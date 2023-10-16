Cardi B's Knee-Length Red Hair Is Perfect for Fall

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I don’t know how Kim Kardashian does it, but somehow every SKIMS campaign is more iconic than the last. When a 50 foot-tall Kim Cattrall outfitted in the lingerie brand appeared over 59th Street and 3rd Avenue in New York City last week, I assumed team SKIMS had done enough marketing for the season. But then came Cardi B —with red hair no less.

Released Monday, October 16, the brand’s most recent campaign features the Grammy winner modeling SKIMS newest cotton collection, which is set to be released Thursday at noon eastern. In a clip posted to SKIMS and Cardi’s Instagram accounts , the 31-year-old glances at the camera before declaring that “everybody’s wearing Skims” in a very innocent voice. “Are you?” she sweetly asks. While the question is honest and the boxer and tank combo looks comfortable, there’s a bigger question on my mind. When did Cardi’s hair become red?

A post shared by SKIMS A photo posted by skims on

For the last few months, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has been rocking knee-length locks, most often worn pin-straight. Just yesterday, she shared an Instagram video of her hair swaying back and forth as she strutted around. (The from-behind shot, where her hair hangs past the top of her knee-high boots, is particularly amazing.) Even so, her hair appears her natural, dark brown in the clip—a far cry from the rich, fire-engine red hue she’s sporting for SKIMS.

A post shared by SKIMS A photo posted by skims on

In another photo from the campaign, Cardi leans to the side, supporting herself with a white pillar. Thanks to her pose, the full spectacle of her hair is on display. Parted in the middle and infused with a natural-looking wave, the New York native’s red locks are over half her height. Obviously freshly colored, the hair is the same color as Disney’s Ariel—the perfect complement to the princess-like length she has going on.