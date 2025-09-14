One of my favorite shows this year—hands down—was Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. I binged all nine episodes in one weekend and proceeded to dive deep into the depths of Reddit for further fact-checking and fan theories. Unsurprisingly, Chloë Sevigny, who played the mom, Kitty Menendez, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series—and I couldn't wait to see her walk the 2025 Emmys red carpet.

The actress naturally didn't disappoint. She came to the red carpet with a matching matte red lipstick, a few wispy lashes, an updo reminiscent of Princess Lea, and a casual 30 carats of Tiffany & Co. diamonds. But my personal favorite aspect of her Emmys look occurred on her fingers.

Chloe Sevigny attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of opting for a very fall manicure like a burgundy to match her lipstick, a vampy tone, or even a gray shade (which has been all over NYFW, FYI), the actress went with concealer nails—ie, a barely-there nude-colored polish that's a near-identical skin tone match. In my humble opinion, this is one of the chicest, most expensive-looking manicures on the red carpet.

The good news: DIY-ing the look couldn't be easier. There's no nail art. No need for tools. And, plenty of press-on options or extra-shiny polishes to pick from. The key is to opt for a shade as close to your skin tone as possible—down to the undertone. Then, swipe a glossy top coat on top and you're good to go. Need some help? Shop my concealer nail picks ahead.

Shop Chloë's Look

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors