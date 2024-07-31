Ballerinas Aren't Wearing the Balletcore Trend These Days

For the fourth annual BAAND Together Dance Festival, stars including Misty Copeland and Havana Rose Liu chose head-to-toe Chanel instead.

Misty Copeland attends the Band Together Dance festival presented by Chanel wearing a leather chanel top and matching skirt
What does a ballerina wear when she isn't onstage, en pointe?

More than 73,000 videos tagged "balletcore" on TikTok say looking like a dancer requires tutu-like tulle, infinite hair ribbons, and blush pink leggings. Actual ballerinas and ballet-appreciators say there are more ways to channel a dancer's grace and poise than the balletcore trend. For stars like Misty Copeland and Violetta Komyshan, dressing to sit in the audience is a matter of mixing playful summer tailoring with subtle center stage references—and bringing out their Chanel best.

These dancers were among the stars who gathered in Lincoln Center on Tuesday, July 30, to cheer on five of New York City's major companies—Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispánico, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and New York City Ballet—at the opening night of New York City's BAAND Together Dance Festival, an annual showcase of the city's premiere dance institutions supported by Chanel. They gave a lesson in dressing for a night at the ballet, the elegant way, at the same time.

Misty Copeland attends a Chanel party wearing a black chanel matching set and a black chanel bag

Misty Copeland, principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre, wore head-to-toe Chanel for the annual BAAND Together Dance Festival.

American Ballet Theatre star Misty Copeland left almost all the codes of her spotlight costumes behind for the evening. She matched a Chanel puff-sleeve leather blouse with coordinating shorts, plus a quilted double-C bag dangling from one hand. A low bun and dainty stud earrings were the most quintessentially balletic aspects of her look.

Other references to pliés and jetés were kept to a chic minimum. Ballerina-slash-actress Violetta Komyshan paired her puff-sleeve coordinating set with a pair of black Chanel flats resembling the Black Swan's famed pointe shoes. Havana Rose Liu, star of Bottoms and a former dancer, elevated her summer sandal heels with a pink Chanel co-ord including a long-sleeve blouse and tie-waist joggers. The comfortable look felt like a barre-session uniform dialed up by several degrees.

Ballerina Violetta wears a matching Chanel skirt set in front of palm trees at a Chanel party

Dancer and actress Violetta Komyshan went the feminine route, wearing a printed Chanel shirt and coordinating skirt—plus a dainty pair of ballet flats.

Havana Rose Liu stands in front of palm trees wearing a matching chanel set

Havana Rose Liu stayed as close as one can get to studio clothes in Chanel, in a comfortable long-sleeve crop top and tie-waist tweed pants.

From actress Tommy Dorfman to stylist Beverly Nguyen, the rest of the evening's VIPs incorporated the lightest ballet touches into their outfits: a satin ballet flat here, a hair ribbon there. Stepping away from obvious references—like a ballet sneaker with ribbon ties or a wrap cardigan fit for rehearsal at the barre—reflected the modern costumes their peers wore to perform later. The dancers themselves eschewed traditional tutus and baroquely embellished leotards, instead pirouetting in a range of wispy chiffon skirts (American Ballet Theatre), oversize shirting (Ballet Hispánico), and velveteen unitards (Dance Theatre of Harlem).

two principal dancers for the american ballet theater onstage at Lincoln Center

Onstage during the performance, ABT dancers Chloe Misseldine and Thomas Forster wore scaled-back black costumes.

An unofficial Chanel dress code wasn't only a sign that the house has supported the BAAND Dance Festival since its first installment in 2021. Stretching further back into Chanel's history, a love of dance is as prevalent as a love of tweed and fine tailoring. Gabrielle Chanel facilitated the 1920 revival of The Rite of Spring, a monumental ballet, and designed costumes for several productions throughout the 1930s. Decades later, former creative directors Karl Lagerfeld and Virginie Viard also lent their design talents to special occasion pieces for the Paris Opera Ballet.

Delaney Washington performs at Lincoln Center as part of the BAAND together dance festival

Delaney Washington, a company member with Dance Theatre of Harlem, performed in a velveteen leotard.

Out in the crowd at Lincoln Center, nods to the balletcore classics were still all over the audience. Little girls wore their finest tutus; twenty-somethings cosplayed as performers in off-the-shoulder tops resembling a rehearsal leotard. And in a testament to both the history of ballet and Chanel's influential designs, even some of the dancers in attendance wore their best ballet flats.

The BAAND Together Dance Festival is running at New York City's Lincoln Center through Saturday, August 3.

Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

