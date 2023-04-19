Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

The Promise

Limited-edition Chanel releases are collector's items. The Les 4 Ombres Tweed, which launched in September 2022, remains one of my most prized possessions. Should I use it? Yes. But instead, I just leave it nestled in its tweed sleeve and stare at the meticulously textured markings to spark joy. I genuinely didn’t think the bundle could be topped, until the brand announced its Brightening Collection a few weeks back. The inspiration? Gabrielle Chanel’s favorite summer fabrics, which the House’s Makeup Creation Studio has workshopped into a range of pastel-hued makeup products that embody the freshness of summer. Think: pretty, peony-esque pink blushes and iridescent lilac baumes reminiscent of a beachy sunset. The star of the show, however, in my humble opinion, is the Les 4 Ombres Délices.

The four-pan eyeshadow palette takes a nod from chiffon dresses and summer tweeds—and if you look closely enough, you’ll notice a fabric-like pattern stamped onto every circle. The compact isn’t quite matte nor super sparkly; each pigment (read: violet, rose, yellow, and mauve) has a soft shimmer. They're composed of mineral pigments intent on giving long-lasting wear and balanced out by hydrating plant oils that create a smooth, crease-free texture that glides across the lid. Stunning composition aside, $70 is a lot for a small quad. To see if this palette is actually worth a summer splurge, scroll ahead.

Why I’m Obsessed

I’m a beauty editor, not a makeup artist. I know a good formula when I feel one, but I’m by no means creating wild eyeliner looks or intricate cut crease designs on the regular. That in mind, eyeshadow palettes have become more of a collectors item than a practical fixture in my makeup collection. Two shades typically get all the love, while the price tag reflects all eight. So if I’m recommending a palette (that’s why we’re here after all), every single shade must have a purpose—and a realistic one at that.

I'm the first to admit: I was highly skeptical upon receiving the Les 4 Ombres Délices. My eyes immediately darted to the rose and mauve shades. They’re wearable. They’re soft. They’re pretty. The lilac and the yellow? Not so much. Never have I ever used a variation of either shade on my lid; I wasn’t even remotely sure where to start. My default became the brand’s campaign images. I picked my favorite model and set out to recreate a color-inclusive look.

I started simple, just dusting the pale pink across my lid. Nothing fancy. Nothing tricky. Very doable. Step one was complete. The pigment was subtle albeit buildable, complimented my skin tone, and had no fallout. So far, so good—now onto the layering. Despite my extreme fear and unfamiliarity with yellow eyeshadow, I decided to go full steam ahead. I packed the yellow hue on my outer corner. I really tried to build the pigment, even going so far as to spritz setting spray on the pigment to enhance the color payoff. And honestly? I was shocked by how much I liked it. It was subtle and surprisingly looked natural—almost like a neutral. It had dimension without being too overly sparkly.

Then I moved onto the lilac, which I packed on in the inner corner. The purple hue is far from my norm, but it wasn’t too wild or crazy where it stopped being wearable. The hue was more like a soft pop of color. The final touch? A little mauve accent under my lower lash line to add a little extra oomph. Fast forward through the rest of my makeup routine and I was ready to evaluate the final outcome.

It was different for me, there’s no question about it. But it was different in a good way—the quad of colors and blendable formulas meshed together like a dream. It was a cotton candy, watercolor-esque eye that was out of the box in the chicest way possible. Is it an everyday look? No—but it’s not supposed to be. It’s an easy, eye-catching pattern that I’ll whip out for special summer occasions. It’s a treat, just like the palette itself.