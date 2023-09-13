Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
I’m going to say it: Nail trends have been pretty dull. Don’t get me wrong, I like wearable milky whites, blues, and pinks as much as the next beauty editor, but lately I’ve been looking for a little excitement—an extra oomph if you will. New York Fashion Week has been pretty pared back on the nail front: We’re seeing lots of subtle nudes and micro French manicures. But leave it to Cardi B to deliver a manicure worth buzzing about this week.
The “Bongos” singer arrived on the VMAs pink carpet on Tuesday, September 12, with a very long, very chrome set of acrylic nails courtesy of Jenny Bui, aka @nailson7th, whom the mom of two has worked with for years. Cardi B stayed true to her standard square shape and sported a metallic silver polish that perfectly matched her Dilara Findikoglu gown.
As for the rest of her glam for the evening? It was surprisingly subtle for the rapper. Instead of a graphic eye or bold lip, Cardi opted for pretty pink makeup complete with a glossy lip, rosy-hued eye, and extra-flushed cheek. Her hair, which was done by celebrity stylist TokyoStylez, was also on the simple side. Rather than opting for a bright colored wig or over-the-top updo, the Grammy winner went for a sleek and sophisticated style. Tokyo used a handful of got2b products to achieve the star’s silky stands, including the göt2b Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Hair Gel, göt2b Glued Bonding Glue, and göt2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray.
It’s no surprise Cardi B was one of the best beauty looks of the night—the singer has her pulse on the beauty sphere. In fact, it’s rumored that she’ll be dropping a line of her own in the near future. Circa 2021, her company Washpoppin Inc. filed a trademark for “Bardi Beauty,” which covers makeup, fragrances, haircare, and skin products. Little else is known about the brand, but rest assured I’ll keep you posted.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
