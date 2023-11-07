When I was a teenager, my dad came back from a work trip with a bottle of Chanel No. 5 perfume for me to try. He called it my first “adult” perfume. I used it for every single formal function: middle school graduation, high school graduation, and a few weddings in between. I still have the bottle, nearly empty, in my collection. Chanel gifts have a special place in my heart—and in my relationship with perfume.

Chanel’s Gift Guide for 2023, which you can discover now on Chanel’s website, is full of the same classic perfumes that I fell in love with over a decade ago, like a limited edition version of the very same Chanel No. 5 fragrance I used to wear alongside a selection of the iconic French house’s standout line of makeup, too.

Known for its fresh-faced feel and glowing touches, Chanel's makeup range is full of cream bronzers, sheer liquid blushes, and natural feathery-looking mascaras that will give you a dewy, even complexion perfect for everyday wear and the red-carpet moments in your own life. The line has a dedicated celebrity following, Margot Robbie, Rooney Mara, and Simone Ashley among them. Plus, a shade of the very lipstick that It-girl of the moment Sofia Richie Grainge wore on her wedding day is included in the gift guide—and it's the perfect hydrating lip balm for winter.

The gift guide has something for everyone on your list this holiday season, even if you’re shopping for yourself. If you select the gift-wrapping option at checkout, you'll save yourself plenty of time ahead of the holidays.

Rouge Coco Baume Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm Buildable Colour $45 at Chanel This is the lip balm that Sofia Richie wore on her wedding day, available in the gift guide in this sheer white color. Lightweight and creamy, it's adored for year-round wear. Other fans include Margot Robbie. It's also available in eight other shades, including 928 Pink Delight—the exact shade Richie wore on her big day.

Les Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in "Pirate" $32 at Chanel If you're a believer in the "red nail theory," you'll know how popular the Les Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in "Pirate" is. The gel-like texture is a dream to apply and the deep blue-red color is near-universally flattering. Plus, the festive shade is great to wear to every single holiday party on your list.

N°5 Limited-Edition Eau de Parfum Spray $165 at Chanel An icon revisited with glitzy holiday packaging, this perfume set is great for both longtime fans or newcomers alike. The scent contains powdery floral notes like jasmine, neroli, and sandalwood. Bottom knows like bourbon vanilla give it a heady, long-lasting finish.

Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour $45 at Chanel "I’m a sucker for creamy, rich lipstick formulas. This one is a constant favorite because the color payoff its one of the best in the business," says Beauty Director Deena Campbell. "It also doesn’t hurt that the black and golden click case looks super stunning on my vanity."

Coco Mademoiselle 1.7 fl. oz. Eau de Parfum Body Oil Set $220 at Chanel Coco Mademoiselle is a lighter, fresher scent from Chanel that is comprised of notes like orange, jasmine and May rose. Shop it in this limited-edition perfume and body oil duo this season.

Lumiere Graphique Eyeshadow Palette $88 at Chanel "A palette that’s richly pigmented and easy to blend will always be a winner in my book." Campbell continues. "I’m certain this mix of shimmering beige, bronze, black, and diamond white will pair perfectly with all my festive dresses this season."

N°5 The Body Oil $125 at Chanel "I'm a body oil love through and through. So when you take a luxe formula such as this one, and infuse the sophistication of Chanel's iconic No. 5 scent, it's no surprise it resulted in my favorite body product of all time," says Beauty Editor Samantha Holender. "I douse my arms and legs in this silky, nourishing formula after every shower and swear my skin has never been healthier or smoother."