Unlike the brand's Silymarin CF serum, this Blemish + Age Defense is a salicylic acid serum that works wonders on mature and oily skin that suffers from adult acne. Salicylic acid is a hero ingredient for acne as it gently exfoliates the skin, reducing breakouts and refining pores. This serum also contains dioic acid to reduce oil production, plus glycolic and citric acid to improve the look of wrinkles and smooth skin texture. If you're on the fence about which serum to use for acne, this one is ideal for those with mature skin who struggle with all kinds of acne, especially hormonal. Pros: Reduces and prevents blemishes; Improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles; Improves skin texture; Reduces oil production; Cons: Some reviewers note a strong smell.

Phyto Corrective Gel $78 at SkinCeuticals $72.99 at Gilt $78 at skinstore For those with sensitive skin, redness and irritation can occur at the drop of a hat. For a quick solution, SkinCeuticals' Phyto Corrective Gel is your best bet. This gel serum uses botanical ingredients like thyme, olive, and cucumber to smooth and calm skin. With the addition of hyaluronic acid, this also doubles as a moisturizing serum in case you're in need of a moisture boost. Maybe you've got some intense inflammation from acne or rosacea. Maybe you've got some irritation from a retinoid. Or maybe you just got a procedure done. This is the serum you can count on to calm your skin back down to normal. Pros: Calming; Hydrating; Boosts skin's radiance; Great for all skin types. Cons: Contains fragrance.

Discoloration Defense $108 at SkinCeuticals $98 at lookfantastic $99.99 at Gilt We all can't be getting chemical peels every other week, but this serum is the next best thing for brightening dark spots. Whether your dark spots come from the sun or breakouts, this tackles the most stubborn of spots. The star ingredient of this formula is 3 percent tranexamic acid, a synthetically derived ingredient that prevents irregular skin discolorations and brightens existing ones. Meanwhile, kojic acid and niacinamide work to provide even more brightening powers and hepes works to evenly exfoliate. It works for all skin types and tones too, even darker tones that are more prone to hyperpigmentation. Pros: Boosts skin's radiance; Improves the look of dark spots; Cons: Takes a longer time to see results.