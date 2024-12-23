Billie EIlish’s Makeup Routine Is Surprisingly Wearable and Lasts for Hours

Billie Eilish is proving that her beauty regimen is ironclad. On Dec. 23, the singer posted her makeup routine on TikTok, showing fans everything that she uses to get her signature sultry glam.

To start, Eilish ‘tamed’ her cowlick using a few sprays of what seemed to be water in a spray bottle in the middle of her head, then put her hair up in a ponytail. She also sprayed her bangs and tucked them behind her ears. Next, she applied micellar water and moisturizer from the brand Biba Los Angeles before starting on her makeup.

leave me alone i barely know what im doing but heres what works for me & what i do before every show on tour 💋🎂💌🎉👯‍♀️🎄🙉☕️ love you guys

While the products that she uses are fantastic (and we will be getting to them in a moment,) Eilish’s makeup hacks are also really great to pay attention to. Before she applied her eyeliner, Eilish used a Q-tip to dry her waterline. “You [do this] so that the pencil can adhere,” makeup artist Meghan Robinson, says in a video stitching Eilish’s. “If something is waterproof [and your eye] is wet, the pencil’s entire job is to repel water. Therefore it won’t stick to your waterline.” The singer went on to set the liner with eyeshadow, conceal a few dark marks with concealer, add faux freckles, blush, highlighter, brow gel, and mascara. As a final touch, she lined her lips before setting it with powder, then she was off to the stage to perform. After the show, EIlish recorded herself to show how well her makeup held up. “95 minutes of sweating and running around and everything looks decent,” she wrote on the screen.

Though not many of us can say that we perform for hundreds of thousands of people for a living, Eilish’s makeup routine is surprisingly easy to transfer to a normal everyday routine. If you’re anything like me, the best part is how extremely efficient it is— everything from swapping out foundation for just a few dabs of concealer to the one-product brow routine makes my perpetually-late self feel seen. If you’re someone who leads a busy life or is always in a rush, this may also become your new signature glam. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up all the products that Eilish used to get the look so you can try it for yourself.

