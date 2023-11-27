This Is the Blondest We've Ever Seen Beyoncé

If Thanksgiving feels like a million years ago, that's because it was a million years ago. So much has happened since then, including the highly anticipated world premiere of Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé concert movie.

On Sunday, November 26, a select group of stars ditched their post-holiday pajamas in favor of a "cozy opulence" and "chrome" dress code at at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. While plenty wore the concept well, there was one person who did it best: the 42-year-old singer, who donned a silver Versace gown and waist-length, platinum-blonde hair to eat popcorn and soak in her own glory on the big screen.

Styled sleek and straight with a middle part, the Grammy winner's white-blonde locks were swept behind her exposed shoulders in a veil hairstyle. While the guest list got to see Bey in real life, many fans first spied her transformation via an Instagram post by Donatella Versace. (Honestly, the hair is reminiscent of the designer's signature look.)

"You are a vision in Versace," Donatella wrote. "You are unique. One of one, the number one, the only one!!! I can’t wait to see the Renaissance tour movie."

While the hair deserves all the attention it's getting, the mother of three's gown was also something to behold. Paired with matching opera gloves, the silver strapless dress featured a straight skirt and angular bodice. It ended right at the floor, with just enough room for silver heels and a red pedicure to peek out. As for makeup, her neutral shadow look featured a hint of silver at the inner corners of her eyes while her lips were painted nude. Because this is Beyoncé, her skin had an airbrushed quality to it.

As for how the "Lemonade" singer smelled at the event? We might have an idea. When sitting down at their seats for the movie, guests noticed silver envelopes that contained a sample of Beyoncé's new CE NOIR perfume. With notes of clementine and golden honey, you just might find me wearing the fragrance to the theater on Friday when "Renaissance World Tour" is released in theaters worldwide.