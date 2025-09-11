It's time to celebrate the past year of must-see TV. The Emmys are just a few days away, and television's biggest night is back on its regular schedule after last year's dual nostalgia-filled ceremonies.

Awards shows are most exciting when they're unpredictable, and this year will see juggernaut first-time nominees go up against returning fan favorites and surprise pop-culture phenomena. As this Sunday's ceremony approaches, it's time to prepare our scorecards and watch parties. Read on for everything you need to know about the 2025 Emmys, including how to tune into the ceremony, which A-listers are set to walk the red carpet, and which comedies, dramas, and reality shows are expected to win big.

When are the 2025 Emmys?

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. This year, the event will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in downtown L.A.

Ayo Edebiri walks the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys. (Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

How to watch the 2025 Emmys:

Viewers with cable can tune into their local CBS or use their cable login to watch from a computer or phone via CBS website or app.

The Emmys will also be available to stream on Paramount+. However, the awards will only stream live for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, via the live feed of their local CBS channel. The app's Premium tier starts at $13/month and offers a seven-day free trial. The full ceremony will be available to stream on demand the following day for subscribers in the U.S. only, including those at the Paramount+ Essential tier (at $8/month).

If you neither have cable nor a Paramount+ Premium subscription, there are still ways to watch the Emmys. Live streaming TV services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Stream, and Fubo provide access to CBS (and offer free trials).

How to watch the 2025 Emmys red carpet:

CBS will also air the official pre-show ET: Live on the Emmys Red Carpet, hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Viewers can also stream the show live, either via an active Paramount+ Premium subscription or for free on Pluto TV's Entertainment Tonight channel. Pluto TV's ET channel will also show Emmys-themed coverage following Sunday's awards and into Monday morning.

Meanwhile, E!'s red carpet coverage will start at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, with hosts and commentators including Christian Siriano, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Heather McMahan, and Zuri Hall covering all the night's fashion.

Anna Sawai poses with her Emmy award in September 2024. (Image credit: Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images)

Who is hosting the 2025 Emmys?

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the show this year. Bergatze was the highest-earning stand-up comedian in 2024, having sold more than 1.2 million tickets, and he previously hosted Saturday Night Live in 2023 and 2024. He's also a two-time nominee this year for his Netflix special, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze.

Who is presenting at the 2025 Emmys?

This year's presenter slate hints at possible reunions from several beloved shows, including Gilmore Girls's Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham; American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters; Law and Order’s Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni; and This Is Us's Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley. Meanwhile, many stars from this year's ensemble shows are guaranteed to take the stage, including Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones; The Studio’s Ike Barinholtz and Kathryn Hahn; Paradise's James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson; and The White Lotus’s Parker Posey and Walton Goggins (plus Jennifer Coolidge).

Other confirmed presenters include Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Stephen Colbert, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Tony Goldwyn, Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Leanne Morgan, Jeff Probst, Phylicia Rashad, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Michael Schur, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, and Jesse Williams.

Also, longtime celebrity couple Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen will grace the stage and become the first couple to receive the 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award. (The pair will also soon co-star in Man on the Inside season 2.)

Viola Davis, Gina Torres, and Christine Baranski present a tribute to legal dramas at the 2024 Emmys. (Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Who is nominated at the 2025 Emmys?

Let's break down this year's nominees by category: In drama, Severance is the most-recognized show with 27 nominations, followed by The White Lotus with 23. Along with these two frontrunners, other shows with more than 10 noms include The Last of Us (16), Andor (14), and The Pitt (13).

For comedy, The Studio dominates the pack with 23 total nods, breaking Ted Lasso's record for the most nominations for a comedy in its first season. The Apple TV+ showbiz satire also took home the most awards at the Creative Arts Emmys with nine. Still, returning favorites Hacks (14) and The Bear (13) could pick up a couple of awards and stop a Studio sweep.

In the limited series category, The Penguin stands out as the second most-nominated show of the night with 24 nods. It also garnered eight wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, the second-most of the night. Among its challengers are Adolescence (13), Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (11), and Dying for Sex (9).

Finally, notable unscripted shows include SNL50: The Anniversary Special (12), RuPaul’s Drag Race (8), Saturday Night Live (7), Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (6), and The Traitors (5).