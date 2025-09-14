Chloë Sevigny Brings the Controversial Concealer Nail Trend to the Emmys Red Carpet
All in favor of naked nails?
One of my favorite shows this year—hands down—was Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. I binged all nine episodes in one weekend and proceeded to dive deep into the depths of Reddit for further fact-checking and fan theories. Unsurprisingly, Chloë Sevigny, who played the mom, Kitty Menendez, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series—and I couldn't wait to see her walk the 2025 Emmys red carpet.
The actress naturally didn't disappoint. She came to the red carpet with a matching matte red lipstick, a few wispy lashes, an updo reminiscent of Princess Lea, and a casual 30 carats of Tiffany & Co. diamonds. But my personal favorite aspect of her Emmys look occurred on her fingers.
Instead of opting for a very fall manicure like a burgundy to match her lipstick, a vampy tone, or even a gray shade (which has been all over NYFW, FYI), the actress went with concealer nails—ie, a barely-there nude-colored polish that's a near-identical skin tone match. In my humble opinion, this is one of the chicest, most expensive-looking manicures on the red carpet.
The good news: DIY-ing the look couldn't be easier. There's no nail art. No need for tools. And, plenty of press-on options or extra-shiny polishes to pick from. The key is to opt for a shade as close to your skin tone as possible—down to the undertone. Then, swipe a glossy top coat on top and you're good to go. Need some help? Shop my concealer nail picks ahead.
Shop Chloë's Look
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.