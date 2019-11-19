MCX120119_074
Cara Delevingne's Jet-Black Wig Will Make You Want to Turn to the Dark Side

It's giving me glamorous goth girl vibes.

image
By Maya Allen
Christian Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019
Getty Images

Cara Delevingne, Marie Claire's stunning September cover star, is a badass—but you already knew that. I swear, the supermodel has special beauty powers that grant any and every beauty look to appear absolutely perfect on her. It ain't fair. She's undoubtedly the keeper of the cool girl card, and I can only hope that her skill of making every hairstyle she's ever worn look like it was made for her rubs off on me one day. Le sigh, a girl can dream.

Lately, the 27-year-old has been wearing a shaggy blonde, bleachy bob. But her hair history proves the actress can wear the hell out of am ice-white pixie, bleach blonde buzzcut, and the latest...a jet-black bob. Celebrity hairstylist, Mara Roszak, shared Delevingne's new 'do on Instagram:

This inky color is giving me moody, sultry, witchy, winter vibes. Plus, the sopping wet finish adds a splash of texture. Hate to break it to you, though, this is definitely a wig.

"Gothic angel, fairy lady, babe all the way, this woman can truly transform into any and all," Roszak commented her photo. "A pic here from a wig test, swipe to see end result... This wig I colored using Biolage natural plant based hair color. I find it to look more natural and soft but still vibrant plus no chemicals!"

The model hasn't taken the permanent plunge with this hair color...yet, but whose to say she won't? Be sure to do yourself a favor and swipe to the second striking photo in the album. Ugh, Cara, f-me-up with your beauty why dontcha? Now, join me in commenting under Roszak's photo to convince the model to keep this gothic goddess color for winter 2020.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

