Beyonce Just Revealed Important Details About Her Soon-to-Launch Fragrance

If you count yourself as a true Beyoncé fan, I suspect you remember that fateful day earlier this year when the Queen herself teased an impending beauty brand. Little was known at the time and the weeks that followed didn’t bring, well, any details. But now, on Tuesday, October 24, the superstar has graced her fan base with all the information they could ever want (neigh, need) to know about her surely amazing fragrance launch.

The Lemonade singer took to Instagram to share an ominous black-white-and-grey silhouette of her inaugural product, which appears to be quite substantial (I’d even call it massive) by design. It’s called CÉ NOIR, and per her caption, is currently available for pre-order. Get on it quickly, because if you’re among the first to enter your shipping info, you can expect the delightfully regal fragrance by the time the holidays roll around. Packages will start shipping in November.

A post shared by Beyoncé A photo posted by beyonce on

Hop over to the brand’s website and even more information awaits. The fragrance will be “encased in art” when it arrives on your doorstep. Once you spray it, expect a sweet, floral scent to envelop you. Top notes include clementine and golden honey, heart notes feature rose and jasmine, while the base notes are woodier, with amber grounding the blend.

Everyone will get a special gift with purchase (I can only wonder what present awaits!) and you can be delighted to know you smell exactly like the one and only Beyoncé at the peak of her Renaissance era. If that’s not enough to convince you to sign up for pre-order, I don’t know what will.