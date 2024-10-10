Think Foot Care Is Optional? Not According to Brie Larson

Brie Larson is very into feet at the moment. Not in a way that might trouble a stranger on a first date (no judgement) but rather the health and condition of her own soles. "My feet aren't strong enough," reveals the Oscar winner during a recent Thorne mixology event at Apotheke in Manhattan. "I'll start to feel lower back pain and it's truly because I'm using my feet [so much]."

The actor has been deeply dedicated to her dance practice since December last year (hence her foot concerns), and is coming off a brief amateur bartending gig for Thorne, a supplement company she's long supported. After whipping up a batch of wellness-inspired mocktails for an intimate group of press, she sat down with Marie Claire to share her latest beauty and wellness essentials. Between rehearsals for her West End debut in Daniel Fish's production of Elektra next January and dancing for hours every day, there is certainly no shortage of products and routines to help her feel her best.

Marie Claire: What products will we always find in the bottom of your everyday bag?

Brie Larson: I will always have the Mario Badescu lip mask. I will have some form of a rosewater spray because I am a rosacea girly, so I need cooling things. Currently I have deodorants stashed everywhere because I'm just dancing all day. So for everybody's comfort, I'm reapplying.

MC: Are you a traditional deodorant fan? Or do you like a natural formula?

BL: Natural. I really stand by the magic Thai Crystal Deodorant. It's the one.

MC: Of all the products in your collection, which is the least sexy one that makes the biggest difference for your skin?

BL: I love Biologique Recherche, but there are some serums that just really smell...not great. But it's because they are the real deal. It's a game changer.

MC: When did you first start incorporating supplements into your beauty and wellness routine?

BL: I have been taking supplements basically my entire life. I grew up with parents that were very much about health and wellness, so I was exposed to a lot of things very young. Then as I've gotten older, [because] I have to go on press tours and do things that are like whiplash for the body, supplements become the thing.

MC: Which are currently your favorite?

BL: The things that are pretty consistent with me [are] vitamin D and zinc. The vitamin D amount fluctuates, [but] it's kind of a daily thing, because a lot of the time when I'm on a press tour you don't get a lot of sunlight because you're in a hotel or on an airplane. So I take that frequently. Also, I'm from California—anything that's not California weather, my body's like, what's happening? And right now, I have been really passionate about my gut lining, which is also, I guess, not sexy, but it's super important. I go through these phases every couple years where I wake up one day and I'm like, 'wait—it was my gut the whole time!' Then I need to do a cleanse or whatever. So right now, I've been doing [Thorne's] FiberMend and FloraMend Prime Probiotic every day.

MC: Do you notice the difference in your skin, your hair, or just how you feel?

BL: All of the above. I'll start to notice if I'm breaking out, especially around my chin area, it means that something is up for me. And I'm not great at applying makeup. I don't really know how, so I need my skin to function properly because I don't know what to do otherwise. So [supplements] help with that, but it also helps with your immune response.

MC: Do you have any bad skincare habits that you're trying to break?

BL: I know that I shouldn't put hot water on my face, like, hot hot water if you're taking shower. I really do that.

MC: What is a daily beauty or wellness ritual that helps you feel recentered, especially when you're traveling and working?

BL: I travel with a bunch of little workout things so that I can do movement in my hotel room. I got [into New York] last night, and even though it's only a three hour difference [from LA] the jet lag was enough that I was like, 'I'm not going to a Pilates class right now.' So I bring bands; I have those little sliders. I have these things called SoleMate, little cork arch things, and you do all these foot exercises on them.

MC: What's the benefit of having strong feet?

BL: Well, you dance better, and that's what I care about. Everything's better.

MC: Do you use any other products to care for your feet since you're dancing all the time?

BL: [I have] these YogaToes that are the best things in the entire world. My carry-on really looks like a clown's bag—just foot care bands and a little foam roller.

MC: So, if you have a day off and you get to take some time for yourself, what does that look like?

BL: In Los Angeles, we have these amazing K spas that are heaven. They have these very elaborate multi-step body scrubs...I feel like a completely new person afterwards. In general, cold and heat therapy is really the thing. So if I can get access to an ice tub and a sauna, that's what I will do. If not, then just a hot bath and big cold glass of ice water. Those are the things like I need to shut my brain off.

MC: There's a lot of chatter in the beauty and wellness industries about aging and "anti-aging," but what are you most looking forward to when it comes to getting older?

BL: It's been a really fun invitation. I invited all my friends to age with me, and I'm really happy about that. I just turned 35 and that feels like, wow, this is the oldest I've ever been. It's a good time, you know? I just feel like the older I get, the more I'm able to differentiate [between] what is worth stressing about, and that is one of the greatest gifts you can get. And I think we all know that stressing is what actually ages us. So, I feel like I'm able to be more present and more open to life. With more experience you're suddenly able to go, 'oh yeah, this is a temporary problem.' When I was younger, I didn't know how to differentiate my problems—they were just scary. And I think that just comes with time. The things that only come with time are the things that I'm excited about.

MC: And for everything else there's yoga toes?

BL: Exactly.

