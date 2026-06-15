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In this author-curated rendition, Tia Williams—former beauty editor and bestselling author of novels like Seven Days in June and A Love Song for Ricki Wilde —shares her favorite globe-trotting romances.

A passionate, whirlwind romance is always irresistible, even when you live in the greatest city in the world. Tia Williams is known for nuanced, sexy romance novels in which New York City enclaves become the third main character—from the historical streets of Harlem to the effortless cool of her own home base, Brooklyn .

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But in her latest release, The Missed Connection , the bestselling author taps into the fantasy of a cross-continent fling. The novel follows Sasha Cruz, an early-30s casting agent who sets off an international manhunt after meeting her dream man on a flight to Paris …and drinking so much rosé that she disembarks without learning his name.

Grand Central Publishing 'The Missed Connection' by Tia Williams $27.03 at Bookshop

Williams tells Marie Claire that the mystery man of her new novel, who hails from a town on Italy’s southern coast named Gallipoli , is partly inspired by her real-life love. “My husband’s father is from Gallipoli!” she says via email. “A few years ago, my husband and I spent a few weeks there, and I fell in love with it. The scent of the Cypress trees and the sea, the exquisite seafood, the rocky cliffs? It’s all so romantic and inspiring. I knew I’d write about this place.”

In The Missed Connection, Sasha is so intrigued by her crush, whom she dubs Seat F, that she hires a private investigator from her past to find her would-be lover. The recipe to Seat F’s allure: a dashing smile, an instant comfort, and the fantasy of being swept away from ordinary life.

“Being away from the predictability of everyday life is always delicious. The sights, the sounds, the tastes, the vibes—emotions are heightened because you’ve escaped from the ordinary,” she explains. “This is why international flings feel so powerful. A kiss in a different country always feels electric.”

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