Camilla Morrone's Emmys' Hair Is a Celebration of Italian Glamour

Your hairstyle can actually reveal a lot about your outfit. Case in point? Camila Morrone stunned the Emmys red carpet with a custom-Versace long red gown and teased hair to pay homage to the glamour of Versace Italian fashion. The 22-year-old Daisy Jones and the Six actor ensured that her hair looked fabulous when she hit the red carpet thanks to a little help from celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett.
A photo posted by brycescarlett on
The hairstylist started by towel drying her hair, and went on to use his hands and the Buttercup Blow-Dryer to take the moisture out and lift the roots to create volume.
"I applied Southern Belle Volume-Boosting Root Lifter to her roots and Southern Belle Volume-Boosting Mousse throughout the mid shaft to the ends," Scarlett exclusively told Marie Claire. "Using The Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush to dry the hair starting from the nape up, focusing on creating lift." Once he finished reaching the crown, he wanted to create more of a curl, so he parted and pinned each section of the hair to let it cool down.
While big, luxurious hair can make it look like its full of secrets, the celebrity hairstylist decided to back-comb the pinned sections and spray her hair with Rum Punch Strong Hold Volumizing Hairspray. He also tamed the volume and finished the look using the Flat Mate Boar Bristle Brush to take some "volume down and create a desired shape."
We'll definitely be executing this hairstyle to our next girls night out.
Larry Stansbury is a writer based in New York City. He has contributed articles to various publications such as ESSENCE, Us Weekly, New York Post, and Entertainment Tonight, among others. He specializes in covering topics related to beauty, commerce, and celebrity news. In his spare time, he enjoys working out at the gym, testing the latest beauty products, creating creative Instagram captions, and rewatching classic movies from the 90s. You can find him on Instagram at @__larrbearrrr.
