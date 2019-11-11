image
Charlize Theron Ditched Her Bowl Cut for a Bright Blonde Pixie

She looks like a whole new woman...again!

image
By Maya Allen
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Getty Images

2019 has been the year of hair experimentation for Charlize Theron. The actress wowed everyone when she dominated the 91st Academy Awards with an a-line brunette bob. Before that, Theron hadn't been brunette in over seven years. In other words, this brunette bob was a big deal. Her go-to, Adir Abergel, celebrity stylist and creative director of haircare line Virtue Labs, said the big chop and drastically dark dye job was an impulsive decision right before the big moment.

The brunette bob and back-less dress was such a stunning situation:

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Little did we know to stay on the edge of our seats in preparation for her next head-turning hair transformation: a bowl cut. The 44-year-old pulled off a wheaty blonde bowl cut like nobody's business for her role in Fast & Furious 9.

image
Virtue Labs

Abergel, with the help of Jonny Eagland and colorist Shannon Gallacher, gave this throwback cut a modern makeover. "I had been thinking about how to make Charlize’s dark hair into something cool and modern," Abergel shared with Virtue Labs. "I created the concept around the '90s image of Linda Evangelista shot by Peter Lindbergh."

Theron's been rocking her bowl cut for a minute now, and has somehow has made the style look so incredibly chic on red carpets, at movie premieres, and on the big screen. Now, drumroll please, what you've all been waiting for...the actress retired her bowl cut for a completely different style.

Over the weekend while being honored at the American Cinematheque Awards, she debuted a bright blonde, wispy pixie, and looks like a whole new woman yet again:

"Always love changing up this humans hair. New color. Swept back. New vibe," Abergel captioned his photo.

Theron's honey blonde hair is still tapered on the sides into a low-cut fade, like her bowl cut was, but she swept back her bangs and created longer strands feathered at the top.

33rd American Cinematheque Award Presentation Honoring Charlize Theron and The 5th Annual Sid Grauman Award Presented by Hill Valley to Adam Aron on behalf of AMC Theatres
Getty Images

I just checked and turns out this cut can't look any cooler.

33rd American Cinematheque Award Presentation Honoring Charlize Theron - Arrivals
Getty Images

Theron wore a similar style back in 2013:

Backstage - 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Getty Images

This short, blonde pixie is equal parts whimsical and effortless. Let's see how long the actress holds on to this hairstyle before turning us all onto our heads with another epic style. I'm so here for the Theron's hair bomb drops!

image
70 Ridiculously Pretty Celebrity Pixie Cuts to Try
image
The Perfect Hair Mask For Your Hair Type
