I’m going to say it: Nail trends have been pretty dull. Don’t get me wrong, I like wearable milky whites, blues, and pinks as much as the next beauty editor, but lately I’ve been looking for a little excitement—an extra oomph if you will. New York Fashion Week has been pretty pared back on the nail front: We’re seeing lots of subtle nudes and micro French manicures. But leave it to Cardi B to deliver a manicure worth buzzing about this week.

The “Bongos” singer arrived on the VMAs pink carpet on Tuesday, September 12, with a very long, very chrome set of acrylic nails courtesy of Jenny Bui, aka @nailson7th, whom the mom of two has worked with for years. Cardi B stayed true to her standard square shape and sported a metallic silver polish that perfectly matched her Dilara Findikoglu gown.

As for the rest of her glam for the evening? It was surprisingly subtle for the rapper. Instead of a graphic eye or bold lip, Cardi opted for pretty pink makeup complete with a glossy lip, rosy-hued eye, and extra-flushed cheek. Her hair, which was done by celebrity stylist TokyoStylez , was also on the simple side. Rather than opting for a bright colored wig or over-the-top updo, the Grammy winner went for a sleek and sophisticated style. Tokyo used a handful of got2b products to achieve the star’s silky stands, including the göt2b Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Hair Gel , göt2b Glued Bonding Glue , and göt2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray .

It’s no surprise Cardi B was one of the best beauty looks of the night—the singer has her pulse on the beauty sphere. In fact, it’s rumored that she’ll be dropping a line of her own in the near future. Circa 2021, her company Washpoppin Inc. filed a trademark for “Bardi Beauty,” which covers makeup, fragrances, haircare, and skin products. Little else is known about the brand, but rest assured I’ll keep you posted.