You've Been Saying Versace Wrong

Sorry to break it to you, but you may have been saying Versace wrong for years. The more you know, right?

The revelation comes courtesy of the Versace Instagram page, with help from a slew of models (including Gigi Hadid) and Donatella Versace herself. "It's Versace not Versachee," the fashion brand captioned a video of several models and Donatella collectively schooling the world on how to properly pronounce the name.

The video was released as a prelude to the Clans of Versace ad campaign for the #VersaceFW18 collection. The campaign, shot by photographer Steven Meisel, features the longest-ever advertising image, which highlights a cast of fifty-four models who symbolize inclusivity, a key value for Artistic Director Dontatella.

"This image made up of 54 models is a true representation of clans that embody everything Versace stands for – diversity expressed together with innovation in the fearless representation of what it means to be daring," Versace captioned one preview of the image on Instagram.

"The longest Versace line up is made up of a mega mix of personalities – from super models to young new talent in looks that are all about confidence," the brand explained in another caption.



The Instagram launch of the new campaign, which began with the pronunciation video and broke the soon-to-be iconic photograph into 13, 'Gram-friendly sections, culminated in a video of the "clans" coming together to form the Versace logo.

"The Versace clans come together to form the Versace logo, using their bodies as a form of physical self-expression juxtaposed to the clothes that express their different personalities," the company wrote. "Their unity through the strength of the name Versace is a resounding expression of inclusivity."



To make sure you're saying Versace correctly, watch the short tutorial Instagram video over and over until you have it down.